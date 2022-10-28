Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Suspect involved in Abbeville shooting turns himself in
The family member of Willis advised that he would be voluntarily turning himself into the APD for his alleged involvement in the triple shooting incident in which three people were shot.
Abbeville Shooting Suspect Surrenders, Another Suspect Still at Large
Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy says one of two men accused of shooting three people on St. Charles Street has turned himself in to officers. Chief Hardy says a family member of Tyrese Willis called him saying that Willis would be coming to turn himself in to authorities. Willis showed up that evening which was Friday, October 28. He showed up with members of his family so he could say goodbye.
Arnaudville man shoots at dog, accidentally hits neighbor
A man has been arrested after accidentally shooting his neighbor while trying to shoot a dog, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO).
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 28, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 28, 2022. Gary Brent Harlow, 43, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Derick Van Monk, 36, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons. Chris Dale Ardoin, 62, Lacassine: Residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but...
KPLC TV
Man found guilty of killing Lake Charles man at Seattle homeless camp in 2021
Seattle, Wash. (KPLC) - A guilty verdict was returned last week in the death of 31-year-old Bradley Arabie, a Lake Charles native who was killed at a homeless camp at a Seattle Park in June 2021. Michael Sendejo, 51, was found guilty by a jury in a King County court...
$225,000 bond for Louisiana man accused of contractor fraud
A Lake Charles man has been arrested and faces several contractor fraud charges, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO).
Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office: Man charged with molestation of a juvenile
A man has been arrested after allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with an underage relative, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO).
Opelousas Chief of Police candidates: their stories, missions and x-factor
News 10 spoke with candidates for the Chief of Police in Opelousas to hear their stories, their missions, and their x-factor, starting with incumbent Martin McLendon.
KPLC TV
LCPD and JDPSO participate in drug take-back day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - October 29 is national prescription drug take-back day. The Lake Charles Police Department and Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office joined forces with the DEA to collect potentially dangerous controlled substances. The DEA is encouraging anyone in the community to drop off pills or patches but...
theadvocate.com
St. Landry School Board member arrested after shooting neighbor while trying to shoot dog, police say
An Arnaudville man was arrested over the weekend, accused of shooting a neighbor in the leg while trying to shoot the man's dog. Joshua Boudreaux, 42, was booked with negligent injury and illegal use of weapons. He's a member of the St. Landry Parish School Board. An investigation revealed that...
Church Point man arrested after allegedly trying to sell fentanyl
A Church Point man has been arrested after attempting to sell fentanyl in St. Landry Parish, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO).
Scott man dies while hunting in Kisatchie
Vernon Parish Sheriff's deputies say it looks like a tree stand malfunctioned and caused the man to fall.
Abbeville men wanted on three counts of attempted first degree murder
Abbeville police said they have secured arrest warrants for two men wanted on three counts of attempted first degree murder.
Sheriff’s Office looking for Iberia Parish man missing since September
Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a man missing since September.
Murder indictments handed up in five separate cases
A Lafayette Parish grand jury has handed up murder indictments against eight people in five deaths.
KPLC TV
Vernon Parish K9 finds body of hunter who apparently fell to his death from tree stand
Vernon Parish, La. (KPLC) - A bloodhound with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office led deputies to the body of a missing hunter who apparently died after falling from his tree stand, authorities say. Ronald Lopez, 63, of Scott, and his family were hunting in the Kisatchie National Forest in...
UPDATE: Suspect of fatal shooting in Opelousas found
Officers say the OPD located 23-year-old Easton Shelvin Jr. of Opelousas last night at 10 pm for his involvement in the shooting.
Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run That Left Pedestrian Dead
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have made an arrest in the fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on W. Congress Street last week. Theophilus Rose, 21, of Lafayette was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for a felony hit and run. His bond was set at $25,000.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man turns himself in after killing pedestrian in hit-and-run on West Congress, police say
A Lafayette man was arrested on felony hit and run on Thursday for striking and killing a Duson man who was walking on West Congress Street earlier this month, Lafayette Police said. Theophilus Rose, 21, of Lafayette, turned himself over to police at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Thursday...
Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish searching for a suspect wanted for kidnapping
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect wanted on multiple charges, including kidnapping.
