There are many reasons to vote for a candidate for governor. However, none are more critical than how they affect an Oregonian’s health and safety, especially our children. Without a woman’s right to an abortion, more women will suffer and die. Christine Drazan is against Oregon’s current abortion law as a health care right. If her stance were adopted, it would damage many women’s physical and emotional wellbeing.

OREGON STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO