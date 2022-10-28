Read full article on original website
Disturbance in the Atlantic now has 80% chance of development
The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is Julia.
iheart.com
NHC Bumping Up Development Chances In Atlantic, Caribbean
The National Hurricane Center has slightly increased development chances for two areas of interest. A trough of low pressure stretching from the eastern Caribbean northward to the southwestern Atlantic continues to produce a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some gradual subtropical development of this system, and a subtropical depression could form while it drifts northward during the next couple of days. The system is then forecast to meander over the subtropical western Atlantic to the west or southwest of Bermuda. Upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for development by the end of the weekend.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued
Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
Atlantic Storm Potentially Churning Toward Similar Path as Hurricane Ian
Forecasters say there is a 40 percent chance of another cyclone developing. But at the moment, there are no indications another Ian is imminent.
Strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Panama
A strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake has shaken western Panama, though there were no initial reports of damage
A cooler than normal winter is forecast for a dozen states amid rising energy costs
A dozen states could see cooler than normal temperatures this winter, according to NOAA's outlook released Thursday morning. That could mean an increase in energy consumption across the northern tier of the US -- amid rising energy costs.
Click10.com
Hurricane hunters investigating Caribbean disturbance
The disturbance moving through the central Caribbean this morning – dubbed Invest 95L – is slowly organizing and will likely become a tropical depression in the next day or two as it heads toward Jamaica, Central America, and the Yucatán Peninsula this week. Conventional satellite as well...
Tropical Storm Lisa likely to become a hurricane before landfall
If you've got travel plans to the Caribbean this week you'll want to pay attention to what's happening in the tropics.
Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 became a tropical depression and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall in Central America over the weekend.
'Coastal areas are going to get obliterated': Strong winds forecast for Bay Area
"If you go out to Point Reyes this weekend, you are going to get blasted."
A new tropical depression threatens Philippines
Tropical Depression 26 has formed and poses a threat to the Philippines. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Tracking Tropical Storm Karl, Before It Makes Landfall on Friday
Those in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico system are concerned about yet another Atlantic hurricane — Tropical Storm Karl. The weather disturbance, which meteorologists have been concerned about since last week, officially became a tropical storm on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Coastal communities are tracking Tropical Storm Karl's path as...
The Weather Channel
Winter Outlook 2022-23 Has Colder Risks For North, East
A generally colder than usual winter is expected in the northern tier of states. Meanwhile, the southern U.S. is expected to have a warmer than usual winter. La Niña is expected to be the main driver for the third winter in a row. But if it weakens, that could...
Tropical Depression Forms on the Heels of Hurricane Ian Crushing Florida
The National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday that Tropical Depression 12 had formed a few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde islands.
NBC Miami
Tropical Storm Lisa Forecast to Intensify Into Category 1 Hurricane: NHC
All eyes are on the Caribbean as Tropical Storm Lisa formed Monday, the next named system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Lisa has winds of 45 mph as it moves west at 14 mph 320 miles southeast of Grand Cayman, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
watchers.news
Shallow M6.2 earthquake hits the central Mid-Atlantic Ridge
A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the USGS as M6.2, hit central Mid-Atlantic Ridge at 16:38 UTC on October 9, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting M5.8 at a depth of 33 km (20 miles). The epicenter was located about...
iheart.com
NHC Continues To Highlight Area In Caribbean For Possible Development
The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight two area of interest for possible tropical development. A trough of low pressure extending from the eastern Caribbean Sea northward to the southwestern Atlantic continues to produce a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. A surface low pressure system is forecast to emerge along the northern portion of the trough axis later today or tonight, and environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for some subtropical development. A subtropical depression could form during the next couple of days while the system moves northward, then meanders to the west or southwest of Bermuda. Over this weekend, upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for development.
CBS News
Hurricane Roslyn grows into Category 4 storm as it nears Mexico's coast
Hurricane Roslyn grew into a major Category 4 storm on Saturday as it headed for a collision with Mexico's Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Roslyn's maximum sustained winds stood at 130 mph as of late Saturday night. The...
