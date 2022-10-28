Read full article on original website
Sen. Tom Cotton clashes with CBS host over political rhetoric, Pelosi: 'Deranged lunatics' attack both sides
Republican Sen. Tom Cotton pushed back on CBS trying to tie the attack on Paul Pelosi to GOP campaign rhetoric against Nancy Pelosi from over a decade ago.
Trump is spreading conspiracy-theory lies about the Paul Pelosi attack that have already been debunked
"Wow, it's weird things going on in that household in the last couple of weeks," Trump said during a podcast interview.
Republicans edge Democrats one week before midterm election as 71% say economy on wrong track: poll
The Republican Party is going into this month's midterm elections stronger than expected, according to the latest polling data from the Wall Street Journal.
Pence says Trump's decision to deny 2020 election results was 'a new low'
In an excerpt from his book ‘So Help Me God,’ former Vice President Mike Pence blamed former President Donald Trump for the events of Jan. 6, saying that meetings, where Trump’s advisers urged him to deny the election results, were “a new low.”
Women seeing red in midterm elections, poised to help Republicans win big
What's motivating women voters in the midterm elections? Try rising crime and rising costs, challenges to their role as parents, threats to border security and national security.
