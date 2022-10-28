St. Clairsville-Richland City School District Decides Against Termination of High School Principal after the Use of a Racial Slur

Read full article on original website
Belmont County School District responds after NAACP recommends firing a high school principal
UPDATE: The St. Clairsville- Richland School District has released a statement following the recommendation from the NAACP to fire one of their principals. The District continuously works to create an inclusive culture. The District has made clear that it does not condone the use of racial slurs. Regrettably, the information provided by the NAACP contains mischaracterizations […]
Victim of delegate’s alleged harassment gives statement
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The reported victim of sexually harassing text messages from a West Virginia delegate released a statement to 59News on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The victim, a lobbyist, wrote, “I do not want my experience to be used as a vehicle to thrust political narratives. I want to focus on awareness and […]
Northeast Ohio doctor who claimed COVID vaccine makes you magnetic under Ohio Medical Board investigation
CLEVELAND — The Middleburg Heights doctor who gained national attention by telling Ohio lawmakers that COVID-19 vaccines magnetize their recipients and “interface” with 5G towers is facing the possibility of losing her license to practice medicine. In a letter written last month, the State Medical Board of...
Secretary of State Frank LaRose: Ohio should require ‘supermajority’ of voters to amend Ohio constitution
COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Thursday he thinks the state legislature should consider raising the bar for future state constitutional amendments ahead of potential future ballot measures ensuring legal protections for abortion and other high-profile issue campaigns. The topic came up as LaRose and his...
West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
Belmont County NAACP moves to fire St. Clairsville principal
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County NAACP is recommending that St. Clairsville High School fire its principal. Belmont County NAACP President Jerry Moore Jr. told 7News through a press release that they met with St. Clairsville’s Superintendent and legal counsel about an incident that happened in September. Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” […]
POLL: Do you believe West Virginia's public education system needs totally overhauled?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s public education system has taken it on the chin recently, scoring poorly on the nation’s report card and the state Board of Education voting to take over the Logan County school system. Eyewitness News wants your opinion on how much you...
Early Vote Figures in Ohio Paint a Muddled Picture
In-person voting is way up compared to 2018, but the decline in absentee ballot requests means only a modest increase overall
Northeast Ohioan who crashed the Capitol Jan. 6 finally understands: ‘I was one of those morons:’ Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine Priola, an occupational therapist for Cleveland schools, wrote a 10-page letter explaining her motivation for participating in the Jan. 6 uprising -- and her remorse after. “I do not want people out there acting like morons. I was one of those morons,” she wrote to the...
Multiple area blighted buildings to be demolished for new economic development
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine has announced that 825 blighted and vacant structures in 30 counties including several in our area will be demolished to clear the way for new economic development. The demolition projects will be funded as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site...
J.D. Vance campaigns with Gov. Mike DeWine; Tim Ryan stumps in Appalachia as Ohio’s U.S. Senate election nears
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – With the election just 10 days away, J.D. Vance spent his Saturday trying to consolidate votes among Ohio Republicans, while Ryan worked to try to peel them off. J.D. Vance, a Republican writer who’s positioned himself in this race as a conservative insurgent, appeared in Cincinnati...
Watch Mike DeWin and Nan Whaley debate the corrupt HB6 that DeWine signed, wiping out green energy requirements
Any discussion about green energy in Ohio has to include talk of HB6, the corrupt bill at the center of Ohio’s biggest bribery scandal in history, and it was a topic of contention when Gov. Mike DeWine and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley appeared before the Editorial Board of cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer Oc. 27.
Ohio man sentenced for death of live-in girlfriend
A 38-year-old man is heading to prison for the next 25 years.
Active COVID-19 total inches up in West Virginia; one virus-related death added
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases ticked up slightly with the addition of 279 new positive cases Friday in West Virginia. The active case total moved from 769 to 817 for the day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. One new virus-related...
Man convicted in WV of filing false tax returns, obtaining millions in refunds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A guilty verdict has been handed down for the leader of an international conspiracy who filed false U.S. tax returns and obtained millions of dollars in refunds. West Virginians were among those who had their identities stolen and false returns filed in their names, according to...
Four departments respond to interstate trailer fire
Four fire departments responded to a trailer fire that blocked parts of I-80 Saturday afternoon.
Many Ohio doctors find medical marijuana is effective for cancer and pain, but fewer find it effective for sickle cell anemia
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Most Ohio doctors who can recommend medical marijuana say they were satisfied with the drug’s effectiveness in treating patients with pain, cancer, fibromyalgia and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to a new State Medical Board of Ohio survey. The survey found 59.4% of participants were satisfied...
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says
Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
West Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
West Virginia has many cities and towns, but not all are equally safe. Some cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
