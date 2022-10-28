Read full article on original website
Your Radio Place
State Route 7 in Belmont County OVI Checkpoint Results
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted and OVI checkpoint on Saturday October 29th from 10 P.M. until 2 A.M. A total of 958 vehicles came through the checkpoint and 3 OVI arrested were made between the checkpoint and saturation patrols. There were also two arrests for weapons violations. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, Bridgeport Police, ODOT, and Belmont EMA assisted with the operation of the checkpoint.
WTRF
Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
Your Radio Place
Zanesville Woman in Custody Following Hit and Run at Putnam Tavern
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Zanesville Police are investigating a hit and run accident. Officers responded to a call Friday night of a person being run over at the Putnam Tavern in Zanesville. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Alex King, who was transported to Genesis Hospital and was later pronounced dead from his injuries. Investigators say that 27-year-old Pariss Dickinson struck King with her vehicle and fled the scene. Officers reportedly found Dickinson’s vehicle at her residence where they took her in to custody. Dickinson is suspected to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident.
Jefferson County shooting victim life-flighted; police seek male suspect
UPDATE: Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 4:10 p.m. 7News reporter Taylor Long received an update on the shooting incident in Steubenville, Ohio this morning. The incident began as an altercation between a male and female in the city’s North End, say police. It happened in the alley between 900 Sherman and North 5th. Police say they […]
Man killed in Washington County motorcycle crash
A Washington County man died Sunday evening after crashing the motorcycle he was driving just south of Finleyville, according to the Washington County Coroner. Frank Eckels, 54, of Carroll Township, was driving the motorcycle south just after 6:30 p.m. on Route 88 in Union Township when he crossed the center line near the intersection with Patterson Road. The motorcycle collided with an oncoming vehicle.
Your Radio Place
West Virginia Woman Sentenced to 18 to 23 Years for Drug Trafficking
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to 18-23 years in prison for drug trafficking charges following a two day trial in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court. According to the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Maggie Beth Adams was arrested in December of 2021 after a narcotics investigator from the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division and assigned to the CODE Task Force, noticed suspicious behavior at a local gas station.
West Virginia woman found guilty after ‘suspicious behavior at a local gas station’
A West Virginia woman was found guilty following a two day jury trial in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office says, Beth Adams, age 39 was arrested in December of 2021 after a narcotics investigator noticed suspicious behavior at a local gas station. Detectives said they believed they witnessed a drug […]
WHIZ
ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal
Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
Your Radio Place
Groundbreaking Set for New Coshocton Justice Center
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — The groundbreaking has been set for the new Coshocton Justice Center in Coshocton County. A ceremony will be held at the former site of Steel Ceilings on North Third Street on December 5th at 2 P.M. Construction workers plan on moving the equipment in near the end of January and will start digging at the beginning of February. The new 40,000 square feet center will have 126 beds, space for offices for booking, processing and showers. It will also feature a section designated for dispatch officers and sheriff’s office administrators. However, the Coshocton County Commissioners are still gathering funds for this project because of inflation. The original cost of the project, between material cost construction efforts, was estimated at $28 million but has jumped up to $43 million.
wtae.com
Man shot dead by state police during incident in Fawn Township, Allegheny County
FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after being shot by state police in Allegheny County Monday morning. Watch the report from Fawn Township in the video above. State police said troopers responded to an incident along Shamrock Lane in Fawn Township. Police said the man presented a firearm and failed to obey commands from authorities.
Your Radio Place
New Matamoras Man Arrested for Public Indecency by Marietta College Police
MARIETTA, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged with felony public indecency by Marietta College police. According to officials, 43-year-old Jeffery Roger French of New Matamoras was on the fire escape of a sorority house when one of the residents saw him outside of her window looking in at her and performing a lewd act. The girl alerted other members of the house of what she had seen and called campus police. Officers searched the area and found French not far from the scene. Police performed a background check and found that French had a prior conviction for public indecency. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
WTOV 9
Truck accident causes closure of Ohio 7 northbound in Stratton
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A semi-truck and a dump truck were involved in a merging accident on Ohio 7 northbound, just south of the Samis Plant at the intersection of Stratton Heights Road on Thursday morning. It happened before 11 a.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person...
WTOV 9
Second largest drug related sentence in Guernsey County handed down
Guernsey County, OH — A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to between 18 and 23 years in Guernsey County for various drug related offenses. This is the second largest sentence in the county in a little over a week. Maggie Adams was arrested in December of 2021 after...
Ohio man charged with two counts of abduction
An Ohio man has been charged with two counts of abduction. The Guernsey County Sheriff says Zackary K. Smith, age 35 of Fairview, has also been charged with one count of Gross Sexual Imposition a felony of the fourth degree. Sheriff Paden says they found out about an incident that took place on October 24 […]
WTRF
WLU Campus Police warn community of possible fentanyl distribution
WEST LIBERTY. W.Va. (WTRF) – Saturday evening (Oct. 29), West Liberty University Campus Police sent out a campus-wide email warning and following up on concerning information they received. Although there have been no incidents on WLU’s campus, officers have been warned that individuals may be transporting and attempting to...
WDTV
Shots fired overnight in Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police in Morgantown are investigating reports of shots being fired on High St. overnight. Morgantown Police and West Virginia University’s University Police Department are working together on the investigation. WVU issued a community notice early Sunday morning telling people to avoid the area. It’s unclear...
West Liberty University responds after police warn of fentanyl on campus
West Liberty University has responded after West Liberty University Campus Police issued a warning that pressed fentanyl pills that allegedly look like Percocet may arrive on campus. ”In an effort to keep West Liberty University students and the campus community safe, West Liberty University Campus Police sent an email to campus on Oct. 29 with […]
Your Radio Place
Quaker City man in jail following Arson Investigation
QUAKER CITY, Ohio — Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden said that following an investigation into a house fire Thursday morning detectives from his Investigations Division have arrested a 20 year old Quaker City man. Dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call shortly after 5:00 a.m. reporting a house fire on Main St. in Quaker City. The caller reported that the residents of the home were hearing impaired and were believed to be inside the home. Deputies and Quaker City fire personnel responded to the scene and found the rear of the residence, trees and bushes around the home ablaze. The occupants were found to be outside of the home and no injuries were reported. Quaker City Fire personnel requested that an investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s Office respond to the scene. Around 8:50 a.m. State Fire Marshal Investigator Mike Stellfox requested detectives from the Investigations Division respond to the scene in reference to the evidence of his preliminary investigation. Sheriff Paden said that Investigator Stellfox had established a suspect in the case and provided that information to detectives. Following the joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal’s Office, the 20 year old man was taken into custody and transported to the county jail. Detective Aaron Coulter, the lead investigator on the case said that multiple pieces of evidence were collected and will be submitted the State Fire Marshal’s crime lab for analysis and that felony charges of Aggravated Arson and Arson are expected to be filed on Monday morning. The 20 year old man remains in custody at this time.
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
New Chipotle restaurant coming to Columbiana County
A popular Mexican fast food restaurant will be making its way to Columbiana County.
