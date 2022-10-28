Read full article on original website
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Photo Apparatus of the Day: November 1, 2022
HME Ahrens-Fox—Dewey Fire Company No. 1, Hellertown, PA, aerial ladder quint. AF1 cab and chassis; Cummins X12 605-hp engine; 111-foot rear-mount aerial ladder; Waterous CSU 2,000-gpm pump; 500-gallon polypropylene water tank; 30-gallon foam cell; FoamPro 2001 single-agent foam system; Harrison 6-kW generator. Dealer: Sean Desjardins, Emergency Equipment Sales & Service, Ewing, NJ.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Easton (ME) Fire Department Gets New Truck Upgrade to Fleet
A brand new fire truck was delivered to the Easton Fire Department October 26 and will serve as a secondary vehicle for fire emergencies, TheCounty.Me reported. The Easton Fire Department has engines with an age range from 1982 to 2010, with the new combination fire tanker and engine to replace the 1982 fire truck, the report said. The new truck cost less than $385,000, with the fire department giving the town $350,000 up front and paid the rest when the truck was delivered.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Fire Department Drone Use Grows as Technology Improves
Drones are becoming more consistent in their ability to hover, are better able to carry heavier payloads, and are using greatly improved camera and infrared (IR) technologies. These and other recent developments in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have increased their use in fire service applications. Chris Carnahan, South Metro (CO)...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Brampton (Canada) Getting New Electric Fire Truck in Spring 2023
The city of Brampton (Canada) has ordered a Rosenbauer RTX electric fire truck that is expected to arrive in the spring and be working out of the station on Chrysler Drive, BramptonGuardian.com reported. The truck is built to run primarily on electricity, which a diesel generator for backup. According to...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Cascade Township (MI)’s New $10.9M Fire Station to Break Ground This Week
Construction on Cascade Township (MI)’s new fire station is set to begin this week, GRBJ.com reported. Cascade Township is scheduled to host a ground breaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 2, to kick off the renovation project for its new Fire Station 1 at 2865 Thornhills Avenue SE, the report said.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Foresthill (CA) Fire to Buy Extrication Tools with Grant Money
The Foresthill Fire Protection District received a $50,000 grant to buy new extrication equipment, GoldCountryMedia.com reported. First responders use these specialized tools to rescue crash victims trapped inside a vehicle, the report said. Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Thurston Fire Company Gets New Engine
One Steuben County (NY) fire company has a new truck, fingerlakesdailynews.com reported. In a Saturday Facebook post, the Thurston Fire Company out of Campbell (NY) announced it bought a fire truck from the Corning Joint Fire District to replace its current engine, according to the report.
