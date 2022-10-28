Read full article on original website
Surge in RSV cases causing longer ER wait times at UPMC Children's Hospital
A spike in the number of babies suffering from the respiratory illness RSV is increasing the emergency room wait times at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, according to officials. Dr. Raymond Pitetti, director of the emergency department at Children’s, said the surge in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) began about...
See which communities in the Pittsburgh region are the most educated
PITTSBURGH — There are nine ZIP Codes in the Pittsburgh region in which at least 30% of the population have graduate or professional degrees, and there are three that top 40% as the most-educated communities in the region in the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Taking...
WFMZ-TV Online
Struzzi, Doyle face off for state House in Indiana area.
Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of previews leading up to the Nov. 8 General Election. Two state House seats are for grabs in Indiana County. In the 66th Legislative District, covering all of Jefferson County as well as Banks, Canoe, East Mahoning, Grant, Green, Montgomery, North Mahoning, Rayne, South Mahoning and West Mahoning townships and Cherry Tree, Ernest, Glen Campbell, Marion Center, Plumville and Smicksburg boroughs, state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, is unopposed in his bid for a second term.
Missing Fayette County man found dead in heavily wooded area
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A man previously reported missing out of Fayette County has been found dead in a heavily wooded area. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Justin Paul Hanzely was last seen leaving his home on Fallen Timbers Road. His last known location was in Dilliner. PREVIOUS COVERAGE...
Diesel prices increase as shortage continues nationwide
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Costs are going up as the nationwide shortage of diesel fuel brings economic concern. The national average for a gallon of diesel fuel in America is $5.30. In the last month, the price has gone up 45 cents. The Energy Information Administration also reports diesel supply is at the lowest […]
Driver that hit person, fled scene in Clearfield County at large
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a Jeep that hit a man and took off. On Sunday, Oct. 30, at around 3:06 a.m., a man was hit while walking south on Glendale Boulevard in Beccaria Township, according to troopers. He told police he […]
wtae.com
Candidate for PA House assaulted outside his Fayette County home
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a candidate for the state House of Representatives was assaulted outside of his home Monday morning. Richard Ringer is running as a Democrat in the 51st District to replace outgoing state Rep. Matt Dowling (R). Ringer told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that he heard someone trying to open his garage around 5 a.m. on Monday. Ringer said he found a man outside with a flashlight and confronted him. Ringer said he attempted to tackle the man but lost control.
WFMZ-TV Online
Campus police officers would be aided by bill sent to Gov. Wolf
With unanimous votes in the state House and Senate, a bill that would make it easier for Indiana and other State System of Higher Education universities to hire campus police officers was sent to Gov. Tom Wolf for his signature. State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said he was a co-sponsor...
DUI checkpoints happening all November in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) issued a public service announcement that they will be cracking down on impaired drivers during November. Starting Nov. 1, PSP in Bedford will be performing sobriety checkpoints at undisclosed locations all month long in an effort to combat and deter impaired drivers on the roadways. Troopers […]
Investigators: 2 people flown to hospital after motorcycle, vehicle crash in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were flown to a hospital after a motorcycle and vehicle crash in Fayette County, investigators say. Dispatchers say police, medics and firefighters were called to the intersection of West Blake Avenue and Route 119 (Memorial Boulevard) in Connellsville Township at around 2:37 p.m. on Saturday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Homeowners brace for higher heating costs this winter
Miranda McDermott is dreading winter. With home heating costs forecast to reach their highest levels in more than 10 years, McDermott of Allegheny Township said her family can’t afford to pay monthly heating bills in full. “Our average heating bill is $800,” McDermott said. “We have wood chopped and...
travelnoire.com
Guns Found At Two Airports In Pennsylvania On The Same Day
Pittsburgh Steel-er At the checkpoint of Pittsburgh International Airport, one man had a .40 caliber handgun with a box of bullets. The firearm and ammunition were found in the passenger’s carry-on bag. The police were notified immediately and arrested the man at the checkpoint as well as confiscated his gun.
WFMZ-TV Online
Multiple fires keep area volunteer companies busy
Weekend brush and structure fires were among the calls that kept area volunteer firefighters busy both Saturday and Sunday. The most involved fire was called in to the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 12:45 p.m. Sunday along Metz Road in Cherryhill Township. It was described as both a structure...
wtae.com
Multiple families displaced after fire in Westmoreland County
JEANNETTE, Pa. — Multiple families are displace after a large fire in Jeannette Monday afternoon. Emergency responders were called around 2:04 p.m. The call came about five minutes after the Jeannette Fire Department had received a call for a fire in an abandoned building about two blocks away. "The...
First Firehouse Subs officially opens in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – Calling all Altoona/Blair County sandwich lovers! Firehouse Subs has officially opened the doors to its newest restaurant, located in the Logan Plank Crossing shopping center. Located at 1002 Logan Blvd., the restaurant is owned by a husband-wife duo and longtime residents Missy and Kelly Kreutzberger. The Altoona Firehouse Subs restaurant is […]
Niche ranks Pittsburgh’s hottest neighborhoods for young professionals in 2022
PITTSBURGH — Niche, a Pittsburgh-based data company that analyses, ranks and reviews schools and neighborhoods throughout the country, has ranked the best Pittsburgh-area neighborhoods to live in for young professionals in 2022. The company determined rankings by using U.S. Census data to find a given neighborhood’s average age and...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County
EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
WJAC TV
Police ID one of three women who 'brutally' attacked Johnstown school bus monitor
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities on Monday released the identity of one of the three women accused of "brutally" attacking a Greater Johnstown school bus monitor last week. Police say 29-year-old Zaneta McDowell was arraigned Monday afternoon on charges of felony aggravated assault and unauthorized entry of a school...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Two Individuals Cited Following Domestic Dispute in Rose Township
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Punxsutawney-based State Police investigated a domestic dispute at a residence on State Route 36 in Rose Township, Jefferson County, around 6:45 p.m. on October 16. Police say a verbal altercation between two females turned physical, and...
Officials look to market shuttered Westmoreland test track
Westmoreland County officials will continue to pursue development of a $20 million test track facility despite the shuttering of Argo AI, a marquee tenant at the East Huntingdon site. “There’s a strong demand for test track space, and I’m pretty confident we will be able to back-fill this facility with...
