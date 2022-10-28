ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Radio Ink

Big O Weekends in Greenville

Audacy has announced that Lovely Big O will be part of its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville, South Carolina (10AM to 3PM). Lovely Big O, a Greenville native, joins The Block after spending the last eight years on the air at WJMZ-FM in Anderson, SC. “The response...
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

No. 12 Wolves stunned in homecoming loss to Limestone

NEWBERRY, S.C. – Bringing their homecoming weekend to a close, the No. 12 Newberry College (7-2, 5-2 SAC) football team dropped a tightly contested conference contest to the Saints of Limestone University (6-3, 5-2 SAC) on Saturday, October 29. Despite the loss, sophomore Mario Anderson (Summerville, S.C.) had another...
NEWBERRY, SC
Carolina Panthers

Spartanburg outlasts Dorman in Big Friday instant classic

ROEBUCK, SC – In a huge crosstown rivalry game with playoff implications, Spartanburg outlasted Dorman 42-41 in an instant Big Friday classic in front of a raucous Cavalier Stadium. The atmosphere in Roebuck was electric from start to finish as fans from both sides flooded and rode wildly swinging...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

High School football playoff brackets released

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final games of the high school regular season were played and the playoff brackets have been set. Below is a listing of all the games. Boiling Springs @ BlythewoodRiver Bluff @ Carolina Forest. Byrnes @ HillcrestStratford @ Fort Dorchester. Berkeley @ St. James. CLASS...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from crash along Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the pedestrian killed during a crash along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer. Officials said the crash happened around 6:00 P.M. on Monday. According to officials, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive,...
GREER, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

South Carolina woman charged for allegedly practicing medicine without license

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman in South Carolina has been charged for allegedly practicing medicine without having a license. According to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Alyssa Beth Steele, 37, has been arrested for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse even though she does not have a license. She was allegedly working at seven different nursing and assisted living facilities in Anderson, Greenville and Picken counties.
ANDERSON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: What the city looked like in 1875

It’s always a treat to run across old newspaper articles that give a description of our city in its earlier days. Businessmen, writers and tourists who have visited Greenville would occasionally write an article for their hometown newspaper sharing their insights and impressions. A visitor from nearby Anderson wrote such an article in 1875 for the local Anderson Intelligencer newspaper, saying, “A day or two spent in the city of Greenville revealed to us the rapid progress and substantial improvement of our neighbor, whose prosperity is mainly due to the location of the Air Line Railroad, and the untiring energy of some of its citizens. We had the impression that the growth of Greenville was only temporary and would be checked when the excitement always attending such an event as opening a new railroad had died out. But an examination of the various and solid improvements yet under contract, and the elegant structures already completed, convinces us that well-directed energy and proper ballast will make its present progress a thing of permanency. Much that is now ephemeral will give way to the substantial and desirable, when its future progress will be finally assured. The improvements made within the last two years are not only handsome and in modern style, but the splendid residences and ample business-houses are occupied with a thrifty, energetic, and progressive people.”
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

3 arrested in fatal shooting at South Carolina bar

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Three men were arrested in reference to a fatal shooting at a local bar in Spartanburg County. 7NEWS previously reported that on Oct. 16, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. On […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies hold press conference in reference to Spartanburg Co. homicide

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner investigates inmate death in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died Friday afternoon at a hospital in Spartanburg, according to officials. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical in reference to the death. The coroner pronounced 48-year-old John Edward Miller, of Spartanburg, dead at about 2:25 p.m. Miller was being held […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

