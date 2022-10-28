Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Related
Longtime Poughkeepsie Eyesore Gets Extreme Makeover
A building that's been closed for nearly 20 years is getting quite the makeover before it reopens in a few months. If you're near the Poughkeepsie Galleria then you have probably noticed this abandoned building. Do you have any idea what it was years ago? It's okay if you don't because it won't be empty for very long.
Huge Record Show at The Wherehouse in Newburgh
Even in this digital age, I’m happy to see a renewed interest in vinyl record albums. For some of us, the interest was always there, but I was afraid that the music lovers of the 21st century wouldn’t even know what a vinyl album was. And now you can buy not only albums but state-of-the-art turntables, too. There’s just something about vinyl…
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of October 31
You might assume that winter is the most dangerous time of year to drive, and you wouldn’t be entirely wrong; however, more crashes happen in the fall than in the winter because more cars are on the roads in the fall. For a largely rural/suburban county like Dutchess, the...
Second Time in a Week! Orange County has Big Lottery Winner
Orange County is quickly becoming the luckiest county in the Hudson Valley!. In the last few weeks, many of us have gotten caught up in Powerball "mania" all across the Hudson Valley! Just last week there was a big winner in Chester, where one player won a cool $1 million second prize in the popular game. With nobody matching all five numbers and the Powerball in quite some time, the current jackpot for this Wednesday (11/2) is $1.2 Billion.
Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home
It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
Poughkeepsie, NY Bars Serve Up ‘Angel Shot’ Keeping Women Safe
We've seen it too many times and heard about it in the news, about how a night out on the town takes a dangerous and traumatic turn. RAINN reports that "every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted." They add that while progress is being made every day "only 25 out of every 1,000 rapists will end up in prison."
It’s a Big Dill: Hudson Valley Pickle Fest is Moving
Every year we get excited to spread the word about one of the Hudson Valley's Dilliest Festivals, the Rosendale International Pickle Festival. Earlier this year we let you know it was back and hopefully you got to enjoy the festival when it happened in Rosendale back on October 16th, 2022.
Spectacular Rhinebeck Restaurant Reveals New Outdoor Dining Plan
We can't always find something good that came out of the pandemic but one thing I believe that changed for the better was people's willingness to enjoy a meal outdoors and our favorite Hudson Valley restaurants being able to make that happen. I think that a lot of people thought...
Do you Know the Story Behind the “Spy House” in the Hudson Valley?
There is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. Each town has a story of its own to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers. Some pieces of history are hidden in the Hudson Valley while others are in front of us. To name a few, a shocking story changed an upstate town forever. The Anti-Rent War happened in Andes, NY. There's also the Dutchess County, NY town that was once referred to by a different name than it is called now. A post office in the Hudson Valley is known as a National Historic Site where FDR was a part of and Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY with the basement now being a tiki bar open to the public.
Need Early Voting Info for Dutchess NY and Ulster NY? Here it is!
Election Day is November 8, 2022. How is the day of Election Day selected? It is always the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. The earliest voting could take place is November 2, the latest would-be November 8. For 2022, the first Monday in November is the 7th, so Election Day is 11/8/2022.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Four big lottery tickets sold in Mid-Hudson
MID-HUDSON – A second-prize winning tickets for the October 29 New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Newburgh at Smokes For Less on North Plank Road. The winning ticket is worth $730,026. The winning numbers were 23-35-39-47-51-52. Meanwhile, three third-prize winning tickets for the October 29 Powerball drawing were...
Weird “Illegal” Note Left On Car Divides The Hudson Valley
It's official: comments that used to live on Facebook have come to real-life, and so has the drama. A lengthy note recently left on one New Paltz resident's car has sparked a massive debate as to who exactly is in the wrong. Strange Note in New Paltz, NY. "Why do...
What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?
New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
Ex-SUNY New Paltz Student Sentenced For Murdering Mom Found In Garbage Container
A former Hudson Valley college student has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to brutally murdering his mother and stuffing her body in a garbage can. Jared Eng, age 25, who attended SUNY New Paltz in Ulster County, was sentenced to 22 years to life on Wednesday, Oct. 26, for the January 2019 murder that took place in New York City in the Tribeca apartment he shared with his mother Paula Chin, said the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fire damages arboretum education center
CAMPBELL HALL – Fire believed to have been caused by an electrical issue caused damage to the Ruth and Jim Ottaway Education Center at the Orange County Arboretum on Monday. The fire broke out around 9:09 a.m. and brought out a number of area fire departments to assist the Campbell Hall department extinguish the fire in the attic and ceiling and spread into the walls.
Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished
I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
Lost dog in Ulster County
The Ulster County SPCA is calling attention to a lost dog. The dog was adopted on October 28 and slipped his collar near Washington Avenue and Main Street in uptown Kingston.
Did You Know Poughkeepsie Had A ‘Dahmer’ Like Murderer?
If you have the streaming service Netflix the odds say that you or someone you know has watched or at least tried to watch the show "Dahmer", but did you know that back in the late 70s Poughkeepsie had its own version of the cannibal murderer?. If you had no...
Traffic: Week Long Lane Closures On I-84 In Hudson Valley, Fines Doubled
Drivers across a few Hudson Valley counties should expect delays all week on Interstate 84. The New York State Department of Transportation is advising Dutchess and Putnam County drivers that one lane of Interstate 84 eastbound and westbound is expected to be closed all week. Expect Traffic On I-84 in...
New York Teacher Stole Funds From Hudson Valley Youth Club
A Hudson Valley teacher is accused of stealing around $100,000 from a youth club. On Friday, On October 21, 2022, members of the Town of Ramapo Police Detective Bureau arrested 35-year-old Yan Garcia of Hillburn, New York, following a 6-month investigation. Rockland County Man Accused of Stealing From Ramapo Valley...
105.5 The Wolf
Brookfield, CT
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Wolf is a Townsquare Media station with the best new country and the latest local news for Greater Danbury/Hudson Valley. Download our free mobile app.https://danburycountry.com/
Comments / 0