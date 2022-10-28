Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock to Host Alex Hughes Senior Recital Nov. 6
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock School of Literary and Performing Arts will host a senior recital for Alex Hughes featuring Collaborative Pianist Leann Jones. The concert, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall in the Fine Arts Building on the UA Little Rock campus.
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Presents Professor Kim with Harper W. Boyd Jr. Professor of Excellence Award
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has honored Dr. Sung-kwan Kim, professor of business information systems, with the 2022 Harper W. Boyd Jr. Professor of Excellence Award. “I am honored, excited, and proud to receive this award,” Kim said. “I feel very humbled because we have a strong assortment...
cenlanow.com
Arkansas State Marching Band Contest kicks off in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas State Marching Band Contest has started in Little Rock, Ark., today, October 31, 2022. The contest began this morning at 8 AM performances will be taking place until 7 PM. The contest continues into November 1, 2022, where performances will again be taking place from 8 AM to 7 PM.
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Receives $800K NSA Grant to Expand Cybersecurity Education, Standardize National Curriculum Guidelines
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock, a leader in cybersecurity education, has received a nearly $800,000 grant from the National Security Agency (NSA) to expand a national cybersecurity education program for teachers, as well as develop a standardized curriculum to build pathways for cybersecurity education between high schools and colleges.
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock to Host Public Covid Vaccination Clinic, Health Screenings Nov. 3
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is partnering with the Arkansas Minority Health Commission and the Arkansas Medical Society to hold a free Health and Wellness Clinic. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in Ledbetter Hall in the Donaghey Student...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Big rain totals help reduce wildfire concerns
After the two rain events, the fire danger dropped to lower levels everywhere.
Little Rock seeing one of its deadliest years in nearly 3 decades
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock is facing one of the city's deadliest years in nearly 30 years. Sunday's homicide tied the record for the number of homicides in a single year. David Royal was shot and killed and police have arrested a man for that crime. The Little...
KATV
Lonoke sees big improvements with strategic action plan for their community
(Little Rock, KATV) — Lonoke has been working to rebuild their community over the last few years with their Lonoke 2022 initiative, responsible for many of the city improvements seen today. For the last 5 years Lonoke 22 has worked to implement their strategic action plan to shine a...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Michael Lynn Criner of Little Rock
Michael Lynn Criner was born December 18, 1952, in Stuttgart, Arkansas to Mollie Doris Criner. He departed this life on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in his home. Affectionately known as Bread, he attended Stuttgart Public Schools, where he was a member of the Senior High basketball squad. He also loved playing tennis, whenever he could. Michael was an avid football and basketball fan. In addition, he enjoyed growing and tending to his many plants.
ualrpublicradio.org
Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to supporters heading into final week of campaign
With just over a week before Election Day, Republican candidate for Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is taking part in a final series of get out the vote rallies around the state. On Sunday, she held a campaign event in Arkansas’ capital city. In a ballroom at the Delta Hotel,...
Arkansas Democratic auditor candidate arrested by Little Rock police Friday morning
The Democratic Party candidate for Arkansas Auditor was arrested Friday morning.
Little Rock neighborhood wants no scares for trick-or-treaters this Halloween
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This weekend, families will be putting their final touches on costumes and getting ready to send their little ones house-to-house for trick-or-treating— With dozens of kids in the streets, Halloween fun can turn dangerous if you're not careful. Ridgeway Drive was quiet the Friday...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Thursday afternoon accident on Blake Street in Pine Bluff resulted in power outage, Coleman Elementary released students earlier
Pine Bluff, Arkansas – Coleman Elementary students were released from school earlier than usual on Thursday due to a power outage caused by an accident on Blake Street in Pine Bluff. The Blake Street accident initially resulted in a tipped power pole, and utility crews were forced to turn...
Little Rock police investigating 70th homicide of 2022, ties 1993 record
The Little Rock Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning that tied a grim record for the city.
Hot Springs family celebrates ‘The Voice’ contestant surviving battle
Another battle round of The Voice tonight featured an Arkansas, and just like Little Rock native Steven McMorran weeks ago, Hot Springs's Andrew Igbokidi survived to sing another day.
Have You Heard About the Cannabis-Themed Eatery in Arkansas?
The next time you are in Little Rock, Arkansas and you have the munchies, Cheba Hut just might be the hippest place to go that's because it's the first cannabis-themed restaurant in Arkansas that's really groovy. Based out of Colorado, Cheba Hut Toasted Subs was founded in 1998 by Scott...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Oct. 23 - 29:. 1. Man arrested in West Helena after pleading for life on Facebook, claiming he was abducted. A 26-year-old man pleaded for help on Facebook Tuesday morning...
Family and friends mourn sudden death of North Little Rock High School cheerleader
The family of 18-year-old Victoria Moody, who was a senior cheerleader at North Little Rock High School, say her memory will live on after she unexpectedly died Sunday evening.
Ebby Steppach’s mom remembers her legacy, seven years after disappearance
It is a story that has been in the headlines for years. This week marks seven years since the then 18-year-old Ebby Steppach disappeared in Little Rock.
Affidavit shows Arkansas auditor candidate admitted using Facebook to threaten lawyer, judge
Police claim in an affidavit used to swear out a Pulaski County warrant shows a candidate for Arkansas state auditor admitted in court to posting threats toward a former county prosecutor who is now a judge-elect.
Comments / 0