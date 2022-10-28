Read full article on original website
Related
An art expert has been fired after he valued a Chinese vase at $1,950 that sold at auction for nearly $8 million
The art expert believed the vase was just a decorative piece worth less than $2,000, but it sold for more than 4,000 times his estimate in France.
This once lost masterpiece could fetch $35 million at auction
Flemish painter Peter Paul Rubens' visceral biblical scene of Salome with the beheaded Saint John the Baptist, believed to have been lost for over two centuries, is among 10 Baroque-era artworks going on sale at a New York auction in January.
A couple laying a new kitchen floor dug up a trove of 264 rare gold coins that just sold at auction for $845,000
A collection of 17th-18th century gold coins was found in England when a couple renovated their kitchen. The rare coins sold at auction in London for £754,000 ($842,330), including fees. The auctioneer described the trove as "120 years of English history hidden in a pot the same size as...
Rare coin sells for $4.2 million
An auction house specializing in currency announced it recently purchased a rare nickel coin for millions of dollars. The coin, called the Walton 1913 Liberty Head nickel, was sold to GreatCollections for a whopping $4.2 million dollars, according to a press release put out Sunday by the auction house. The family the auction house bought it from had owned it since 2018.
Oldest Human DNA in UK Reveals Ancient Peoples Emerging From The Ice Age
Around 27,000 years ago, an immense sheet of ice coated two-thirds of the British Isles, making the region less than hospitable for human habitation. That all changed as the warming climate transformed the landscape, inviting communities to find a new home on its fertile soils. Archeologists are piecing together the stories of those early migrants, finding the region became a veritable melting pot of culture. The oldest human genomes from remains uncovered in either Britain or Ireland point to at least two different origin stories, each threading their way back to the European mainland and beyond. One fossilized individual from Gough's Cave in...
Scientists Discover a Lost Amazonian Settlement, Possibly The One Percy Fawcett Named ¨Z¨
In 1925, Percy Fawcett went into the Amazon for the last time. Fawcett began the Amazon expeditions after he graduated from the Royal Geographical Society's training program as an explorer, skilled in surveying, navigation, first aid, and survival skills. After graduation, he was asked to go on an expedition to Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil to map the unchartered territory of the Amazon.
natureworldnews.com
Fossil Found in Scottish Highlands Spark Speculation About Scotland's National Animal: The Unicorn
The existence of the fabled animal and the reason it is Scotland's national animal have been the subject of some speculation since archaeologists discovered what might be a fossil of an ancient unicorn in a remote area of the Scottish Highland. The fossils seem to be mostly unaltered, though some...
A Mysterious Partially Submerged Structure in Ireland is a Prehistoric Tomb, New Research Finds
The tomb-like Carraig á Mhaistin stone structure, uncovered in Ireland’s Cork Harbour years ago, is now believed to be a megalithic dolmen. Previously, experts have been unsure whether it was prehistoric or a 19th-century “folly.” New research conducted by archaeologist Michael Gibbons indicated that the monument is in fact a megalithic dolmen. A small chamber on the west side of an unknown cairn, a man-made stone stack marking a burial mound, measures 82 feet long by 15 feet wide. The cairn was previously concealed due to rising sea levels. This is significant, as portal and court tombs “occasionally have intact long...
Former U.S. military pilot who worked in China arrested in Australia
A former U.S. military pilot and flight instructor who ran an aviation consultancy in China is in custody in Australia awaiting an extradition request from his homeland on an undisclosed charge, officials said Wednesday. Daniel Edmund Duggan, who says he is a former U.S. Marine Corps major, was refused bail...
Skeleton DNA Proves That The People Who Called Themselves English Originated From Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA was "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." As a result, archeologists and researchers believe these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species
As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
Modern Humans Interbred And Coexisted Side-By-Side W/Neanderthals In Europe For Roughly 3,000 Years, Says New Research
Researchers in Leiden, Netherlands, recently analyzed dozens of ancient artifacts indicating that modern humans coexisted with Neanderthals for several thousand years. The research indicates an overlap of modern humans and neanderthals in France and northern Spain "for much longer than previously thought." [i]
Archaeologists hail ‘dream discovery’ as sarcophagus is unearthed near Cairo
It has lain within a burial chamber, undisturbed, for thousands of years. Now a remarkable Egyptian sarcophagus has emerged from deep beneath the sands near Cairo, to the excitement of archaeologists, who describe it as a hugely significant “dream discovery”. The giant granite sarcophagus is covered in inscriptions...
BBC
Rare golden sword pommel acquired by Scottish museum
An "exceptionally rare" gold sword pommel discovered by a metal detectorist near Stirling has been acquired by National Museums Scotland. The pommel, which is about 1,300 years old, was found in 2019 and was declared to the Scottish Treasure Trove unit. The gold decoration which would have sat at the...
Ancient Giraffe-Sized Ostrich-Dinosaur Creature Discovered in Mississippi
"Our finding helps fill in a previously missing piece of the puzzle," Tom Cullen, one of the researchers in the study, told Newsweek.
The first King Charles coins are being minted
The change in the United Kingdom is about to change. The first coins bearing the image of King Charles III are now being minted in order to be put into circulation in the United Kingdom in December. The 50-pence coins with an image of Charles created by British sculptor Martin...
Lost Rubens painting of Salome could exceed £31m at auction
Salome Presented With the Head of John the Baptist expected to rank among highest-value old master artworks
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Examine Megafauna Bones From Papua New Guinea Using New Tools to Unlock Their Fascinating History
According to a new study, a big kangaroo that previously wandered on four legs through inaccessible forests in the Papua New Guinea Highlands may have lived as recently as 20,000 years ago, long after large-bodied megafauna on mainland Australia became extinct. Reign of Papua New Guinea Highland's megafauna lasted long...
France 24
Stop 'counterproductive' attacks on famous paintings, says art world
While some of the major French and British museums interviewed by AFP, including the Louvre, the National Gallery and the Tate in London, are keeping a low profile on the issue, others are calling for stronger protective measures against such acts. "Art is defenceless and we strongly condemn trying to...
NBC News
Climate activists glue themselves to dinosaur exhibit at Berlin museum
BERLIN — Two women glued themselves to the handrails around a dinosaur exhibit at Berlin’s Natural History museum on Sunday in the latest protest by climate activists, calling on the German government to scale up measures to fight climate change. The two activists glued themselves to the handrails...
Comments / 0