The McRib Is Back

By Jamie Martin
 4 days ago

The McRib Is Back The iconic McRib sandwich is back at McDonald’s! The fan favorite will only be available for a limited time though. The McRib was first introduced in 1981 in Kansas City, Kansas where it became a regional hit before expanding across the country and becoming one of the brand’s most highly anticipate limited-time menu offerings. You can find the McRib at participating McDonald’s locations nationwide through Sunday, November 20th. Why do you think McDonald’s doesn’t make the McRib a permanent menu item?

