A brand new fire truck was delivered to the Easton Fire Department October 26 and will serve as a secondary vehicle for fire emergencies, TheCounty.Me reported. The Easton Fire Department has engines with an age range from 1982 to 2010, with the new combination fire tanker and engine to replace the 1982 fire truck, the report said. The new truck cost less than $385,000, with the fire department giving the town $350,000 up front and paid the rest when the truck was delivered.

EASTON, ME ・ 6 HOURS AGO