Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
“Built with Love” world premiere to be held at North House Folk School in Grand Marais November 18
A new feature-length documentary by the award-winning Pioneer PBS Postcards team is set to have its world premiere along the shore of Lake Superior in Grand Marais, Minnesota. Entitled “Built with Love,” the film follows Pioneer PBS Senior Producer Dana Conroy as she travels north along the coast of Norway to meet some of the last few people still building boats in the old Norwegian tradition. Along the way, Conroy discovers what her own great-great-grandfather gave up when he moved to America for the woman he loved. The event will be held to help launch the Winterers’ Gathering and Arctic Film Festival sponsored by North House Folk School in Grand Marais on Friday, November 18, 2022, at noon. As an added attraction to this special event, Olav Luksengård Mjelva will be giving a short live performance featuring Hardanger fiddle music. For more information, visit pioneer.org/boat or call 1-800 726-3178.
boreal.org
Help support free, Cook County news and community stories & get a Boreal Community Media mug
Boreal Community Media is 100% free non-profit local media. We're not owned by a for-profit media conglomerate and we don't receive Government Funding. Local reporting can be costly. That's why we rely on the financial support of our business sponsors and individual community members. If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation to Boreal Community Media to support local journalism, click DONATE .
Comments / 0