brownbears.com
Sophia Miller named Ivy League Player of the Week
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – After leading Brown volleyball to two wins over the weekend, Sophia Miller was named Ivy League Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday. Miller was stellar in wins over Columbia and Cornell, leading Brown with 4.56 kills per set and hitting .398. Miller also finished the weekend with 1.89 digs per set and four blocks.
brownbears.com
Seelenfreund First-Half Goal Extends Women’s Soccer Ivy Record to 5-0-1
PHILADELPHIA – The defense stood tall in Brown's (11-2-2, 5-0-1 Ivy) 1-0 victory over Penn (3-5-7, 0-4-2 Ivy) on Sunday afternoon at Penn Park. The game, televised nationally on ESPNU, showed why the Bears are receiving national praise as Brown allowed just one shot in 90 minutes. With the...
brownbears.com
Field Hockey Falls at Seventh-Ranked Princeton Sunday
PRINCETON, N.J. – The Brown Bears (8-8, 1-5 Ivy League) and seventh-ranked Princeton Tigers (12-4, 6-0 Ivy League) were scoreless through 30 minutes in the Garden State, but a pair of second half goals lifted the Tigers to the conference win Sunday afternoon. Jodie Brine (4 saves) turned aside...
brownbears.com
Men's tennis finishes fall season at Harvard and Yale Invites
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Brown men's tennis finished up its fall season at the Crimson Halloween Invite grabbing multiple wins across the three days of competition. On the first day, Brown picked up two singles wins against Dartmouth. Oliver Worth earned a 6-3, 6-0 win and Alexander Koong won 6-4, 6-3.
brownbears.com
Pair of Second Half Goals Helps Brown Rally for 2-2 Draw with Princeton
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A pair of second half goals from freshman Jamin Gogo Peters helped the Brown men's soccer team rally for a 2-2 draw with Princeton on Sunday afternoon at Stevenson-Pincince Field. The draw moves the Bears to 7-4-3 (0-2-3 Ivy) while the Tigers now sit at 6-5-3 (1-2-2 Ivy).
brownbears.com
Women's tennis closes fall season with strong performance against Harvard
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's tennis closed out play in the Brown Quad with seven wins over Harvard on Sunday (Oct. 30). "This weekend was a testament of the hard work and commitment to getting better our team has embodied this fall," said head coach Lucie Schmidhauser. "It is good to see that focusing on the process of getting better and challenging each other every day in practice is already showing in outcome results. I was really proud of our team for competing hard the entire weekend. I can honestly say there was not one match our players didn't give their full effort or didn't try to problem-solve when things were not going their way. That is what championship teams do and we were able to accomplish it this weekend."
brownbears.com
Strong Effort Helps Brown Upset Penn for Big Ivy League Win
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A fast start by the Brown football team and a late score from Allen Smith helped the Bears upset Penn 34-31 on Saturday afternoon, handing the Quakers their first loss of the season. Brown (3-4) stormed out to a 24-7 lead in the second quarter before...
brownbears.com
Women's Rugby Falls at Dartmouth in 15s Season Finale
HANOVER, N.H. – The Brown Bears closed the 2022 NIRA 15s season at Dartmouth on Saturday, falling 85-0 to the Big Green at Brophy Field. With the win, Dartmouth secures its second-straight unbeaten regular season and will look to repeat at NIRA 15s Champions later this fall. "The team...
brownbears.com
Volleyball comes back to beat Cornell in five sets
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown volleyball (11-8, 7-3 Ivy) started slow but overcame an 0-2 hole to beat Cornell (4-15, 2-8 Ivy) in five sets on Saturday (Oct. 29). Brown was led by Sophia Miller with 20 kills. Miller finished the game with a .304 hitting percentage and added 11 digs for a double-double.
brownbears.com
Stothart scores six goals in win over MIT
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Brown men's water polo picked up a split on Saturday in its two NWPC matches, beating MIT and falling to Harvard. Ilias Stothart shined for the Bears in the win over the Engineers. "We played two tough games today and while we didn't get both wins,...
brownbears.com
Men's Hockey Drops Season-Opener at Yale
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Brown Bears (0-1-0, 0-1-0 ECAC) surrendered two goals in the second period as the Yale Bulldogs (1-0-0, 1-0-0 ECAC) opened the 2022-23 season with a 2-0 win Saturday night at Ingalls Rink. "The guys had a great week of preparation in terms of practice...
brownbears.com
Women's tennis has strong showing against Columbia in day two of Bruno Quad
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's tennis continued its strong play in day two of the Brown Quad against Columbia. The Bears earned three doubles wins and three singles wins against the Lions. Brittany Lau and Addison Ahlstrom teamed for a 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles. Vivian Miller and...
