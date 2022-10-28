ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The 11 Official Stock Market Sectors

When you consider the best places to put your money to work as a stock market investor, it’s helpful to understand how and where various publicly traded companies generate revenue and earnings. To that end, in 1999 two giants in the world of finance, Morgan Stanley Capital International MSCI...
Stocks Edge Higher, Toyota, Big Oil, AMD And Pfizer In Focus - Five Things To Know

Stock futures higher as dollar retreats, Fed in sight; Toyota slides as world's biggest carmaker cuts 2023 profit guide; President Biden threatens 'windfall tax' on big oil profits; AMD higher ahead of Q3 earnings amid chip sector gloom and Pfizer Q3 earnings to focus on Covid vaccine sales, dollar headwinds.
Uber revenue jumps 72% on strong demand for rides

If a recession is looming, you wouldn't know it from looking at Uber's business. Uber on Tuesday reported $8.3 billion in revenue for the three months ending in September, a 72% increase from the prior year, fueled by strong demand for rides and meal deliveries even as inflation and recession fears weigh on consumers.
BP's profit more than doubles as calls for windfall taxes grow louder

BP's profit more than doubled in the third quarter of the year, extending a bumper run of earnings for the world's biggest oil and gas companies that will add to growing calls in Britain and the United States for higher taxes on windfall profits. The UK-based energy company posted underlying...
US debt: Federal interest payments could soon exceed military spending

The Federal Reserve's war on inflation isn't just painful for home buyers and people with credit card debt. Uncle Sam is getting squeezed by higher borrowing costs, too. The cost to finance America's growing mountain of debt is rising rapidly as the Fed scrambles to put out the inflation fire by raising interest rates and shrinking its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet.
GOBankingRates

These Holiday Apps Can Help You Save Money

With the holidays coming and inflation still running rampant, people are pulling out all stops to save money this holiday season. Sometimes this comes from using the right technology to find the...

