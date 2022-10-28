ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brevardtimes.com

Florida Gas Tax Holiday Ends After Halloween

KISSIMMEE, Florida – Florida drivers will see scary prices while pumping gas after Halloween. That’s because the Florida Gas Tax Holiday ends after Halloween, October 31, 2022. The Florida Gas Tax Holiday, formerly known as the “Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022,” reduces the tax rate...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Orange County to challenge ruling on rent control ordinance

Despite a Florida appeals court ruling the against ordinance, Orange County voters will still see a proposed rent control measure on their ballot this November. The would-be regulation was narrowly approved as a ballot measure by the Orange County commission earlier this year. It proposes a rent cap based on the year's most recent percentage changes in the Consumer Price Index, which measures the change in the cost of goods and services over time. [content-1]
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 28, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Ivan Alexander Arboleda. Date of Birth 05/31/1978. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Resist Officer WO Viol. Jenelle April Blaylock. Date...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Students residents at Lark apartments react to change in electric policy

UCF student residents at the Lark Central Florida apartment complex will no longer have electricity included in their housing agreement rate if they choose to renew their lease for the upcoming year. Some student residents became upset with the change, even posting on social media to express their concerns and...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Mom Dressed Her Daughter As A BBL Patient For Halloween

Oh my god, this is outrageous! Well, maybe not. People are upset over this mom dressing her daughter as a bbl patient. There is not much information on this family and where they were going, but this has the internet in shambles. Do you find this funny or offensive? Other people were upset with parents dressing their kids as Jeffery Dahmer! I can totally understand why people were upset over that, because it was a real situation. Are you a person who gets upset over Halloween costumes? Drop ya comments on Facebook.
TAMPA, FL
WKRG News 5

Flu and Strep Throat cases on the rise in Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Health experts in Northwest Florida say flu season started early this year, with cases rising and patients’ symptoms becoming more severe. Because of these trends, experts at Community Health Northwest Florida recommend getting your flu shot as early as possible. “It can take up to two to three weeks to […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Sanford neighbors deal with wild animals following Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Sanford residents have been puzzled after seeing various wild animals roaming their neighborhoods in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Neighbors have told News 6 that they’ve caught wild boards, turkeys, cows and deer. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in...
SANFORD, FL
Bay News 9

Local group pushing for strong AAPI voter turnout in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With early voting entering its final week in Central Florida, voter turnout is top of mind for several local organizations. Asian American Pacific Islanders Coming Together hosted its first-ever phone bank-a-thon on Saturday. What You Need To Know. With early voting entering its final week...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Missed the only governor's debate in Florida? No problem, here's another one ...

It seems like there should be another debate in the race for Florida governor. One that goes something like this …. Announcer: Welcome back, ladies and gentleman, to the cradle of Florida democracy, Fort Pierce. We’re coming to you live from the Waffle House parking lot across the street from the Love’s truck stop on Okeechobee Road to bring you the second and final debate between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Congressman Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy