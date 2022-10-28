Yexandra Diaz, Program Manager for New Haven Public Allies with Serve CT

Yexandra Diaz, New Haven Program Manager at Public Allies CT

Listen here for Renee's interview with Yexandra Diaz, New Haven Program Manager at Public Allies CT, an Americorp program with Serve Connecticut!

Public Allies is a national movement committed to advancing social justice and equity by engaging and activating the leadership capacities of all people.

Public Allies is a social justice organization committed to changing the face and practice of leadership by recruiting and training talented emerging leaders, with a passion for social impact, to create meaningful change in our community. Our Allies are diverse, equity-centered, innovative problem solvers, dedicated to mobilizing community assets to develop solutions to local challenges. In partnership with nonprofit partners, we deliver our nationally recognized, values-driven, results-led apprenticeship to advance our mission to create a just and equitable society and the diverse leadership to sustain it.

Public Allies Connecticut is intentional about recruiting emerging leaders whose promise and potential are too frequently overlooked, dismissed, or ignored, including young adults aging out of the foster care system; our siblings who must remake their lives following incarceration; and single parents seeking a bridge from GED to college and career. They need – and deserve – opportunities like Public Allies to activate their full leadership potential.

Public Allies Connecticut is a program of Regional Youth Adult Social Action Partnership (RYASAP) . Our work is made possible through funding from the Connecticut Commission on Community Service and AmeriCorps .

For more information about the Connecticut Public Allies, click here!

About Serve Connecticut

Strengthening Connecticut communities through National Service resources, community engagement, and volunteerism.

VISION & MISSION

Vision: The Connecticut Commission on Community Service is the premier vehicle of volunteerism and civic engagement that address the needs of those in our neighborhoods in Connecticut.

Mission: The mission of the Connecticut Commission on Community Service is to cultivate and foster a vibrant culture of community service through volunteerism.