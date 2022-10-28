ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
chsaanow.com

4A girls cross country: Niwot continues dominant run, Summit's Hagen wins individually

COLORADO SPRINGS — Summit sophomore Ella Hagen looked to her right, her left — all green jerseys. Luckily, she wasn’t green herself this time around at the state meet. Hagen won the Class 4A girls race by holding off a sea of Niwot runners at Norris Penrose Event Center Saturday afternoon, clocking in at 17 minutes and 48 seconds. She immediately turned to greet the green-cladded Cougars, who placed second through sixth to run away with their fifth straight team title.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
buffzone.com

CU Buffs honors legends on Hall of Fame weekend

As the Colorado football team strives to get on a winning track, the athletic department honored this week some of its best players from the past. Three football greats and the largest group of female athlete inductees in CU history highlighted Colorado’s 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame class, which was inducted during a ceremony on Thursday night. The 17th Athletic Hall of Fame class was then honored during CU’s matchup with Arizona State on Saturday night at Folsom Field.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Snow closes Colorado mountain school district

CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
COLORADO STATE
aboutboulder.com

Boulder’s Top 7 Breakfast Burrito Places

Tia Sophia’s, a New Mexican restaurant in Santa Fe, asserts that the term “breakfast burrito” was first used on a menu in 1975, although rolled tortillas containing eggs, bacon, potatoes, and cheese existed in New Mexican cuisine long before that. Breakfast burritos are a popular breakfast option,...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Rifles will be stored inside some St. Vrain Valley Schools

A plan to put rifles inside some schools in St. Vrain Valley Schools will move forward. The school district agreed with a plan from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office to put rifles in some schools. Those are Lyons Middle/Senior High School and Niwot High School. Those schools are in rural areas with longer response times for first responders. The sheriff's office said the rifles will be inside a safe which will be inside a locked, secure room. The measure was voted down in 2018 but passed on Wednesday night after a few other discussions between the sheriff's office and the school board. 
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Colorado man wanted in connection with co-worker’s death surrenders

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted by Colorado police in connection to the death of a co-worker turned himself in Monday. Officials said Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, was wanted by the Breckenridge Police Department in connection with an ongoing investigation of the 2019 death of his then co-worker Brendan Rye.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder police prepare for Halloween revelry on Pearl Street Mall

It's an unsanctioned tradition: thousands dressed in costumes pack the Boulder Pearl Street Mall for a night of Halloween revelry. But it often gets out of hand. In the 1980s, tens of thousands would show up for the annual tradition which has been on and off for decades.CEO of the Downtown Boulder Partnership, Chip, who doesn't use a last name, recalls, "Last year a lot of folks came down that we weren't really expecting and there was a little bit of vandalism."Items left outdoors by businesses were trashed in some locations. Employees of one restaurant found themselves trapped inside.Chip says his...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver metro woman shot, killed in alleged carjacking incident

A woman from the Denver metro area died on Sunday after she was shot in what investigators believe was an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. The 21-year-old woman arrived at a hospital in Longmont with an apparent gunshot wound early on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe the woman and her mother,...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Newly released report analyzes Marshall Fire spread and response

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A report released Thursday gives an in-depth look into the chaotic first hours of the Marshall Fire. The report, known as a facilitated learning analysis, was requested by the Mountain View Fire Department, Louisville Fire Department and Boulder County. It was led by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
travelyourway.net

Colorado Town Seizing Ski Resort’s Land To Stop It Building Employee Housing

Following months of increasingly contentious head-butting, officials in the mountain town of Vail, Colorado, are moving to seize a property from a local ski resort to prevent it from constructing new housing for its employees. The property in question is a 5-acre site abutting a frontage road in the eastern...
VAIL, CO

