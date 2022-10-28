The McRib Is Back The iconic McRib sandwich is back at McDonald’s! The fan favorite will only be available for a limited time though. The McRib was first introduced in 1981 in Kansas City, Kansas where it became a regional hit before expanding across the country and becoming one of the brand’s most highly anticipate limited-time menu offerings. You can find the McRib at participating McDonald’s locations nationwide through Sunday, November 20th. Why do you think McDonald’s doesn’t make the McRib a permanent menu item?