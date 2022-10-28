ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –(wire reports) The Southeastern Conference has announced a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Nov. 12 home football game vs. Alabama, with the contest televised on CBS. It will be the 70th meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Alabama dating back to 1894. Ole Miss (8-1,...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Outlining the next phase in LSU recruiting

LSU and Alabama are both winning programs that have consistently been among the blue bloods of college football in the last two decades. But as Brian Kelly takes over in year one at LSU, there’s no denying how far this football team has to go in order to reach the stability that’s been built in Tuscaloosa under Nick Saban. Arguably the greatest run in college football history, Alabama's 13-year journey has been at the apex of winning in the toughest conference in all of college sports.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Four Alabama players among semifinalists for Bednarik, Maxwell awards

Alabama had two players apiece selected as semifinalists for the Bednarik and Maxwell awards, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Tuesday morning. Linebacker Will Anderson and defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry were part of a list of 20 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award. Former Crimson Tide standouts Minkah Fitzpatrick (2017) and Jonathan Allen (2016) have each laid claim to the Bednarik. The award is presented annually to the top defensive player in college football as chosen by the Maxwell Football Club.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
dailyegyptian.com

Soccer’s spectacular season ends in final minute of double overtime vs Murray State

Just like that, the Saluki women’s soccer’s cinderella season ends in heartbreak against #8-seeded Murray State (7-11-3, 5-5-2 MVC) with a 2-1 final score. The upset loss ends an eventful record-breaking season for the Salukis that saw them rise into one of the premier Missouri Valley Conference Teams as well as appearing in the first conference tournament game in school history.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday

CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
altoday.com

Libertarian candidate for Governor, Jimmy Blake, discusses issues

On Wednesday, Libertarian nominee for Governor, Dr. James “Jimmy” Blake, addressed voters online in a forum hosted by the Jefferson County Libertarian Party at the Mountain Brook Library. Blake said he had recently attended the “Break the Chains” rally organized by the families of prisoners of the Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Deadly crash blocking U.S. 60 in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Crews are responding to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 60 in Livingston County, Kentucky, Monday night. The highway is blocked near the 25 mile marker because of the collision, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The crash happened near Old Salem Church Road...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Goreville High School named top 10% in Illinois

GOREVILLE, IL — Goreville High School has been named an "exemplary" school by the Illinois State Board of Education, meaning it ranks in the top 10% of Illinois high schools, Superintendent Steve Webb says. The designation is part of the just-released 2022 Illinois Report Card, which the Illinois State...
GOREVILLE, IL
channel1450.com

Spartans Talk Round One Playoff Win Over Benton

Olympia headed into Benton as the 15-seed and left the winner with a 32-21 final. We caught up with Jack Pagel, Kade Lollar, and head coach Eric Lyons after the game to talk about their big playoff victory.
BENTON, IL
KFVS12

1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is working to fix the commonwealth's teacher shortage. Millions of dollars in grant funding is being put towards projects that support victims of violent crime in Kentucky. Illinois woman charged with aggravated battery to a child. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Illinois State Police arrest a...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Student arrested at Marion High School in connection to fatal Carbondale shooting, police say

MARION, IL — A Marion High School student was arrested today in connection to his possible involvement in a fatal Carbondale shooting. According to a Monday release from the Marion Police Department, the student was wanted for a felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon warrant in connection to the shooting. An officer at the school reportedly recognized the student and knew there was an active warrant out for his arrest.
MARION, IL
247Sports

247Sports

57K+
Followers
389K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy