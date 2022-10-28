Read full article on original website
wtuz.com
Lois (Levengood) Miller – October 27, 2022
Lois (Levengood) Miller, age 89, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Galen Levengood, until his passing in 1988. She was then married to Cleo Miller until his passing in 2013. She and Galen had three children; Christy Vachon, Del (Sue) Levengood, and Matt Levengood (Tracy Allison). In addition to her children, she was the proud grandmother to; Derek Adams, Brady Adams, Cody (Steph) Adams, Spencer (Tanea) Levengood, Emily Levengood, and Galen Levengood; and her great-grandchildren, Shelby Levengood, Bridget Levengood, Dixie Pongratz, Aley Adams, Jack Adams, Charolette Adams, and Ivy Levengood.
wtuz.com
Bobby Lee Ronald – October 29, 2022
Bobby Lee Ronald, 44, of Dennison, Ohio, passed away at his home while surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, October 29, 2022, after a bravely fought battle with cancer. Born September 23, 1978, in Dover, Ohio, he was the son of Jeffrey A. and Polly A. (Page) Ronald of Uhrichsville, Ohio.
wtuz.com
Nancy Lynn Quillen – October 29, 2022
Nancy Lynn Quillen, age 67, passed away on October 29, 2022, at Oak Point Extended Care where she has resided for 10 years. She was born July 30, 1955, at Twin City Hospital in Dennison, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Joyce Metzger, her father, Gail Alvin Quillen, her step-father, Donald Lee Metzger, her brother, Gerald Dennis Quillen and sister, Susan Kay Gray.
wtuz.com
Joseph Brent Jacobs Sr. – October 28, 2022
Joseph Brent Jacobs Sr., 63, of Uhrichsville died Friday evening on October 28, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital. On October 24, 1959, Brent was born in that same hospital to the late Joseph Edward Jacobs and the late Elizabeth “Betty” (Zeiner) Dennis. He attended Newcomerstown High School and served in the U.S. Army, but he was very private about his service.
wtuz.com
Monna L. Garver – October 30, 2022
Monna L. Garver, 72, of Dover passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in the Country Club Retirement Community. She was born on January 16, 1950, in Dover and was the daughter of the late Roland and Jean Davy Strawn. Monna was also preceded in death by her husband, John E. Garver on March 30, 2021.
wtuz.com
John Clarence Wyngarden – October 29, 2022
John Clarence Wyngarden, age 72, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Millersburg, Ohio. He was born in St. Charles, Illinois on September 3, 1950, and delivered by Dr. Clarence Benjamin Wyngarden who also adopted John to be his legal son. A resident of the greater Chicagoland area for much of his life, John was a graduate of the Wheaton Academy. He has resided in Uhrichsville for nearly a decade after living in Florida for five years.
wtuz.com
News Brief: Forestry Association then Poetry Meeting at Dover Library
~ The monthly meeting of the East Central Ohio Forestry Association will take place on Wednesday, November 2 at 7:00 PM at the Dover Public Library, located at 525 N. Walnut Street. An expert from the Muskingum Watershed District will speak to the group. Nominations for next year’s officers will be open and elections will be held in January. No registration is necessary for this program.
wtuz.com
Nominations Still Accepted for Twin City Chamber Awards
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Twin City Chamber of Commerce is still accepting nominations for their yearly awards recognition. The nominations are for Large and Small Business of the Year, Organization of the Year, and Educator of the Year. Additionally, the Tuscarawas Valley Safety Council Business of the Year,...
wtuz.com
New Philadelphia School Issue on the November Ballot
Nick McWilliams reporting – A renewal levy for the New Philadelphia City School District is back on the ballot on November 8th. Superintendent Amy Wentworth discussed the ballot issue which does not create any new taxes, and registers 1 mil each year for the district. The levy lasts five...
wtuz.com
ODOT Winter Ready with 150 Point Inspection
Mary Alice Reporting – Twenty snowplow trucks have been looked over at the Ohio Department of Transportation District 11’s site. These trucks cover 17 snow routes in Tuscarawas County, which amounts to 583 miles of interstate, U.S., and state roadways. Public Information Officer Lauren Borell explains this is...
wtuz.com
K9 Retires from Tuscarawas Sheriff’s Office
Mary Alice Reporting – After serving eight years with the local Sheriff’s Office, a K9 Officer has retired. Bruno joined Tuscarawas deputies in 2018, bonding immediately with Deputy Chris Edwards. This was after K9 Chucky had an early retirement due to a genetic condition. During his service, Bruno...
