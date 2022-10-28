ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Struzzi, Doyle face off for state House in Indiana area.

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of previews leading up to the Nov. 8 General Election. Two state House seats are for grabs in Indiana County. In the 66th Legislative District, covering all of Jefferson County as well as Banks, Canoe, East Mahoning, Grant, Green, Montgomery, North Mahoning, Rayne, South Mahoning and West Mahoning townships and Cherry Tree, Ernest, Glen Campbell, Marion Center, Plumville and Smicksburg boroughs, state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, is unopposed in his bid for a second term.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Diesel prices increase as shortage continues nationwide

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Costs are going up as the nationwide shortage of diesel fuel brings economic concern. The national average for a gallon of diesel fuel in America is $5.30. In the last month, the price has gone up 45 cents. The Energy Information Administration also reports diesel supply is at the lowest […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Candidate for PA House assaulted outside his Fayette County home

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a candidate for the state House of Representatives was assaulted outside of his home Monday morning. Richard Ringer is running as a Democrat in the 51st District to replace outgoing state Rep. Matt Dowling (R). Ringer told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that he heard someone trying to open his garage around 5 a.m. on Monday. Ringer said he found a man outside with a flashlight and confronted him. Ringer said he attempted to tackle the man but lost control.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Campus police officers would be aided by bill sent to Gov. Wolf

With unanimous votes in the state House and Senate, a bill that would make it easier for Indiana and other State System of Higher Education universities to hire campus police officers was sent to Gov. Tom Wolf for his signature. State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said he was a co-sponsor...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

DUI checkpoints happening all November in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) issued a public service announcement that they will be cracking down on impaired drivers during November. Starting Nov. 1, PSP in Bedford will be performing sobriety checkpoints at undisclosed locations all month long in an effort to combat and deter impaired drivers on the roadways. Troopers […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Homeowners brace for higher heating costs this winter

Miranda McDermott is dreading winter. With home heating costs forecast to reach their highest levels in more than 10 years, McDermott of Allegheny Township said her family can’t afford to pay monthly heating bills in full. “Our average heating bill is $800,” McDermott said. “We have wood chopped and...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
travelnoire.com

Guns Found At Two Airports In Pennsylvania On The Same Day

Pittsburgh Steel-er At the checkpoint of Pittsburgh International Airport, one man had a .40 caliber handgun with a box of bullets. The firearm and ammunition were found in the passenger’s carry-on bag. The police were notified immediately and arrested the man at the checkpoint as well as confiscated his gun.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Multiple fires keep area volunteer companies busy

Weekend brush and structure fires were among the calls that kept area volunteer firefighters busy both Saturday and Sunday. The most involved fire was called in to the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 12:45 p.m. Sunday along Metz Road in Cherryhill Township. It was described as both a structure...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Multiple families displaced after fire in Westmoreland County

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Multiple families are displace after a large fire in Jeannette Monday afternoon. Emergency responders were called around 2:04 p.m. The call came about five minutes after the Jeannette Fire Department had received a call for a fire in an abandoned building about two blocks away. "The...
JEANNETTE, PA
WTAJ

First Firehouse Subs officially opens in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – Calling all Altoona/Blair County sandwich lovers! Firehouse Subs has officially opened the doors to its newest restaurant, located in the Logan Plank Crossing shopping center.  Located at 1002 Logan Blvd., the restaurant is owned by a husband-wife duo and longtime residents Missy and Kelly Kreutzberger. The Altoona Firehouse Subs restaurant is […]
ALTOONA, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

