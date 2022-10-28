QUAKER CITY, Ohio — Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden said that following an investigation into a house fire Thursday morning detectives from his Investigations Division have arrested a 20 year old Quaker City man. Dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call shortly after 5:00 a.m. reporting a house fire on Main St. in Quaker City. The caller reported that the residents of the home were hearing impaired and were believed to be inside the home. Deputies and Quaker City fire personnel responded to the scene and found the rear of the residence, trees and bushes around the home ablaze. The occupants were found to be outside of the home and no injuries were reported. Quaker City Fire personnel requested that an investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s Office respond to the scene. Around 8:50 a.m. State Fire Marshal Investigator Mike Stellfox requested detectives from the Investigations Division respond to the scene in reference to the evidence of his preliminary investigation. Sheriff Paden said that Investigator Stellfox had established a suspect in the case and provided that information to detectives. Following the joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal’s Office, the 20 year old man was taken into custody and transported to the county jail. Detective Aaron Coulter, the lead investigator on the case said that multiple pieces of evidence were collected and will be submitted the State Fire Marshal’s crime lab for analysis and that felony charges of Aggravated Arson and Arson are expected to be filed on Monday morning. The 20 year old man remains in custody at this time.

