Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –(wire reports) The Southeastern Conference has announced a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Ole Miss' Nov. 12 home football game vs. Alabama, with the contest televised on CBS. It will be the 70th meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Alabama dating back to 1894.
Alabama at Ole Miss: Week 11 kickoff time, TV channel announced
No. 6-ranked Alabama’s road game against the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Nov. 12, will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. For the fourth time this season, Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will be on the call.
Outlining the next phase in LSU recruiting
LSU and Alabama are both winning programs that have consistently been among the blue bloods of college football in the last two decades. But as Brian Kelly takes over in year one at LSU, there’s no denying how far this football team has to go in order to reach the stability that’s been built in Tuscaloosa under Nick Saban. Arguably the greatest run in college football history, Alabama's 13-year journey has been at the apex of winning in the toughest conference in all of college sports.
Breaking Down Alabama’s Exhibition Win Over Southern Illinois
Nate Oats and his 2022-23 Alabama basketball team hosted Southern Illinois Saturday at Foster Auditorium on campus and beat the Salukis 73-64. Bama won the charity exhibition but did not finish strong as the Tide led 62-42 at the 7:55 mark. Here’s a look at how the nine available scholarship...
Everything to know about Alabama recruiting entering November
BamaOnLine breaks down everything Alabama fans need to know about Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide football staff's recruiting efforts as things stand in November.
A look at what to expect when LSU faces Alabama and Bryce Young on Saturday night
LSU welcomes the Alabama Crimson Tide into Death Valley for some Saturday night football this week. Let’s take a look at the challenge they’ll face as Tiger.
Alabama Basketball Downs Southern Illinois in Charity Exhibition
The Crimson Tide played a balanced game while missing multiple key players.
Four Alabama players among semifinalists for Bednarik, Maxwell awards
Alabama had two players apiece selected as semifinalists for the Bednarik and Maxwell awards, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Tuesday morning. Linebacker Will Anderson and defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry were part of a list of 20 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award. Former Crimson Tide standouts Minkah Fitzpatrick (2017) and Jonathan Allen (2016) have each laid claim to the Bednarik. The award is presented annually to the top defensive player in college football as chosen by the Maxwell Football Club.
The Postgame Podcast | Ole Miss sets the stage for massive showdown with Alabama
David Johnson and Ben Garrett hand out helmet stickers and take in what Ole Miss has created after their huge road win at Texas A&M...
dailyegyptian.com
Soccer’s spectacular season ends in final minute of double overtime vs Murray State
Just like that, the Saluki women’s soccer’s cinderella season ends in heartbreak against #8-seeded Murray State (7-11-3, 5-5-2 MVC) with a 2-1 final score. The upset loss ends an eventful record-breaking season for the Salukis that saw them rise into one of the premier Missouri Valley Conference Teams as well as appearing in the first conference tournament game in school history.
wpsdlocal6.com
US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday
CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
channel1450.com
Marion’s Nalley Wins 2A Chatham Sectional at 14:06, Leads Team To Sectional Title
Marion’s Dylon Nalley won the 2A Chatham sectional with a time of 14:06 and his team won with 99 points, beating Mt Zion (110). Glenwood finished fourth as a team, Lincoln’s Brenden Heitzig finished second at 15:02.
altoday.com
Libertarian candidate for Governor, Jimmy Blake, discusses issues
On Wednesday, Libertarian nominee for Governor, Dr. James “Jimmy” Blake, addressed voters online in a forum hosted by the Jefferson County Libertarian Party at the Mountain Brook Library. Blake said he had recently attended the “Break the Chains” rally organized by the families of prisoners of the Alabama...
wpsdlocal6.com
Deadly crash blocking U.S. 60 in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Crews are responding to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 60 in Livingston County, Kentucky, Monday night. The highway is blocked near the 25 mile marker because of the collision, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The crash happened near Old Salem Church Road...
wpsdlocal6.com
Goreville High School named top 10% in Illinois
GOREVILLE, IL — Goreville High School has been named an "exemplary" school by the Illinois State Board of Education, meaning it ranks in the top 10% of Illinois high schools, Superintendent Steve Webb says. The designation is part of the just-released 2022 Illinois Report Card, which the Illinois State...
channel1450.com
Spartans Talk Round One Playoff Win Over Benton
Olympia headed into Benton as the 15-seed and left the winner with a 32-21 final. We caught up with Jack Pagel, Kade Lollar, and head coach Eric Lyons after the game to talk about their big playoff victory.
Man Arrested With Gun at Protest Over Conservative Speaker’s Talk at University of Alabama
A man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly brought a gun to a protest over a talk held by conservative firebrand Matt Walsh at the University of Alabama. Walsh is a right-wing commentator, author and podcast host and was in Tuscaloosa Thursday as part of his 'What is a Woman?' Young America's Foundation Campus Tour.
KFVS12
1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is working to fix the commonwealth's teacher shortage. Millions of dollars in grant funding is being put towards projects that support victims of violent crime in Kentucky. Illinois woman charged with aggravated battery to a child. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Illinois State Police arrest a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Teen charged in Carbondale shooting incident, search for 20-year-old suspect continues
CARBONDALE, IL — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday in connection to a deadly Oct. 23 shooting in Carbondale, Illinois. Police on Oct. 24 charged a 20-year-old Cairo, Illinois, man with murder in that shooting, and investigators are continuing to search for that suspect. In a news release sent...
wpsdlocal6.com
Student arrested at Marion High School in connection to fatal Carbondale shooting, police say
MARION, IL — A Marion High School student was arrested today in connection to his possible involvement in a fatal Carbondale shooting. According to a Monday release from the Marion Police Department, the student was wanted for a felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon warrant in connection to the shooting. An officer at the school reportedly recognized the student and knew there was an active warrant out for his arrest.
