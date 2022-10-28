ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Lear Posts Q3 Earnings Above Street Estimates

Lear Corp LEA reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 23% year-on-year to $5.24 billion, beating the consensus of $5.17 billion. Global vehicle production increased 29% Y/Y, with North America rising 24%, Europe gaining 20%, and China climbing 35%. Net sales from North America rose 27.7% Y/Y, Europe and Africa grew...
Benzinga

Recap: Enterprise Products Partners Q3 Earnings

Enterprise Prods Partners EPD reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Enterprise Prods Partners reported in-line EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was up $4.64 billion from the same period last year.
Benzinga

Arconic Clocks 21% Sales Growth In Q3 Aided By Its Segments; Slashes FY22 Outlook

Arconic Corp ARNC reported third-quarter sales growth of 21% year-over-year to $2.3 billion, beating the consensus of $2.17 billion. Net loss of $(65) million, or $(0.64) per share, included an after-tax, non-cash asset impairment charge of $70 million related to the Extrusions segment business review. Segments: Rolled Products $1.86 billion...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Teradata

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Teradata TDC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

Recap: Eli Lilly Q3 Earnings

Eli Lilly LLY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:25 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eli Lilly beat estimated earnings by 3.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.98 versus an estimate of $1.92. Revenue was up $168.80 million from the same...
Benzinga

What's Going On With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Today?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter financial results. BioCryst reported third-quarter revenue of $75.8 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $75.23 million, according to Benzinga Pro. $66 million came from ORLADEYO, the company's once-daily treatment for prevention of Hereditary Angioedema attacks.
Benzinga

What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About SBA Communications

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on SBA Communications SBAC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

10 Analysts Have This to Say About Welltower OP

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Welltower OP WELL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

10 Analysts Have This to Say About Biomarin Pharmaceutical

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Biomarin Pharmaceutical BMRN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Where Chemours Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Chemours CC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Chemours has an average price target of $34.14 with a high of $46.00 and a low of $24.00.
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 1, 2022

For AnaptysBio Inc ANAB, Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. AnaptysBio earned $1.15 in the second quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.06 and a 52-week-low of $18.20. At the end of the last trading period, AnaptysBio closed at $28.85.
Benzinga

Where Six Flags Entertainment Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Six Flags Entertainment SIX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Six Flags Entertainment. The company has an average price target of $26.67 with a high of $40.00 and a low of $18.00.
Benzinga

Where Guardant Health Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Guardant Health GH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

BorgWarner Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, BorgWarner BWA earned $292.00 million, a 26.41% increase from the preceding quarter. BorgWarner also posted a total of $4.06 billion in sales, a 8.01% increase since Q2. BorgWarner earned $231.00 million, and sales totaled $3.76 billion in Q2. What Is ROCE?. Return on Capital...
Benzinga

Markets Turn More Bullish

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in overall market sentiment after US stocks gained on Friday despite a plunge in Amazon.com AMZN shares. On a weekly basis, the major indices notched notable gains, with the 30-stock Dow index gaining 5.7% last week to record its best performance since May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy