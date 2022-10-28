ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheatland, WY

Weekly arrest report (10/21/22–10/28/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/27/22–10/28/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Update on Cheyenne Shooting

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man killed in a shooting on Monday. On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 3:03pm, Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 4300 block of the East I-80 Service Road for a report of a shooting. Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders. The identity of the victim will be withheld pending formal notification to next of kin.
CHEYENNE, WY

