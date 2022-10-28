Read full article on original website
Related
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Voting on Constitutional Amendments and County questions this election
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With ten more days until the general election, there have already been 8,000 votes cast in absentee and early voting, according to the Laramie County Clerk. Voters will also cast ballots on two amendments and two county questions in this election. “It has been...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (10/21/22–10/28/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/27/22–10/28/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Update on Cheyenne Shooting
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man killed in a shooting on Monday. On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 3:03pm, Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 4300 block of the East I-80 Service Road for a report of a shooting. Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders. The identity of the victim will be withheld pending formal notification to next of kin.
Comments / 0