Kaplan, LA

Talk Radio 960am

Abbeville Shooting Suspect Surrenders, Another Suspect Still at Large

Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy says one of two men accused of shooting three people on St. Charles Street has turned himself in to officers. Chief Hardy says a family member of Tyrese Willis called him saying that Willis would be coming to turn himself in to authorities. Willis showed up that evening which was Friday, October 28. He showed up with members of his family so he could say goodbye.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 28, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 28, 2022. Gary Brent Harlow, 43, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Derick Van Monk, 36, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons. Chris Dale Ardoin, 62, Lacassine: Residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

LCPD and JDPSO participate in drug take-back day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - October 29 is national prescription drug take-back day. The Lake Charles Police Department and Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office joined forces with the DEA to collect potentially dangerous controlled substances. The DEA is encouraging anyone in the community to drop off pills or patches but...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette, LA
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

