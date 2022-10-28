A new feature-length documentary by the award-winning Pioneer PBS Postcards team is set to have its world premiere along the shore of Lake Superior in Grand Marais, Minnesota. Entitled “Built with Love,” the film follows Pioneer PBS Senior Producer Dana Conroy as she travels north along the coast of Norway to meet some of the last few people still building boats in the old Norwegian tradition. Along the way, Conroy discovers what her own great-great-grandfather gave up when he moved to America for the woman he loved. The event will be held to help launch the Winterers’ Gathering and Arctic Film Festival sponsored by North House Folk School in Grand Marais on Friday, November 18, 2022, at noon. As an added attraction to this special event, Olav Luksengård Mjelva will be giving a short live performance featuring Hardanger fiddle music. For more information, visit pioneer.org/boat or call 1-800 726-3178.

GRAND MARAIS, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO