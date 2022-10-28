COLUMBIA, S.C. – Three long first-half drives, another stout performance by the defense, and two second-half field goals by Harrison Mevis sent the Missouri Tigers (4-4, 2-3) to a 23-10 victory over the 25th-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3). It was Missouri's fourth straight win over South Carolina, meaning the Mayor's Cup stays in Missouri; the Tigers' first win over a ranked opponent since 2020, and snapped the Gamecocks' four-game winning streak.

