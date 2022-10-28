Lois (Levengood) Miller, age 89, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Galen Levengood, until his passing in 1988. She was then married to Cleo Miller until his passing in 2013. She and Galen had three children; Christy Vachon, Del (Sue) Levengood, and Matt Levengood (Tracy Allison). In addition to her children, she was the proud grandmother to; Derek Adams, Brady Adams, Cody (Steph) Adams, Spencer (Tanea) Levengood, Emily Levengood, and Galen Levengood; and her great-grandchildren, Shelby Levengood, Bridget Levengood, Dixie Pongratz, Aley Adams, Jack Adams, Charolette Adams, and Ivy Levengood.

NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO