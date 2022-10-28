Read full article on original website
Related
Lear Posts Q3 Earnings Above Street Estimates
Lear Corp LEA reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 23% year-on-year to $5.24 billion, beating the consensus of $5.17 billion. Global vehicle production increased 29% Y/Y, with North America rising 24%, Europe gaining 20%, and China climbing 35%. Net sales from North America rose 27.7% Y/Y, Europe and Africa grew...
Recap: Enterprise Products Partners Q3 Earnings
Enterprise Prods Partners EPD reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Enterprise Prods Partners reported in-line EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was up $4.64 billion from the same period last year.
ON Semiconductor Registers 26% Revenue Growth In Q3 Aided By EV, Industrial End Markets
ON Semiconductor Corp ON reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $2.19 billion, beating the consensus of $2.12 billion. Revenue from Power Solutions Group (PSG) grew 25% Y/Y to $1.12 billion, Advanced Solutions Group (ASG) increased 20% Y/Y to $734.3 million, and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG) rose 45% Y/Y to $342.2 million.
Arconic Clocks 21% Sales Growth In Q3 Aided By Its Segments; Slashes FY22 Outlook
Arconic Corp ARNC reported third-quarter sales growth of 21% year-over-year to $2.3 billion, beating the consensus of $2.17 billion. Net loss of $(65) million, or $(0.64) per share, included an after-tax, non-cash asset impairment charge of $70 million related to the Extrusions segment business review. Segments: Rolled Products $1.86 billion...
Analyst Ratings for Teradata
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Teradata TDC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Recap: Eli Lilly Q3 Earnings
Eli Lilly LLY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:25 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eli Lilly beat estimated earnings by 3.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.98 versus an estimate of $1.92. Revenue was up $168.80 million from the same...
What's Going On With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Today?
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter financial results. BioCryst reported third-quarter revenue of $75.8 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $75.23 million, according to Benzinga Pro. $66 million came from ORLADEYO, the company's once-daily treatment for prevention of Hereditary Angioedema attacks.
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About SBA Communications
Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on SBA Communications SBAC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
10 Analysts Have This to Say About Welltower OP
Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Welltower OP WELL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
10 Analysts Have This to Say About Biomarin Pharmaceutical
Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Biomarin Pharmaceutical BMRN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Where Chemours Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Chemours CC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Chemours has an average price target of $34.14 with a high of $46.00 and a low of $24.00.
Why Global Payments Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 8%? Here Are 41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
1847 Holdings LLC EFSH shares surged 72.7% to $3.25 after the company reported it sees over $60 million in revenue and over $7 million in cash flow from operations in 2023 from its existing portfolio. Perfect Corp PERF shares jumped 54.5% to $17.00. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN gained 38%...
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 1, 2022
For AnaptysBio Inc ANAB, Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. AnaptysBio earned $1.15 in the second quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.06 and a 52-week-low of $18.20. At the end of the last trading period, AnaptysBio closed at $28.85.
Benzinga
Where Six Flags Entertainment Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Six Flags Entertainment SIX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Six Flags Entertainment. The company has an average price target of $26.67 with a high of $40.00 and a low of $18.00.
Where Guardant Health Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Guardant Health GH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
BorgWarner Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, BorgWarner BWA earned $292.00 million, a 26.41% increase from the preceding quarter. BorgWarner also posted a total of $4.06 billion in sales, a 8.01% increase since Q2. BorgWarner earned $231.00 million, and sales totaled $3.76 billion in Q2. What Is ROCE?. Return on Capital...
Markets Turn More Bullish
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in overall market sentiment after US stocks gained on Friday despite a plunge in Amazon.com AMZN shares. On a weekly basis, the major indices notched notable gains, with the 30-stock Dow index gaining 5.7% last week to record its best performance since May.
Comments / 0