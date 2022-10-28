Florida housing inventory increases alongside prices. Over the third quarter of 2022, Florida’s housing market saw nearly 70,000 single-family homes sell. While prices rose 15.4%, the number of sales was down by over 22%. Nowhere in Florida had sales increase in the past quarter. Tampa, however, was once again the largest market for home sales in the state. Despite the higher proportion of sales compared to the rest of the state, its drop in sales numbers was higher than Florida overall. Overall, Tampa home sales made up 15.4% of all sales in Florida. More from WKRG and WFLA.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO