FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Steamboat Pilot & Today
PHOTOS: Steamboat football battles Berthoud in nail-biter, ending regular season
A winning season was on the line as the Steamboat Springs football team hosted Berthoud on Saturday, Oct. 29. The teams were tied at 21 going into the half, but Berthoud kept Steamboat off the board in the second half to win 38-21. To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email...
chsaanow.com
4A girls cross country: Niwot continues dominant run, Summit's Hagen wins individually
COLORADO SPRINGS — Summit sophomore Ella Hagen looked to her right, her left — all green jerseys. Luckily, she wasn’t green herself this time around at the state meet. Hagen won the Class 4A girls race by holding off a sea of Niwot runners at Norris Penrose Event Center Saturday afternoon, clocking in at 17 minutes and 48 seconds. She immediately turned to greet the green-cladded Cougars, who placed second through sixth to run away with their fifth straight team title.
buffzone.com
CU Buffs honors legends on Hall of Fame weekend
As the Colorado football team strives to get on a winning track, the athletic department honored this week some of its best players from the past. Three football greats and the largest group of female athlete inductees in CU history highlighted Colorado’s 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame class, which was inducted during a ceremony on Thursday night. The 17th Athletic Hall of Fame class was then honored during CU’s matchup with Arizona State on Saturday night at Folsom Field.
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district
CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
aboutboulder.com
Boulder’s Top 7 Breakfast Burrito Places
Tia Sophia’s, a New Mexican restaurant in Santa Fe, asserts that the term “breakfast burrito” was first used on a menu in 1975, although rolled tortillas containing eggs, bacon, potatoes, and cheese existed in New Mexican cuisine long before that. Breakfast burritos are a popular breakfast option,...
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
Woman shot, killed in possible carjacking attempt
A woman was shot and killed in a vehicle when she and her mother came upon another vehicle with three people after midnight Sunday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.
Rifles will be stored inside some St. Vrain Valley Schools
A plan to put rifles inside some schools in St. Vrain Valley Schools will move forward. The school district agreed with a plan from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office to put rifles in some schools. Those are Lyons Middle/Senior High School and Niwot High School. Those schools are in rural areas with longer response times for first responders. The sheriff's office said the rifles will be inside a safe which will be inside a locked, secure room. The measure was voted down in 2018 but passed on Wednesday night after a few other discussions between the sheriff's office and the school board.
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over Colorado’s US-34 Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
2 suspects in overnight armed robbery in Boulder still at large
Two suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery in Boulder are still at large and now, investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information that could help locate them.
KKTV
Colorado man wanted in connection with co-worker’s death surrenders
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted by Colorado police in connection to the death of a co-worker turned himself in Monday. Officials said Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, was wanted by the Breckenridge Police Department in connection with an ongoing investigation of the 2019 death of his then co-worker Brendan Rye.
Boulder police prepare for Halloween revelry on Pearl Street Mall
It's an unsanctioned tradition: thousands dressed in costumes pack the Boulder Pearl Street Mall for a night of Halloween revelry. But it often gets out of hand. In the 1980s, tens of thousands would show up for the annual tradition which has been on and off for decades.CEO of the Downtown Boulder Partnership, Chip, who doesn't use a last name, recalls, "Last year a lot of folks came down that we weren't really expecting and there was a little bit of vandalism."Items left outdoors by businesses were trashed in some locations. Employees of one restaurant found themselves trapped inside.Chip says his...
coloradosun.com
The very important election battle in Colorado that you’re probably not paying attention to
Door by door, Democrat Lisa Cutter and Republican Tim Walsh are fighting a high-stakes battle in Jefferson County that could determine which party controls the Colorado Senate next year. And control of the Senate means control of the direction of the state. A majority in the chamber runs through state...
Denver metro woman shot, killed in alleged carjacking incident
A woman from the Denver metro area died on Sunday after she was shot in what investigators believe was an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. The 21-year-old woman arrived at a hospital in Longmont with an apparent gunshot wound early on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe the woman and her mother,...
Newly released report analyzes Marshall Fire spread and response
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A report released Thursday gives an in-depth look into the chaotic first hours of the Marshall Fire. The report, known as a facilitated learning analysis, was requested by the Mountain View Fire Department, Louisville Fire Department and Boulder County. It was led by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.
3 arrested after woman shot, killed in attempted carjacking in Boulder County
Three pursuit suspects were arrested after a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed in what the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office believes was an attempted carjacking early Sunday morning.
travelyourway.net
Colorado Town Seizing Ski Resort’s Land To Stop It Building Employee Housing
Following months of increasingly contentious head-butting, officials in the mountain town of Vail, Colorado, are moving to seize a property from a local ski resort to prevent it from constructing new housing for its employees. The property in question is a 5-acre site abutting a frontage road in the eastern...
