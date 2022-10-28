Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Minnesota Manufacturers: ‘We Need Employees’
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) held a roundtable discussion Monday to talk about the need to attract more workers to the manufacturing sector. The worker shortage is prompting the industry to make changes, not just in how it operates, but also how manufacturers market themselves. “I...
FOX 21 Online
Community Garden Program Free to Public in Lincoln Park
DULUTH, Minn.–Even though it’s not gardening season, a community garden in Lincoln Park is still looking for those with a green thumb to get involved. There’s a plot near Harrison Park that is now reserved for growing fruits and vegetables. This garden was awarded two free libraries through the city of Duluth’s Love Your Block campaign. The free libraries that were granted to the space are actually to store non-perishable food items instead of books.
boreal.org
Broadband rolls farther into the Iron Range
Photo: Northeast Service Cooperative has laid miles of fiber optic cable around the region. Photo courtesy Paul Brinkman. A decade ago, when it came to high-speed connectivity in rural regions, Minnesota did not have the access it so desperately needed. “In 2010, internet connectivity in rural places was spotty and...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota District 4B House Candidate Lynn Halmrast looking to tackle "significant issues" in mental health, substance use, and education
(St. Paul, MN) -- A mental health professional and small business owner is looking to represent Minnesota's District 4B if elected this November in the General Election. Lynn Halmrast joined WDAY Midday to share details about his candidacy, his plans if elected to the position, and his vow to work across the aisle on bipartisan issues. Halmrast says he is not your typical politician, saying he is running because he was literally called to do it.
Duluth Police Update E-Reporting System To Provide Better Use Of Services
No one wants to call the police. But if the need arises, you shouldn't hesitate to reach out for help. However, some call reports aren't necessarily always an emergency; some calls don't always require an immediate response that brings officers to the scene. The "best use" of resources is important...
boreal.org
A Northland company is almost ready to activate more than 400 solar panels
Solar panels can be seen on homes and businesses, and now there is a business in the Northland with 438 solar power panels that are almost ready to be activated. Epicurean is a company known for its kitchen accessories, some of which might be in your home, and they are about to become home to the largest commercial solar array in the Twin Ports.
It’s 100% Illegal To Do in Minnesota But Most Have
It's something many of us have done at one point or another, and we probably had no idea it was against the law. Look around the U.S. and you'll find a lot of silly laws that just plain don't make sense. However, there are a few very good reasons why it's illegal to do this in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes.
FOX 21 Online
4 Buildings Could See Future Redevelopment In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Four buildings in Downtown Duluth have been targeted to be a future redevelopment site, including one damaged by a fire last month. The Duluth Economic Development Authority passed a resolution this week to declare the buildings on the 500 block of East Fourth Street, “Structurally Substandard.”
A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time
The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
knsiradio.com
Dr. Scott Jensen, Matt Birk, MN GOP Leaders Stop in St. Cloud on Heal Minnesota Fly Around
(KNSI) — Minnesota’s Republican Party hosted a series of Get Out the Vote rallies, including a stop in St. Cloud. The rallies were part of the Greater Minnesota Fly-Around Tour and featured candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen, lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk, and Minnesota GOP chairman David Hann. Party leaders say the focus is on crime, improving reading levels for students, and dealing with inflation in local economies.
fox9.com
19 people with disabilities get service dogs thanks to Minnesota nonprofit
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Without the help of a service animal, Twin Cities teacher Allie Brown says she’d likely be unable to live alone because of a medical condition. But this weekend, Can Do Canines stepped in to help her and 19 other people in need. The organization relies...
Every Minnesotan Can Relate To These “Minnesota” Things
If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
boreal.org
Big fish: Monster muskie of Mille Lacs nets new Minnesota record
Photo: Eric Bakke of Princeton, Minn., broke the record for the longest muskie in Minnesota. He snagged a 58 1/4 inch muskie in June on Mille Lacs. Courtesy of Eric Bakke. A Princeton, Minn., man caught a nearly 5-foot muskellunge in Mille Lacs Lake in June before taking a picture and a measurement and tossing it back. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Monday confirmed the length is a new catch-and-release record.
wizmnews.com
Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop
The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
boreal.org
Minnesota State Capitol to host altar in observance of Día de los Muertos for the first time
Photo: Artist Flor Soto works on the first-ever Altar de Muertos at the State Capitol building in St. Paul on Sunday. Tim Evans for MPR News. It’s a Friday night at the Pillsbury United Communities’ Waite House in Minneapolis. Artist Monica Vega is standing over a small table showing other Latinos how to make traditional cempasuchil flowers out of paper.
Six Winning $50K Powerball Tickets in Minnesota on Monday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash) for the next drawing Wednesday. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn last (Monday) night – white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and red Powerball 13. While...
Duluth Police Department Warns Of Another Scam In Area
This is starting to sound a bit like a broken record: there is yet another scam that you should be aware of. This one has been reported in Duluth and is making the rounds, so much so that the Duluth Police Department has issued a warning about it. There are...
Despite Cougar Sightings, Minnesota DNR Says They Are Not Breeding In Minnesota
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
visitcookcounty.com
Our Top 8 Tips for Seeing the Northern Lights in Minnesota
For many, seeing the northern lights is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s a chance to experience the mystical, feel connected with something almost otherworldly and experience natural beauty at its utmost perfection. There is simply no comparison to seeing the northern lights with your own eyes. Despite what you may...
boreal.org
Hunting safety begins with personal responsibility
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources • October 28, 2022. With many hunting seasons underway, and about 400,000 hunters set to converge on the state’s fields and woods for the Nov. 5 firearms deer opener, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters there’s no such thing as a successful hunt if it isn’t safe.
