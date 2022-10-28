Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge grants restraining order for child forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
M2.9 Earthquake Shakes in Foothills East of San Jose
A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck early Monday morning near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 12:21 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose, the USGS said. The epicenter was near where a 5.1 magnitude quake was centered when...
NBC Bay Area
Pedestrian Safety a Halloween Concern on Dangerous San Jose Streets
A surge in pedestrian deaths on San Jose streets this year has some parents concerned as kids head out Monday night for Halloween trick-or-treating. Halloween might feel a little less festive in the Bay Area's largest city, and not just because the holiday falls on a Monday. San Jose has...
White supremacist group rallies against migrants housed at Kingston hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — A group of protesters gathered outside the Kingston hotel where a group of migrants are being housed Sunday. Viewer video sent into Boston 25 shows the men displaying a banner identifying them as members of the Nationalist Social Club 131, an organization the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a Neo-Nazi group.
Money in San Jose mayor’s race tops $8M
The costs of this year’s high-profile San Jose mayoral race is one for the record books, at $8.5 million—with special interest groups making up 51% of spending in an effort to sway voters. With roughly two weeks until the Nov. 8 election, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez...
San Jose, October 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in San Jose. The Yerba Buena High School volleyball team will have a game with Westmont High School on October 29, 2022, 19:00:00. The Gunn High School volleyball team will have a game with Santa Teresa High School on October 29, 2022, 19:00:00.
Four arrested on suspicion of robbery at Bay Area bakery, grocery store
A 21-year-old man and three minors, ages 14 to 17, were arrested Tuesday.
San Jose mayoral candidate Cindy Chavez pledges more housing, police
Chavez said that if elected, she would foster a more robust and inclusive police department.
San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting
Keyla Salazar had her whole life in front of her when she was shot at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2019, just days before her 14th birthday. Salazar loved creating art and cared deeply for the humans and animals in her life. Her family wanted to honor Salazar’s memory with a mural, and two years... The post San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives
When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has become a national phenomenon, thanks not just to its food, but its reality show of the same name. With franchises located as far south as Florida and as far north as Canada, it won’t belong until there are as many Wahlburgers as Wahlbergs.
NBC Bay Area
Arrest Made in Feb. 24 Death of Woman at San Jose Home
A 39-year-old man suspected in the February death of a woman in West San Jose is in custody, police said Monday. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, of San Jose, was arrested last week in connection with the death of 26-year-old Areli Trujillo, authorities said. Trujillo's body was found Feb. 24 in a home...
country1025.com
Boston Just Surpassed San Francisco For The Higest Rent Prices! See Where We Rank Now
Oh, how we Bostonians love to boast. But ranking this high, on this list, is not something we are going to be bragging about. This one hurts. According to the Zumper National Rent Report, Boston has now surpassed San Francisco to become the 2nd most expensive city for renter in the entire country. The supply issue has pushed prices sky high. The report states that the median price for a 1 bedroom rental in Boston is $3,060. This, in the midst of a 0.8% decline in prices, nationally, in the last month.
homenewshere.com
New greenway path in Lowell to the Concord River
The Concord River is a 16-mile tributary of the Merrimack which starts in Concord and meanders through Bedford, Carlisle, Billerica and into Lowell. Just over the Tewksbury line, the Lowell Land Trust and the City of Lowell have completed a new trail, bringing people closer to the Concord by providing a way to observe the river and its wildlife.
WMUR.com
Eversource C.E.O. "deeply concerned" about region's winter power capacity
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New England may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Eversource Energy warned in a letter to President Joe Biden. “I write to you today to ask for your Administration’s leadership again to swiftly...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Police Arrest Man in Connection With Homicide
San Jose police arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing one man and wounding another Saturday night. Officers were dispatched at 11:26 p.m. to the intersection of Kaufmann Ct. and Melbourne Blvd. They found two adult males suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where one of the men died.
homenewshere.com
Jade East closed for health, building violations
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
Woman in critical condition after San Jose stabbing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A stabbing on Friday night sent one woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Jose Police Department. The call came in to police at 8:24 p.m. reporting a stabbing incident in the 300 block of South 22nd Street, in the Brookwood South neighborhood of San Jose. […]
NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95
GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
2 dead, 3 injured following two separate shootings, double stabbing overnight
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two men are dead and three are injured following two separate shootings and a double stabbing that occurred overnight, according to the San Jose Police Department Twitter. On Saturday around 11:30 p.m., two victims were transported to local hospitals following a shooting incident in the 700 block of Kaufmann Court. […]
NBC Bay Area
Shots Fired During Santa Clara Sideshow
A sideshow turned dangerous in Santa Clara overnight after an attack on people in a car and gunfire. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Laurelwood Road and De La Cruz Boulevard. NBC Bay Area cannot show the moments that led up to the gunfire because there might be...
Four Bay Area men arrested in SLO on burglary-related charges
Four people from the Bay Area, who police say were found with tools used to steal catalytic converters, were arrested in San Luis Obispo early Friday morning.
Comments / 0