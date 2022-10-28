Oh, how we Bostonians love to boast. But ranking this high, on this list, is not something we are going to be bragging about. This one hurts. According to the Zumper National Rent Report, Boston has now surpassed San Francisco to become the 2nd most expensive city for renter in the entire country. The supply issue has pushed prices sky high. The report states that the median price for a 1 bedroom rental in Boston is $3,060. This, in the midst of a 0.8% decline in prices, nationally, in the last month.

