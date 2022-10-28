ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

ccxmedia.org

Minnesota Manufacturers: ‘We Need Employees’

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) held a roundtable discussion Monday to talk about the need to attract more workers to the manufacturing sector. The worker shortage is prompting the industry to make changes, not just in how it operates, but also how manufacturers market themselves. “I...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Community Garden Program Free to Public in Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn.–Even though it’s not gardening season, a community garden in Lincoln Park is still looking for those with a green thumb to get involved. There’s a plot near Harrison Park that is now reserved for growing fruits and vegetables. This garden was awarded two free libraries through the city of Duluth’s Love Your Block campaign. The free libraries that were granted to the space are actually to store non-perishable food items instead of books.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Broadband rolls farther into the Iron Range

Photo: Northeast Service Cooperative has laid miles of fiber optic cable around the region. Photo courtesy Paul Brinkman. A decade ago, when it came to high-speed connectivity in rural regions, Minnesota did not have the access it so desperately needed. “In 2010, internet connectivity in rural places was spotty and...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota District 4B House Candidate Lynn Halmrast looking to tackle "significant issues" in mental health, substance use, and education

(St. Paul, MN) -- A mental health professional and small business owner is looking to represent Minnesota's District 4B if elected this November in the General Election. Lynn Halmrast joined WDAY Midday to share details about his candidacy, his plans if elected to the position, and his vow to work across the aisle on bipartisan issues. Halmrast says he is not your typical politician, saying he is running because he was literally called to do it.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

A Northland company is almost ready to activate more than 400 solar panels

Solar panels can be seen on homes and businesses, and now there is a business in the Northland with 438 solar power panels that are almost ready to be activated. Epicurean is a company known for its kitchen accessories, some of which might be in your home, and they are about to become home to the largest commercial solar array in the Twin Ports.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

4 Buildings Could See Future Redevelopment In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Four buildings in Downtown Duluth have been targeted to be a future redevelopment site, including one damaged by a fire last month. The Duluth Economic Development Authority passed a resolution this week to declare the buildings on the 500 block of East Fourth Street, “Structurally Substandard.”
DULUTH, MN
knsiradio.com

Dr. Scott Jensen, Matt Birk, MN GOP Leaders Stop in St. Cloud on Heal Minnesota Fly Around

(KNSI) — Minnesota’s Republican Party hosted a series of Get Out the Vote rallies, including a stop in St. Cloud. The rallies were part of the Greater Minnesota Fly-Around Tour and featured candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen, lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk, and Minnesota GOP chairman David Hann. Party leaders say the focus is on crime, improving reading levels for students, and dealing with inflation in local economies.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Big fish: Monster muskie of Mille Lacs nets new Minnesota record

Photo: Eric Bakke of Princeton, Minn., broke the record for the longest muskie in Minnesota. He snagged a 58 1/4 inch muskie in June on Mille Lacs. Courtesy of Eric Bakke. A Princeton, Minn., man caught a nearly 5-foot muskellunge in Mille Lacs Lake in June before taking a picture and a measurement and tossing it back. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Monday confirmed the length is a new catch-and-release record.
PRINCETON, MN
wizmnews.com

Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop

The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota State Capitol to host altar in observance of Día de los Muertos for the first time

Photo: Artist Flor Soto works on the first-ever Altar de Muertos at the State Capitol building in St. Paul on Sunday. Tim Evans for MPR News. It’s a Friday night at the Pillsbury United Communities’ Waite House in Minneapolis. Artist Monica Vega is standing over a small table showing other Latinos how to make traditional cempasuchil flowers out of paper.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Duluth Police Department Warns Of Another Scam In Area

This is starting to sound a bit like a broken record: there is yet another scam that you should be aware of. This one has been reported in Duluth and is making the rounds, so much so that the Duluth Police Department has issued a warning about it. There are...
DULUTH, MN
visitcookcounty.com

Our Top 8 Tips for Seeing the Northern Lights in Minnesota

For many, seeing the northern lights is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s a chance to experience the mystical, feel connected with something almost otherworldly and experience natural beauty at its utmost perfection. There is simply no comparison to seeing the northern lights with your own eyes. Despite what you may...
COOK COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Hunting safety begins with personal responsibility

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources • October 28, 2022. With many hunting seasons underway, and about 400,000 hunters set to converge on the state’s fields and woods for the Nov. 5 firearms deer opener, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters there’s no such thing as a successful hunt if it isn’t safe.
MINNESOTA STATE

