ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hufsd.edu

H-ton Duo Exhibiting Art at Nightmare on Main Street

A pair of sensational Huntington High School students have been tapped to display their artwork in the Huntington Arts Council’s Nightmare on Main Street exhibit. A pair of sensational Huntington High School students have been tapped to display their artwork in the Huntington Arts Council’s Nightmare on Main Street exhibit.
HUNTINGTON, NY
hufsd.edu

Virtual Enterprise Present Decorated Pumpkins to Businesses

Huntington High School’s OmniBus Virtual Enterprise class team proved they are a creative bunch, decorating pumpkins in the design of local businesses and distributing them as a token of appreciation for being such an asset to the community. “Not long ago, we spent time in class creating and developing...
HUNTINGTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy