Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
‘Hold your nose and sell’ to brace for a possible market downturn, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors that they should trim some of their positions to prepare for a possible market decline. "According to the S&P oscillator I've followed for ages, we're very overbought right now," he said. "You have to hold your nose and sell something because we're due for a pullback."
CNBC
Uber stock pops 15% on revenue beat, strong guidance
Uber reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates for revenue Tuesday. The company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, $512 million of which was attributed to revaluations of Uber's equity investments, according to a company release. reported a third-quarter loss Tuesday but beat analysts' estimates for...
CNBC
With the Dow outperforming, here's how investors can harness the stock index
Photo taken on March 1, 2022 shows monitors displaying stock market information at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States. U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as investors nervously monitored the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 597.65 points, or 1.76 percent, to 33,294.95. The S&P 500 fell 67.68 points, or 1.55 percent, to 4,306.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 218.94 points, or 1.59 percent, to 13,532.46.
CNBC
Energy sector needs firms with mentality of Tesla and Amazon to move forward, CEO says
"The time it takes Amazon to build one of their warehouses — there's no way a conventional company can do that," Marco Alvera, the CEO of Tree Energy Solutions, says. "This is about taking some of the West Coast mentality, some of the Tesla mentality, some of the, you know, 'we can do it and we can do it quickly' attitude," he adds.
CNBC
Monday, Oct. 31, 2022: This portfolio stock could be an 'ultimate performer' for the rest of 2022
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down which companies they are watching as investors rotate out of tech stocks and into Dow Jones Industrial Average names, including health care and retail. Jim and Jeff also share why they are trimming a few portfolio positions to raise cash.
CNBC
Chartmaster says short Dow, buy S&P after Dow's outperformance
The traders discuss a call by Chartmaster Carter Worth of Worth Charting to short the Dow and buy the S&P. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets are primed to wrap up a stellar month as October concludes. The Dow, in fact, could well achieve its best month since 1976, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are also set to finish in the green. Investors are preparing to parse the latest wave of earnings this week as well as the latest messaging from the Federal Reserve. The Fed's meeting starts Tuesday, and the central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point in its latest attempt to cool down decades-high inflation. Market watchers will be looking for signs from Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed may start easing off the pedal a bit in the coming months.Read live market updates here.
CNBC
This 28-year-old makes $189,000 a year from 7 income streams: ‘3 businesses you can start today for $50 or less’
In 2018, I started experimenting with side hustles to pay off my $40,000 of debt in credit cards and student loans. Today, I've accomplished that goal — and more. In 2021, I built enough income streams to quit my $98,500-per-year engineering job and work on my businesses full-time. At...
TechCrunch
Shopify acquires Remix to bolster its storefront design tools
“You’ll be seeing a lot more [of the Remix framework] in the wild, powering some of the largest commercial sites on the web,” Jackson said. “In addition, Shopify itself will use Remix across many projects, and you can expect to see more of Shopify’s developer platform include first-class support for Remix over time.”
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Wynn Resorts, Petrobras, Hanesbrands and more
(PBR) – The Brazilian state-run oil company's shares slid 8.5% in premarket trading after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeated Jair Bolsonaro in the Brazilian presidential election. (HBI) – The apparel maker received a double-downgrade at Wells Fargo Securities, which cut the stock's rating to "underweight" from "overweight."...
TechCrunch
Should early-stage startups join in on the cloud marketplace fun?
From the future of cloud management to cloud spend in the age of machine learning, our latest cloud investor survey has given me lots of food for thought. It once again came to mind when I read a new report on cloud marketplaces. These have consolidated as a new revenue avenue, but is it ever too early for startups to go that route? Let’s look into it. — Anna.
CNBC
CCTV Script 01/11/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on November 1, 2022. There are two issues that require particular attention when President Biden proposes a windfall profits tax on energy companies. Firstly, energy companies report record profits. Secondly, the midterm elections are just around the corner.
CNBC
Fox earnings lifted by advertising revenue from free streaming service Tubi
Fox Corp. said Tubi, its free ad-supported streaming service, saw revenue growth of nearly 30% during its first fiscal quarter. Fox acquired Tubi in 2020 and said it invested $50 million in the service this past quarter. Tubi had its highest viewing time in the last quarter at 1.3 billion...
PTC Therapeutics Grabs up to $1 Billion, but There's a Catch
PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) saw shares drop by 13% after announcing an up to $1 billion financing deal with the life sciences arm of Blackstone (BX) . Investors were so distraught with the terms of the financing that they overlooked the company's shrinking operating losses, strong third-quarter revenues, and increased full-year 2022 revenue guidance.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and more
(ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by. (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
CNBC
The 'tech tyranny' is over, says Jim Cramer
'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss markets on the final trading day of October. Cramer also explains why he thinks the "tech tyranny" is over. "No longer will we be hostage to a dozen companies that are outsized in growth," Cramer says.
CNBC
Apple iPhone maker Foxconn slams 'maliciously edited' video that claims Covid deaths at China plant
Foxconn said on Tuesday that there have been no deaths at its Zhengzhou, China factory, the biggest Apple iPhone production facility in the world. On Monday, a video circulating on Twitter alleged that eight people in a dormitory at Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory had all died as a result of the Covid outbreak.
CNBC
Amazon expands ad-free music, podcasts for Prime members
Amazon is giving Prime members access to 100 million songs without ads, the company announced Tuesday. It will also offer Prime members a selection of ad-free podcasts. Amazon has sought to sweeten the perks offered via its Prime subscription program, after raising the price to $139 a year, up from $119.
CNBC
Bitcoin's trading has become 'boring' — but that's not necessarily a bad thing
For the past few months, bitcoin's price has bounced stubbornly around $20,000 in a sign that volatility in the market has settled. Bitcoin's 20-day rolling volatility fell below that of the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes for the first time since 2020, according to data from crypto research firm Kaiko.
CNBC
Stocks slip on Monday as Dow looks to close out its best month since 1976
Stocks slipped Monday as the final trading day of October kicked off, but the major averages were poised to snap a two-month losing streak. The S&P 500 last traded 0.5% lower, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 60 points lower, or roughly 0.2%. Markets...
Comments / 0