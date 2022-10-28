ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

101.5 WPDH

Longtime Poughkeepsie Eyesore Gets Extreme Makeover

A building that's been closed for nearly 20 years is getting quite the makeover before it reopens in a few months. If you're near the Poughkeepsie Galleria then you have probably noticed this abandoned building. Do you have any idea what it was years ago? It's okay if you don't because it won't be empty for very long.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Huge Record Show at The Wherehouse in Newburgh

Even in this digital age, I’m happy to see a renewed interest in vinyl record albums. For some of us, the interest was always there, but I was afraid that the music lovers of the 21st century wouldn’t even know what a vinyl album was. And now you can buy not only albums but state-of-the-art turntables, too. There’s just something about vinyl…
NEWBURGH, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Second Time in a Week! Orange County has Big Lottery Winner

Orange County is quickly becoming the luckiest county in the Hudson Valley!. In the last few weeks, many of us have gotten caught up in Powerball "mania" all across the Hudson Valley! Just last week there was a big winner in Chester, where one player won a cool $1 million second prize in the popular game. With nobody matching all five numbers and the Powerball in quite some time, the current jackpot for this Wednesday (11/2) is $1.2 Billion.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home

It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

It’s a Big Dill: Hudson Valley Pickle Fest is Moving

Every year we get excited to spread the word about one of the Hudson Valley's Dilliest Festivals, the Rosendale International Pickle Festival. Earlier this year we let you know it was back and hopefully you got to enjoy the festival when it happened in Rosendale back on October 16th, 2022.
ROSENDALE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Do you Know the Story Behind the “Spy House” in the Hudson Valley?

There is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. Each town has a story of its own to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers. Some pieces of history are hidden in the Hudson Valley while others are in front of us. To name a few, a shocking story changed an upstate town forever. The Anti-Rent War happened in Andes, NY. There's also the Dutchess County, NY town that was once referred to by a different name than it is called now. A post office in the Hudson Valley is known as a National Historic Site where FDR was a part of and Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY with the basement now being a tiki bar open to the public.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Four big lottery tickets sold in Mid-Hudson

MID-HUDSON – A second-prize winning tickets for the October 29 New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Newburgh at Smokes For Less on North Plank Road. The winning ticket is worth $730,026. The winning numbers were 23-35-39-47-51-52. Meanwhile, three third-prize winning tickets for the October 29 Powerball drawing were...
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?

New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
MONROE, NY
Daily Voice

Ex-SUNY New Paltz Student Sentenced For Murdering Mom Found In Garbage Container

A former Hudson Valley college student has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to brutally murdering his mother and stuffing her body in a garbage can. Jared Eng, age 25, who attended SUNY New Paltz in Ulster County, was sentenced to 22 years to life on Wednesday, Oct. 26, for the January 2019 murder that took place in New York City in the Tribeca apartment he shared with his mother Paula Chin, said the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire damages arboretum education center

CAMPBELL HALL – Fire believed to have been caused by an electrical issue caused damage to the Ruth and Jim Ottaway Education Center at the Orange County Arboretum on Monday. The fire broke out around 9:09 a.m. and brought out a number of area fire departments to assist the Campbell Hall department extinguish the fire in the attic and ceiling and spread into the walls.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished

I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
105.5 The Wolf

105.5 The Wolf

