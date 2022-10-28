Read full article on original website
Video: Nate Diaz slaps member of Jake Paul’s team backstage at Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz got physical with a member of Jake Paul’s team prior to Paul’s matchup with Anderson Silva on Saturday. Backstage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., following Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila’s dominant decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike Varshavski, a skirmish broke out backstage.
Jake Paul drops Anderson Silva en route to unanimous decision win
Undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul, will duel opposite ex-UFC Middleweight kingpin, Anderson Silva, tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) on Showtime PPV from Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Paul continued his march up the ladder of MMA talent, moving from Welterweight wrestler to Middleweight kickboxer. Of course, Silva is in his late 40s, which does diminish the whole event a bit. Still, “The Spider” is no ordinary older fighter, as evidenced by his victory last year over Julio Cesar Chavez and all his other later-in-life MMA accomplishments.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights
Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
Nate Diaz Shows Up And Flips Off Jake Paul During The Weigh-Ins (Video)
Nate Diaz is throwing some fuel on the fire of his feud with Jake Paul. The much-anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva is just hours away and it seems like many combat sports fans are patiently waiting for this main event. Paul has made his way in the boxing world by beating former MMA fighters and having a loud personality to showcase his fights. It seems that people either love him or hate him but either way will tune into his fights. Those who love him enjoy his social media posts and flamboyant promotion. Those who hate him tune in to hopefully see him lose. So far in his short boxing career, however, he has not lost.
Anderson Silva issues post-fight statement on decision loss to Jake Paul: ‘I failed my whole strategy’
Anderson Silva was supposed to be the man to finally take out Jake Paul after the YouTuber turned boxer had punked the MMA community multiple times. Alas, it was not to be. After seven closely contested rounds, Paul knocked “The Spider” down in the eighth and final round, cementing a unanimous decision win over Silva (watch the highlights here)
Jake Paul Imitates Triple H At Weigh In For Fight Against Anderson Silva
Jake Paul is ready to play the game. During the weigh-in for his fight against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul did his best Triple H imitation as he spit his water into the air. Triple H famously incorporated the water spit into his entrance when he was an active competitor. Paul...
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live stream: how to watch the full fight online today, start time, PPV prices
How to live stream the fight from anywhere as the controversial influencer takes on the MMA veteran.
Nate Diaz may not be interested in fighting Jake Paul next: ‘Nate has mentioned Floyd Mayweather’
Jake Paul stunned the MMA world once again by beating yet another former UFC champion in the boxing ring. This time it was Anderson Silva, who put up a good fight but got knocked down in the eighth round, leading to a unanimous decision loss for “The Spider.” See the scorecards here.
Fury reacts to Deontay Wilder crying after Helenius win: “Maybe I knocked a big of sense into him”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took credit for Deontay Wilder crying after his sensational return victory over Robert Helenius on December 15th, saying that his victories over ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had “humbled” him. Interestingly, Fury claimed that he’d beaten Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) three times rather...
Door opened for Deontay Wilder to get first shot at undisputed title
Deontay Wilder is a step closer to fighting for the WBC and undisputed heavyweight title after the WBO put a mandatory shot for Joe Joyce on hold. WBO President Paco Valcarcel is holding off on confirming a shot for Joyce in 2023 as current champion Oleksandr Usyk eyes a mandatory fight with Tyson Fury.
Sean Brady reveals fan threatened to ‘kill me and bury me in the desert’ if he beat Belal Muhammad at UFC 280
Sean Brady was dealing with a lot during UFC 280 fight week, and he’s still dealing with it when it comes to awful fans using social media for evil instead of good. On Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour, Brady said those fans sent direct messages to his wife threatening him.
Israel Adesanya UFC 281: all bets are off!
So, for the first time since I became an MMA fan, I watched Kamaru Usman lose. And I didn’t just see him lose. I saw him get knocked out cold. I was in disbelief. I stood there watching my television and wondering if it was just a dream. It was real. All my predictions (bullish as they always are) were thrown out of the window. Yes Kamaru dominated the fight. Yes kamaru had moments where he looked like he was breaking Leon. But like Kamaru Usman admitted after the defeat, Leon didn’t break. And it cost him the title and the p4p number 1 spot.
Paul vs. Silva, The Morning After: Paul levels up, sets up Nate Diaz showdown
Jake Paul didn’t look like the man who twice went to war with Tyron Woodley last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) in Glendale, Arizona. It makes sense that a 25-year-old athlete with access to the best boxing resources money can buy would show improvement after nearly a year away from the ring. Still, the dramatic leaps made by Paul between the Woodley rematch and last night’s battle vs. Anderson Silva are a testament to his effort and dedication.
Beardless Conor McGregor Halloween costume had fight fans freaking out - ‘Who da fook is that guy?’
Halloween 2022 is in the books, and of course we had to bring you the best Halloween costumes from around the mixed martial arts (MMA) community. And as usual, there were several creative outfits on deck for your viewing pleasure. From former UFC Middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker, unable to make...
Uriah Hall defeats Le’Veon Bell (Highlights)
Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Silva’ event is co-headlined by a fight between UFC Veteran Uriah Hall and former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. Uriah ‘Primetime’ Hall (17-11 MMA) announced his retirement from MMA back in August but was quickly booked to fight in a boxing match against Le’Veon Bell this evening in Arizona.
UFC Vegas 63 video: Christian Rodriguez uses sneaky anaconda choke to tap Joshua Weems
Christian Rodriguez had himself a pretty good Saturday at the office as he picked up his first octagon victory. Rodriguez faced promotional newcomer Joshua Weems in the opening matchup of UFC Vegas 63, and “CeeRod” needed less than a round to force Weems to tap to a nasty anaconda choke. The official time of stoppage was 4:07 of the first frame.
Official ‘Paul vs. Silva’ salaries: What will each fighter earn for tonight’s PPV event?
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in a highly-anticipated boxing match later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and the two fighters will earn millions doing it. LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Silva’ On PPV...
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 63
While Arnold Allen picked up the biggest win of his career over Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 63, the way he did it likely wasn’t enough to get featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski excited enough to forego his path towards a massive fight with Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. So what does the UFC do now to keep the 145-pound division moving forward?
The MMA Hour with Jake Paul, Sean O’Malley, Sean Brady, Katie Taylor, Tommy Fury, and Sayif Saud
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by recapping the busy weekend in combat sports and looking back on how the parlay pals did with their best bets.
Cody Rhodes didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. Source? Cody Rhodes.
As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....
