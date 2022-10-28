LSU and Alabama are both winning programs that have consistently been among the blue bloods of college football in the last two decades. But as Brian Kelly takes over in year one at LSU, there’s no denying how far this football team has to go in order to reach the stability that’s been built in Tuscaloosa under Nick Saban. Arguably the greatest run in college football history, Alabama's 13-year journey has been at the apex of winning in the toughest conference in all of college sports.

