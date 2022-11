Sherry L. “Teedee” Fontenot, 76, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Oct. 29, 2022 surrounded by her family at the Carpenter House in Lafayette, La. Teedee was born Dec. 17, 1946 in Elton, La. She graduated Elton High School then married the love of her life in 1969. She embraced time shared with family during holidays, birthdays, and with friends during pokeno nights. She was loved for her gumbo during holiday gatherings and enjoyed eating crawfish throughout crawfish season. Teedee’s heart was big like her family and she was feisty at times but that was her charm. This strength and toughness helped her to raise one daughter, one son, and four grandchildren who all loved pranks, including her husband. She was one of a kind and although our world will be different without her, we are each a part of who we are because of her.

