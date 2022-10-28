ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock to Host Alex Hughes Senior Recital Nov. 6

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock School of Literary and Performing Arts will host a senior recital for Alex Hughes featuring Collaborative Pianist Leann Jones. The concert, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall in the Fine Arts Building on the UA Little Rock campus.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
cenlanow.com

Arkansas State Marching Band Contest kicks off in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas State Marching Band Contest has started in Little Rock, Ark., today, October 31, 2022. The contest began this morning at 8 AM performances will be taking place until 7 PM. The contest continues into November 1, 2022, where performances will again be taking place from 8 AM to 7 PM.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock Receives $800K NSA Grant to Expand Cybersecurity Education, Standardize National Curriculum Guidelines

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock, a leader in cybersecurity education, has received a nearly $800,000 grant from the National Security Agency (NSA) to expand a national cybersecurity education program for teachers, as well as develop a standardized curriculum to build pathways for cybersecurity education between high schools and colleges.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Michael Lynn Criner of Little Rock

Michael Lynn Criner was born December 18, 1952, in Stuttgart, Arkansas to Mollie Doris Criner. He departed this life on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in his home. Affectionately known as Bread, he attended Stuttgart Public Schools, where he was a member of the Senior High basketball squad. He also loved playing tennis, whenever he could. Michael was an avid football and basketball fan. In addition, he enjoyed growing and tending to his many plants.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy