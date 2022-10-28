ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Most candidates for top election posts say no to hand counts

The vast majority of candidates running to become their states' chief election officers oppose hand counting ballots, a laborious and error-prone process that has gained favor among some Republicans embracing conspiracy theories about voting machines. An Associated Press survey of major party secretary of state candidates in the 24 states...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy