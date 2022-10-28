ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mutigers.com

Women's Basketball Exhibition Against Rogers State Canceled

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri women's basketball exhibition game against Rogers State, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, has been canceled. The Tigers will begin the 2022-23 regular season on the road against Missouri State on Monday, Nov. 7. Missouri will face Bradley in the team's home opener...
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Mizzou Swim & Dive Falls to Indiana

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri swimming and diving teams fell in both duals against Missouri State on Dec. 4. The No. 18 men fell to the Hoosiers 125-168, and the women fell 123-171. The Tigers won eight events between the men and women. MIZZOU EVENT WINNERS. Women's...
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Pettet and Hollenbach Earn SEC Soccer Postseason Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The University of Missouri soccer team saw two student-athletes earn postseason honors, announced by the Southeastern Conference office Sunday, Oct. 30. Junior Grace Pettet was named Second Team All-SEC while redshirt freshman Bella Hollenbach made the All-Freshman Team. Both players are earning conference honors for the first time in their careers.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Sload Continues Top-10 Push in Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico – One day after recording her first under-par round of the season, graduate Sky Sload of the Missouri women's golf team was one shot better during the second day of the Battle of the Beach in Mexico. Sload fired a two-under 69 on Saturday –...
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Missouri Beats #25 South Carolina With A Strong First Half And A Smothering Defensive Effort

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Three long first-half drives, another stout performance by the defense, and two second-half field goals by Harrison Mevis sent the Missouri Tigers (4-4, 2-3) to a 23-10 victory over the 25th-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3). It was Missouri's fourth straight win over South Carolina, meaning the Mayor's Cup stays in Missouri; the Tigers' first win over a ranked opponent since 2020, and snapped the Gamecocks' four-game winning streak.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Tigers Face Off in Annual Black and Gold Scrimmage

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri Wrestling team faced off in its annual Black and Gold Scrimmage Saturday, Oct. 29. The afternoon featured 17 matches inside the Hearnes Center. 10 freshmen earned experience in the scrimmage including, Ryan Boersma, James Conway, Jerrdon Fisher, Tommy Hagan, Easton Hilton, Peyton...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy