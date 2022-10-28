Read full article on original website
Tesla has mulled over buying 20% stake of mining giant Glencore
Tesla has talked with Glencore about buying stake of the Swiss mining giant. Sources close to the matter told Financial Times that Tesla and Glencore held preliminary discussions last year. Talks between the company continued until March 2022. Glencore’s chief executive Gary Eagle visited Tesla’s Fremont Factory in March.
Tesla Model S Plaid duels ICE hypercar that’s 44x its price — and still wins
It takes a special vehicle to beat a Tesla Model S Plaid. And for production internal combustion engine-powered cars, such a feat is especially hard. Even ICE hypercars, after all, do not have the same instant torque that the Model S Plaid’s three carbon-wrapped electric motors exhibit when the family sedan accelerates from a dead stop.
CATL to collaborate with VinFast on EV chassis development
CATL announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Vingroup and subsidiary VinFast regarding cooperating on EV “skateboard” chassis. Reading over the CATL press release is a task accomplished quickly; the sparse publication reveals very few details regarding the new partnership between the two companies. However, they will cooperate in a way CATL has not with any other company. From what the press release states, CATL will be aiding in the engineering of VinFast vehicles via “skateboard chassis” development.
Audi focuses on E-Tron, cuts A8 production at German facility
Audi will cut production of their flagship A8 luxury sedan and, in turn, will increase Audi E-Tron production. The Audi E-Tron has quickly become one of the brand’s most popular nameplates, easily surpassing lackadaisical Audi A8 sales. According to the German news site Stimme.de, the brand is shifting production, focusing on its better-selling electric super sedan and cutting its historic Audi A8 production.
Tesla Optimus to be featured in 5th China International Import Expo: report
It appears that Tesla is going all-in when it participates at the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai from November 5-10, 2022. As per recent reports, it would not just be the company’s electric vehicles that would be making an appearance at the event. Tesla’s humanoid robot Optimus will also be present at the CIIE.
Tesla FSD Beta 10.69.3 release notes roll out
Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta version 10.69.3 appears to have begun its rollout, and the release notes for the update have been shared online. Like previous FSD Beta 10.69 update iterations, the current version is rolling out to a few testers. Tesla will most likely roll it out to more drivers in the FSD Beta tester pool over the next few days or weeks.
SpaceX still an option for future Amazon internet satellite launches, says Senior VP
An Amazon executive says that the company could still call on SpaceX to launch some of its Project Kuiper internet satellites after two of the three unproven rockets it purchased announced launch delays days apart. Amazon began work on Project Kuiper in 2018. When SpaceX CEO Elon Musk fired several...
Tesla Cybertruck mass production to begin at end of 2023
Tesla is planning to begin Cybertruck mass production at the end of 2023, a new report states. Tesla is “in the final lap” of Cybertruck development, CEO Elon Musk said during the company’s Q3 Earnings Call in October. Now the company is reportedly preparing to set potential dates for production goals, with an exclusive report from Reuters indicating mass manufacturing of the Cybertruck is slated to begin at the end of next year.
Former Tesla AI Director Andrej Karpathy will always be welcome, confirms Musk
Former Tesla AI Director Andrej Karpathy was recently featured in Lex Fridman’s podcast, where he talked about a number of topics, including his departure from the electric vehicle maker. During his conversation with Fridman, Karpathy hinted that he’s open to an “Act 2” in Tesla, especially as the company is on the verge of something great with Optimus.
Tesla Gigafactory Texas builds 20,000th Model Y
Tesla Gigafactory Texas has successfully built its 20,000th Model Y. The milestone was posted by the electric vehicle maker on its official Twitter account. A photo of the Gigafactory Texas team with the factory’s 20,000th Model Y was shared online this weekend. The Giga Texas team could be seen posing proudly with the vehicle in the photo, with many smiling broadly while holding up the number two sign with their hands.
Tesla Semi accelerates with otherworldy speed and sound in new video
The days of swearing under one’s breath when one finds him/herself stuck behind a semitrailer may be coming to an end, at least to a point. With the Tesla Semi in the picture, faster, quieter cargo trucks will likely be the new norm. This was teased as much in a recent sighting of the Class 8 all-electric truck.
