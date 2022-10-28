The National Hurricane Center has slightly increased development chances for two areas of interest. A trough of low pressure stretching from the eastern Caribbean northward to the southwestern Atlantic continues to produce a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some gradual subtropical development of this system, and a subtropical depression could form while it drifts northward during the next couple of days. The system is then forecast to meander over the subtropical western Atlantic to the west or southwest of Bermuda. Upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for development by the end of the weekend.

5 DAYS AGO