iheart.com

NHC Bumping Up Development Chances In Atlantic, Caribbean

The National Hurricane Center has slightly increased development chances for two areas of interest. A trough of low pressure stretching from the eastern Caribbean northward to the southwestern Atlantic continues to produce a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some gradual subtropical development of this system, and a subtropical depression could form while it drifts northward during the next couple of days. The system is then forecast to meander over the subtropical western Atlantic to the west or southwest of Bermuda. Upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for development by the end of the weekend.
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued

Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
Click10.com

Hurricane hunters investigating Caribbean disturbance

The disturbance moving through the central Caribbean this morning – dubbed Invest 95L – is slowly organizing and will likely become a tropical depression in the next day or two as it heads toward Jamaica, Central America, and the Yucatán Peninsula this week. Conventional satellite as well...
GreenMatters

Tracking Tropical Storm Karl, Before It Makes Landfall on Friday

Those in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico system are concerned about yet another Atlantic hurricane — Tropical Storm Karl. The weather disturbance, which meteorologists have been concerned about since last week, officially became a tropical storm on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Coastal communities are tracking Tropical Storm Karl's path as...
The Weather Channel

Winter Outlook 2022-23 Has Colder Risks For North, East

A generally colder than usual winter is expected in the northern tier of states. Meanwhile, the southern U.S. is expected to have a warmer than usual winter. La Niña is expected to be the main driver for the third winter in a row. But if it weakens, that could...
watchers.news

Shallow M6.2 earthquake hits the central Mid-Atlantic Ridge

A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the USGS as M6.2, hit central Mid-Atlantic Ridge at 16:38 UTC on October 9, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting M5.8 at a depth of 33 km (20 miles). The epicenter was located about...
iheart.com

NHC Continues To Highlight Area In Caribbean For Possible Development

The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight two area of interest for possible tropical development. A trough of low pressure extending from the eastern Caribbean Sea northward to the southwestern Atlantic continues to produce a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. A surface low pressure system is forecast to emerge along the northern portion of the trough axis later today or tonight, and environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for some subtropical development. A subtropical depression could form during the next couple of days while the system moves northward, then meanders to the west or southwest of Bermuda. Over this weekend, upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for development.
CBS News

Hurricane Roslyn grows into Category 4 storm as it nears Mexico's coast

Hurricane Roslyn grew into a major Category 4 storm on Saturday as it headed for a collision with Mexico's Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Roslyn's maximum sustained winds stood at 130 mph as of late Saturday night. The...

