At this point, it’s starting to become a weekly occurrence. As Oregon Ducks’ quarterback Bo Nix continues to shine, he continues to get proper recognition for his stellar play. This past week, Nix had 6 total touchdowns against the California Golden Bears, throwing for 412 yards and rushing for 59 more. He saw his Heisman Trophy odds move up after the performance and kept the Ducks’ streak of 40-point games alive and well. On top of that, not only was Nix named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, given to the best player in college football but he also was named one...

EUGENE, OR ・ 18 MINUTES AGO