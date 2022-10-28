Recipes for raw vegan meals and snacks

The raw food diet traces back to the late 1800s, when Maximilian Bircher-Benner, a doctor, discovered he could cure his own jaundice by eating raw apples. Thus began a series of experiments testing the effects of raw food on human health, and the diet has continued to evolve.

We here at Bereisheet have also discovered many of its qualities, from less prepping and cooking time, to more adventure in the kitchen.

Preparing food in a raw form also benefits your body with all the nutrients that it needs to sustain a very healthy body. The beauty of your skin as it assimilates raw ingredients is breathtaking, and mental clarity follows.

Raw meals have many exciting new flavors, and we hope that you enjoy them.

Pad Thai Zoodle Salad

Ingredients:

2 zucchinis

2 cups thinly sliced Bok choy

½ yellow and red bell peppers (sliced into strips)

4 scallions (diced)

½ cup fresh cilantro (chopped)

1 lime (juiced)

1 tablespoon raw olive oil

¼ teaspoon sea salt

¾ cup raw crushed almonds or cashews

Directions:

First, prepare your zucchinis. Using a vegetable peeler, peel each entire zucchini into thin strips. If you have a spiralizer or a large grater, you can also use those for a similar effect. Combine the zucchini strips, Bok choy, bell pepper strips, scallions and cilantro in a large bowl. Combine the lime juice and oil. Sprinkle vegetables with sea salt, and gently toss everything together to combine well. Top with chopped or crushed nuts.

Vegan Chorizo

Ingredients:

1 cup pecans

1 cup pumpkin seeds

2 tablespoons chili paste

¼ cup olive oil

¼ teaspoon cumin

2 teaspoons oregano

2 teaspoons chili powder

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon cloves, ground

½ teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

Place the pecans and pumpkin seeds in a food processor, and pulse until the nuts and seeds become crumbly. Transfer them to a bowl and then add the chili paste, olive oil, cumin, oregano, chili powder, sea salt cloves and black pepper. Mix well until everything is well incorporated. Serve with rice and beans or use in tacos.

Protein Bites

Ingredients:

¾ cup dry rolled oats

¼ cup shredded coconut

¼ cup creamy tahini butter

¼ cup dairy-free chocolate chips

2 tbsp. agave

1 tbsp. chia seeds

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Directions:

Soak chia seeds in 2 tbsp of water for 1 minute until they have become a jelly-like substance. Stir all ingredients together in a mixing bowl. Cover and store in refrigerator for 10 minutes. Remove from fridge and roll into 1- to 2-inch balls with your hands. Eat as a snack or healthy dessert.

These recipes were excerpted from the book Bereisheet 129 Vegan Plant Based Cuisines, Volume 2. Reprinted with permission of Bereisheet 129 Vegan Plant-Based Cuisine and Catering, based in Phoenix, Arizona.

To order a copy of the book, see bit.ly/rawveganbook. For more information, visit bereisheet129.com or email bereisheet129@gmail.com.