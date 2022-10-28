SEC Fan Nation Week 9 Staff Predictions

The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites provide their game predictions for Week 9 of the college football season.

The Texas A&M Aggies are trying to erase their three-game losing streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night.

Predictions for that game will come out later this week. But what about the rest of the SEC?

Staff members from All Aggies , Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report provide their predictions for the rest of the SEC games this week.

Arkansas at Auburn, 11 a.m. central, SEC Network

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Despite Arkansas’ struggle, the Hogs still have quarterback KJ Jefferson, who is coming off a massive performance against BYU. He’ll be too much for Auburn to handle. Arkansas 41, Auburn 27

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I feel like it’s time for a dumb SEC upset. So let’s take Auburn. Auburn 31, Arkansas 28

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: This is Auburn coach Bryan Harsin’s last game. It has to be. As of now, 19 of the past 50 top recruits at Auburn have entered the transfer portal. The Tigers still are struggling, allowing opponents to average 28.3 points per game. The Hogs run rampant with Rocket Sanders and quarterback KJ Jefferson. Thanks for the memories, Harsin, but it’s time to move on. Arkansas 38, Auburn 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: There is really no way of knowing how this game will go, and that makes this prediction one of the more difficult ones this week. Arkansas has shown flashes of fielding an elite offense behind quarterback KJ Jefferson, but it has been inconsistent at best. That being said, I think that Arkansas can go into Auburn on Saturday morning and get themselves a quality road win. Arkansas 28, Auburn 24

Florida at Georgia, 2:30 p.m. central, CBS

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Bulldogs have gotten back to their elite defensive ways after slight slip-ups against Kent State and Missouri. The Gators are clashing with a Georgia team that is hitting its late-season stride at the perfect time. Florida will put up a fight, but the Bulldogs are rolling toward another perfect regular season. Georgia 37, Florida 20

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Ah, the “World’s Biggest Cocktail Party.” Still gotta get there one day. In the meantime, Georgia wins, but the Bulldogs don’t roll. Georgia 38, Florida 31

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: What happens first — Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson throws a touchdown pass or half the student section is ejected for being too intoxicated. Hey, the term “cocktail party” is in the rivalry’s title. What did you expect to happen? Georgia by two touchdowns. Georgia 37, Florida 23

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: After stumbling against Missouri, Georgia seems to be rolling through SEC play once again this season, which will likely continue this weekend. Yes, rivalry games are unpredictable and can go either way, but Florida doesn't have the ability to keep it close against Georgia for four quarters and will simply run out of gas, leading to a Georgia win. Georgia 45, Florida 24

Missouri at South Carolina, 3 p.m. central, SEC Network

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Tigers barely squeaked by Vanderbilt and have arguably looked like the worst team in the SEC. South Carolina is trending upward and will likely present too many challenges for an abysmal Missouri offense. South Carolina 42, Missouri 20

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I haven’t figured out if South Carolina is for real or if the Gamecocks are just on a run. But the Gamecocks are good enough to beat the Tigers and get to bowl eligibility on Saturday. South Carolina 33, Missouri 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Beamer Ball is alive and well in the “other” Columbia. And while the Gamecocks won’t be playing for the SEC title come December, they will move up in the rankings after becoming bowl eligible to close out October. More kick returns for touchdowns? More chaos! South Carolina 28, Missouri 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: This game might not get as much hype as the rest of the SEC games this week but I personally think it has potential to be one of the most intriguing matchups. The Missouri defense is evolving into an elite unit capable of shutting just about any offense down, which will make life difficult for quarterback Spencer Rattler and South Carolina. However, Missouri's offense won't be able to keep up in this one as Missouri will lose yet another one possession SEC game. South Carolina 24, Missouri 20

No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee, 6 p.m. central, ESPN

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Wildcats will do their best to play spoiler to the undefeated Vols. But Rocky Top likely still hasn’t slept since the win over Alabama and will be a tough environment for Kentucky to win at. Tennessee 37, Kentucky 30

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: When was the last time game had this much riding on it? It’s really important for Tennessee. This is NOT the game the Vols want to lose, especially with Georgia around the corner. By the way, the drive from Lexington, Ky., to Knoxville, Tenn., is worth your time. Tennessee 35, Kentucky 31

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: A trap game? A trap game. All eyes in Knoxville are fixated on next weekend’s matchup against top-ranked Georgia. The Vols have to be focused on playing the Wildcats, who come to Neyland Stadium fresh off a bye and healthy in the trenches. This has the makings to be a classic in the SEC history books. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis struts his stuff, but Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has another Heisman moment late. Tennessee 31, Kentucky 27

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Much like Georgia, Tennessee is rolling through conference play and just feels like an unstoppable machine. Of course, anything can happen on any given Saturday and you never know what to expect. However, Tennessee should cruise past Kentucky and remain undefeated on the season. Tennessee 42, Kentucky 17

