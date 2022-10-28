PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's tennis closed out play in the Brown Quad with seven wins over Harvard on Sunday (Oct. 30). "This weekend was a testament of the hard work and commitment to getting better our team has embodied this fall," said head coach Lucie Schmidhauser. "It is good to see that focusing on the process of getting better and challenging each other every day in practice is already showing in outcome results. I was really proud of our team for competing hard the entire weekend. I can honestly say there was not one match our players didn't give their full effort or didn't try to problem-solve when things were not going their way. That is what championship teams do and we were able to accomplish it this weekend."

