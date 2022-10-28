CATL announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Vingroup and subsidiary VinFast regarding cooperating on EV “skateboard” chassis. Reading over the CATL press release is a task accomplished quickly; the sparse publication reveals very few details regarding the new partnership between the two companies. However, they will cooperate in a way CATL has not with any other company. From what the press release states, CATL will be aiding in the engineering of VinFast vehicles via “skateboard chassis” development.

