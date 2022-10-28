ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person had to be rescued after falling off a bridge in Rockcastle County. An early Monday morning post on the Broadhead Fire Department’s Facebook page says they were called by the Mount Vernon Fire Department to help rescue someone who fell off a bridge on KY 461 at US 150.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Lexington PD investigate Sunday shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a shooting Sunday. Police say officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Ohio Street for a report of a person shot. Police say a man was found inside the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Off-duty Lexington officer and recruit charged with DUI

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — An off-duty Lexington police officer and a Lexington Police Department recruit have been charged with DUI, according to city officials. The Lexington Police Department stated both individuals were involved in separate off-duty collisions in personal vehicles. Police recruit Justin Roberts was involved in a...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man shot in Lexington, no arrests made

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police responded to a shooting on Sunday. At 4:31 p.m. on Sunday Lexington police were called to the 600 block of Ohio Street where a man had been shot. Police said they found the man with a gunshot wound and he was taken...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky mother, grandmother facing criminal abuse charges

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A mother and grandmother are facing criminal abuse charges in Richmond. Police say Meagan Brown’s brother called 911, saying his sister was hitting her three-year-old son. The arrest citation says Brown admitted to hitting the boy in the face but said she was trying to...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky police officer hit by car at scene of vehicle fire

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Nicholasville police officer is in the hospital after being hit by a car. Police say around 6 a.m. Monday the officer responded to a vehicle fire in the middle lane of U.S. 27 near Catnip Hill Road in Nicholasville. The officer was blocking off some...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Man rescued after car crashes into Lexington pond

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man wrecked into a Lexington pond early Tuesday morning. Police say the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Jacks Creek Pike near Crawley Lane. That’s between Richmond Road and Tates Creek Road. Officers say the car left the roadway and crashed. The driver was...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Curbside Bar hit by truck and trailer following wreck in street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington wreck took an unexpected turn on Saturday. Jackie Mullins, a bartender at Curbside Bar, told FOX 56 that around 3 p.m., a car ran a red light, leading to the car clipping a truck and trailer traveling with six horses. The ensuing collision caused the truck and trailer to crash into Curbside Bar.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. hospital provides care for people experiencing pregnancy loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - October is Pregnancy Loss and Infant Loss awareness month. Debbie Gibbons is a nurse and labor delivery and bereavement coordinator at CHI Saint Joseph East. She says one in four pregnancies is lost. Gibbons says those numbers have remained steady in her 25 years of service.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Shooting on Locust Hill Drive leaves man in critical condition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a second shooting on Locust Hill Drive. At 11:02 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North Locust Hill Drive after receiving reports of a shooting. At the scene, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking clouds and drizzle on the spookiest day of the year! Happy Halloween!. Expect more sun, on Tuesday, then a weak weather maker increases clouds and our chances for a few showers on Wednesday. We’ll end the week with sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs warm from...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police say man who died after incident pointed guns at officers

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have released new information about a situation that resulted in the death of a man in Nicholasville. Desman LaDuke died after an incident with police on October 22. According to Kentucky State Police, the Nicholasville Police Department responded to a suicidal subject at a...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

FCPS announces how student got loaded gun into high school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - FCPS officials have released new details about the situation that caused Henry Clay High School to go on lockdown for several hours on Thursday. Police say a 15-year-old student brought a loaded gun to school. According to the school’s policy, all students enter through the gym...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

