WKYT 27
Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person had to be rescued after falling off a bridge in Rockcastle County. An early Monday morning post on the Broadhead Fire Department’s Facebook page says they were called by the Mount Vernon Fire Department to help rescue someone who fell off a bridge on KY 461 at US 150.
WTVQ
Lexington PD investigate Sunday shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a shooting Sunday. Police say officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Ohio Street for a report of a person shot. Police say a man was found inside the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to...
fox56news.com
Off-duty Lexington officer and recruit charged with DUI
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — An off-duty Lexington police officer and a Lexington Police Department recruit have been charged with DUI, according to city officials. The Lexington Police Department stated both individuals were involved in separate off-duty collisions in personal vehicles. Police recruit Justin Roberts was involved in a...
fox56news.com
Man shot in Lexington, no arrests made
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police responded to a shooting on Sunday. At 4:31 p.m. on Sunday Lexington police were called to the 600 block of Ohio Street where a man had been shot. Police said they found the man with a gunshot wound and he was taken...
WKYT 27
Kentucky mother, grandmother facing criminal abuse charges
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A mother and grandmother are facing criminal abuse charges in Richmond. Police say Meagan Brown’s brother called 911, saying his sister was hitting her three-year-old son. The arrest citation says Brown admitted to hitting the boy in the face but said she was trying to...
WKYT 27
Kentucky police officer hit by car at scene of vehicle fire
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Nicholasville police officer is in the hospital after being hit by a car. Police say around 6 a.m. Monday the officer responded to a vehicle fire in the middle lane of U.S. 27 near Catnip Hill Road in Nicholasville. The officer was blocking off some...
WKYT 27
Man rescued after car crashes into Lexington pond
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man wrecked into a Lexington pond early Tuesday morning. Police say the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Jacks Creek Pike near Crawley Lane. That’s between Richmond Road and Tates Creek Road. Officers say the car left the roadway and crashed. The driver was...
fox56news.com
Curbside Bar hit by truck and trailer following wreck in street
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington wreck took an unexpected turn on Saturday. Jackie Mullins, a bartender at Curbside Bar, told FOX 56 that around 3 p.m., a car ran a red light, leading to the car clipping a truck and trailer traveling with six horses. The ensuing collision caused the truck and trailer to crash into Curbside Bar.
WKYT 27
Ky. hospital provides care for people experiencing pregnancy loss
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - October is Pregnancy Loss and Infant Loss awareness month. Debbie Gibbons is a nurse and labor delivery and bereavement coordinator at CHI Saint Joseph East. She says one in four pregnancies is lost. Gibbons says those numbers have remained steady in her 25 years of service.
fox56news.com
Shooting on Locust Hill Drive leaves man in critical condition
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a second shooting on Locust Hill Drive. At 11:02 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North Locust Hill Drive after receiving reports of a shooting. At the scene, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
WKYT 27
Man shot in Lexington early Friday morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police say officers responded early Friday morning to a reported shooting in the 100 block of N Locust Hill. A male victim with a gunshot wound was located near an apartment building. The victim was taken to an area...
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking clouds and drizzle on the spookiest day of the year! Happy Halloween!. Expect more sun, on Tuesday, then a weak weather maker increases clouds and our chances for a few showers on Wednesday. We’ll end the week with sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs warm from...
WKYT 27
Police say man who died after incident pointed guns at officers
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have released new information about a situation that resulted in the death of a man in Nicholasville. Desman LaDuke died after an incident with police on October 22. According to Kentucky State Police, the Nicholasville Police Department responded to a suicidal subject at a...
ems1.com
Ky. woman faces charges after allegedly hitting ambulance with her vehicle
BEREA, Ky. — On Oct. 20, officers Berea Police Department were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the Java Shell on Peggy Flats Road due to reports of an unresponsive woman slumped in her vehicle. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Makenzie Kelly, of Berea, unresponsive with the...
Shooting reroutes Lincoln County school bus
A school bus made an emergency return to Hustonville Elementary after a shooting Friday.
WKYT 27
Show us your Halloween costumes!
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Happy Halloween! Show us your costumes:
3 arrested following drug bust in Washington County
A search warrant was executed by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Friday.
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
WKYT 27
FCPS announces how student got loaded gun into high school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - FCPS officials have released new details about the situation that caused Henry Clay High School to go on lockdown for several hours on Thursday. Police say a 15-year-old student brought a loaded gun to school. According to the school’s policy, all students enter through the gym...
WTVQ
Lexington Police investigating early morning shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding an early morning shooting. Lexington Police say they received calls for shots fired just a little before 3AM at an apartment complex on North Locust Hill Drive. When they got there, officers found a man suffering from...
