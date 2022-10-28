Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV ProductionTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
Related
Radio Ink
Big O Weekends in Greenville
Audacy has announced that Lovely Big O will be part of its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville, South Carolina (10AM to 3PM). Lovely Big O, a Greenville native, joins The Block after spending the last eight years on the air at WJMZ-FM in Anderson, SC. “The response...
abccolumbia.com
No. 12 Wolves stunned in homecoming loss to Limestone
NEWBERRY, S.C. – Bringing their homecoming weekend to a close, the No. 12 Newberry College (7-2, 5-2 SAC) football team dropped a tightly contested conference contest to the Saints of Limestone University (6-3, 5-2 SAC) on Saturday, October 29. Despite the loss, sophomore Mario Anderson (Summerville, S.C.) had another...
Carolina Panthers
Spartanburg outlasts Dorman in Big Friday instant classic
ROEBUCK, SC – In a huge crosstown rivalry game with playoff implications, Spartanburg outlasted Dorman 42-41 in an instant Big Friday classic in front of a raucous Cavalier Stadium. The atmosphere in Roebuck was electric from start to finish as fans from both sides flooded and rode wildly swinging...
FOX Carolina
High School football playoff brackets released
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final games of the high school regular season were played and the playoff brackets have been set. Below is a listing of all the games. Boiling Springs @ BlythewoodRiver Bluff @ Carolina Forest. Byrnes @ HillcrestStratford @ Fort Dorchester. Berkeley @ St. James. CLASS...
Clemson Gets Commitment From 2023 In-State Prospect
2023 in-state prospect Misun Kelley has officially committed to the Clemson Tigers.
Sheriff: ‘No truth’ in HBCU president’s comments on bus stop
COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff said a historically Black university president's statement accusing law enforcement officers of racial profiling in a recent bus stop was "just false." Shaw University President Paulette Dillard wrote she was "outraged" after law enforcement officers in Spartanburg County on...
2 South Carolina sheriffs to speak about stop, search of bus carrying Shaw University students
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two South Carolina sheriffs are expected to speak on Monday morning about a controversial traffic stop and search of a charter bus carrying Shaw University students. The president of Shaw University, a historically-Black college in downtown Raleigh, claims that the students were racially profiled during...
Sheriffs respond to statement by Shaw University president
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright and Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller responded Monday morning to the statement made by Shaw University president following a bus stop in early October along I-85 in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from crash along Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the pedestrian killed during a crash along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer. Officials said the crash happened around 6:00 P.M. on Monday. According to officials, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive,...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of motorcyclist killed in Greenville County crash
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of a motorcyclist killed on Saturday morning in Greenville County. Troopers said it happened early around 2:20 a.m. on South Carolina Highway 124, about 4 miles west of Greenville. According to troopers, a motorcycle was traveling west on highway 124,...
South Carolina woman charged for allegedly practicing medicine without license
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman in South Carolina has been charged for allegedly practicing medicine without having a license. According to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Alyssa Beth Steele, 37, has been arrested for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse even though she does not have a license. She was allegedly working at seven different nursing and assisted living facilities in Anderson, Greenville and Picken counties.
WYFF4.com
Pedestrian killed after 2 vehicles collide in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man was struck and killed while on a sidewalk after two vehicles collided Monday night, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive in...
Spartanburg nighttime shelter closes for good
A nighttime shelter in Spartanburg closed its doors Monday.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: What the city looked like in 1875
It’s always a treat to run across old newspaper articles that give a description of our city in its earlier days. Businessmen, writers and tourists who have visited Greenville would occasionally write an article for their hometown newspaper sharing their insights and impressions. A visitor from nearby Anderson wrote such an article in 1875 for the local Anderson Intelligencer newspaper, saying, “A day or two spent in the city of Greenville revealed to us the rapid progress and substantial improvement of our neighbor, whose prosperity is mainly due to the location of the Air Line Railroad, and the untiring energy of some of its citizens. We had the impression that the growth of Greenville was only temporary and would be checked when the excitement always attending such an event as opening a new railroad had died out. But an examination of the various and solid improvements yet under contract, and the elegant structures already completed, convinces us that well-directed energy and proper ballast will make its present progress a thing of permanency. Much that is now ephemeral will give way to the substantial and desirable, when its future progress will be finally assured. The improvements made within the last two years are not only handsome and in modern style, but the splendid residences and ample business-houses are occupied with a thrifty, energetic, and progressive people.”
3 arrested in fatal shooting at South Carolina bar
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Three men were arrested in reference to a fatal shooting at a local bar in Spartanburg County. 7NEWS previously reported that on Oct. 16, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. On […]
NC lawmakers call for DOJ to investigate police search of Shaw University bus in Spartanburg Co.
Five North Carolina members of Congress are calling on the Department of Justice to investigate a police search of a Shaw University bus during Operation Rolling Thunder in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. investigator shares new details about unsolved Pendleton quadruple homicide
Highlighting what's new in the area including Northern Suga, Bradbury Bistro, and Madewell. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Crews are working to determine whether the Mr. Mattress showroom, located on Wade Hampton Boulevard for more than 50 years, can be repaired. Operation Gratitude saying thanks to active military...
Deputies hold press conference in reference to Spartanburg Co. homicide
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday afternoon in reference to a fatal shooting. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
Coroner investigates inmate death in South Carolina
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died Friday afternoon at a hospital in Spartanburg, according to officials. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical in reference to the death. The coroner pronounced 48-year-old John Edward Miller, of Spartanburg, dead at about 2:25 p.m. Miller was being held […]
golaurens.com
Flush by Flush: LCWSC planning for massive growth in Laurens County
One measure of growth in a community is where the stuff will go when people flush their toilets. It may not be glamorous or ribbon-cutting worthy, but it carries real numbers about how many people could be moving into Laurens County during its current growth spurt. That growth could transform...
Comments / 0