Monday's Afternoon Update
Some Florida small business owners concerned as Gas Tax Holiday comes to an end. On Tuesday, gas prices will begin to go back up as the state's gas tax holiday comes to an end. About 25 cents were knocked off prices for the past month after Gov. Ron DeSantis approved the holiday during a legislative session this year. Soaring prices are once again at the top of everyone’s minds. For small-business owners, the rise in gasoline has made things difficult. More from WPBF and WUSF.
Florida housing inventory increases alongside prices
Florida housing inventory increases alongside prices. Over the third quarter of 2022, Florida’s housing market saw nearly 70,000 single-family homes sell. While prices rose 15.4%, the number of sales was down by over 22%. Nowhere in Florida had sales increase in the past quarter. Tampa, however, was once again the largest market for home sales in the state. Despite the higher proportion of sales compared to the rest of the state, its drop in sales numbers was higher than Florida overall. Overall, Tampa home sales made up 15.4% of all sales in Florida. More from WKRG and WFLA.
Monday's Daily Pulse
‘On borrowed time.’ Why coastal Florida keeps rebuilding after storms like Hurricane Ian. Southwest Florida has already answered the immediate question after Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast, killing dozens of people and destroying thousands of homes with record-high storm surge: Will we rebuild? The answer — yes, of course — is practically a given in storm-prone Florida, despite the double whammy of an exploding population on the coast and climate change raising the risk of hurricanes with deadly coastal flooding. [Source: Miami Herald]
State Looks to Remove Derelict Boats After Ian
Of 7,000 boats believed displaced by Hurricane Ian, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported Friday that owners of about 50 have given derelict vessels to the state. With about 2,100 displaced boats in state waters, the agency has given owners until Nov. 15 to remove those vessels or...
