Saint Clairsville, OH

St. Clairsville-Richland City School District Decides Against Termination of High School Principal after the Use of a Racial Slur

 3 days ago
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County School District responds after NAACP recommends firing a high school principal

UPDATE: The St. Clairsville- Richland School District has released a statement following the recommendation from the NAACP to fire one of their principals. The District continuously works to create an inclusive culture. The District has made clear that it does not condone the use of racial slurs. Regrettably, the information provided by the NAACP contains mischaracterizations […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
