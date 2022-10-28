ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jake Paul drops Anderson Silva en route to unanimous decision win

Undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul, will duel opposite ex-UFC Middleweight kingpin, Anderson Silva, tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) on Showtime PPV from Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Paul continued his march up the ladder of MMA talent, moving from Welterweight wrestler to Middleweight kickboxer. Of course, Silva is in his late 40s, which does diminish the whole event a bit. Still, “The Spider” is no ordinary older fighter, as evidenced by his victory last year over Julio Cesar Chavez and all his other later-in-life MMA accomplishments.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
Nate Diaz Shows Up And Flips Off Jake Paul During The Weigh-Ins (Video)

Nate Diaz is throwing some fuel on the fire of his feud with Jake Paul. The much-anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva is just hours away and it seems like many combat sports fans are patiently waiting for this main event. Paul has made his way in the boxing world by beating former MMA fighters and having a loud personality to showcase his fights. It seems that people either love him or hate him but either way will tune into his fights. Those who love him enjoy his social media posts and flamboyant promotion. Those who hate him tune in to hopefully see him lose. So far in his short boxing career, however, he has not lost.
Door opened for Deontay Wilder to get first shot at undisputed title

Deontay Wilder is a step closer to fighting for the WBC and undisputed heavyweight title after the WBO put a mandatory shot for Joe Joyce on hold. WBO President Paco Valcarcel is holding off on confirming a shot for Joyce in 2023 as current champion Oleksandr Usyk eyes a mandatory fight with Tyson Fury.
Israel Adesanya UFC 281: all bets are off!

So, for the first time since I became an MMA fan, I watched Kamaru Usman lose. And I didn’t just see him lose. I saw him get knocked out cold. I was in disbelief. I stood there watching my television and wondering if it was just a dream. It was real. All my predictions (bullish as they always are) were thrown out of the window. Yes Kamaru dominated the fight. Yes kamaru had moments where he looked like he was breaking Leon. But like Kamaru Usman admitted after the defeat, Leon didn’t break. And it cost him the title and the p4p number 1 spot.
Paul vs. Silva, The Morning After: Paul levels up, sets up Nate Diaz showdown

Jake Paul didn’t look like the man who twice went to war with Tyron Woodley last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) in Glendale, Arizona. It makes sense that a 25-year-old athlete with access to the best boxing resources money can buy would show improvement after nearly a year away from the ring. Still, the dramatic leaps made by Paul between the Woodley rematch and last night’s battle vs. Anderson Silva are a testament to his effort and dedication.
Uriah Hall defeats Le’Veon Bell (Highlights)

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Silva’ event is co-headlined by a fight between UFC Veteran Uriah Hall and former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. Uriah ‘Primetime’ Hall (17-11 MMA) announced his retirement from MMA back in August but was quickly booked to fight in a boxing match against Le’Veon Bell this evening in Arizona.
UFC Vegas 63 video: Christian Rodriguez uses sneaky anaconda choke to tap Joshua Weems

Christian Rodriguez had himself a pretty good Saturday at the office as he picked up his first octagon victory. Rodriguez faced promotional newcomer Joshua Weems in the opening matchup of UFC Vegas 63, and “CeeRod” needed less than a round to force Weems to tap to a nasty anaconda choke. The official time of stoppage was 4:07 of the first frame.
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 63

While Arnold Allen picked up the biggest win of his career over Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 63, the way he did it likely wasn’t enough to get featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski excited enough to forego his path towards a massive fight with Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. So what does the UFC do now to keep the 145-pound division moving forward?
Cody Rhodes didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. Source? Cody Rhodes.

As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....

