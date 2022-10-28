Read full article on original website
Florida Gas Tax Holiday Ends After Halloween
KISSIMMEE, Florida – Florida drivers will see scary prices while pumping gas after Halloween. That’s because the Florida Gas Tax Holiday ends after Halloween, October 31, 2022. The Florida Gas Tax Holiday, formerly known as the “Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022,” reduces the tax rate...
Orange County to challenge ruling on rent control ordinance
Despite a Florida appeals court ruling the against ordinance, Orange County voters will still see a proposed rent control measure on their ballot this November. The would-be regulation was narrowly approved as a ballot measure by the Orange County commission earlier this year. It proposes a rent cap based on the year's most recent percentage changes in the Consumer Price Index, which measures the change in the cost of goods and services over time. [content-1]
'Your vote is your voice': Charlie Crist votes early in St. Pete; reminds people to cast ballot
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With only eight days remaining until the 2022 general election, Democrat Charlie Crist, who's looking to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, made a trip to St. Petersburg to cast his ballot early. Kicking off his campaign's "Choose Freedom Bus Tour," Crist spoke alongside community...
Jacksonville nursing home resident feels ignored by politicians
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting in January the government will increase social security benefits by 8.7% to offset inflation. While that was welcome news to many seniors, one specific senior that relies on social security still has an issue with the amount of money that she receives. "I just want...
'My son was loved': Orlando man found dead remembered as community mentor
The family of a man found dead in Orange County this week is searching for answers. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Anthony Nixon was found dead in the driveway of an abandoned home on Rio Lane last Thursday. Nixon was shot and detectives are working to learn who killed him.
Brevard County Mugshots October 28, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Ivan Alexander Arboleda. Date of Birth 05/31/1978. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Resist Officer WO Viol. Jenelle April Blaylock. Date...
Students residents at Lark apartments react to change in electric policy
UCF student residents at the Lark Central Florida apartment complex will no longer have electricity included in their housing agreement rate if they choose to renew their lease for the upcoming year. Some student residents became upset with the change, even posting on social media to express their concerns and...
Orlando Democrat Is “Excited” That Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Election Force Is Looking Into Longtime Cheating Allegations
Democrats have complained plenty about Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election “police.” Yet one Democrat from Orlando is thrilled the state’s Office of Election Crimes and Security is trying to ensure the integrity of Florida’s elections. The Washington Times reported on Saturday that Cynthia
‘It’s still very surreal’: Winter Garden neighbors reflect on shooting, SWAT standoff
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in custody after an early-morning shooting that led to a long SWAT team response. Police said it happened on Mildred Dixon Way in Winter Garden. People were forced to leave their homes while the investigation was conducted. One...
Brightline to test high train speeds in Brevard County this weekend
COCOA, Fla. — Brightline will begin testing trains at higher speeds in Brevard County this weekend to prepare for the opening of its Orlando extension. Motorists can expect delays along a 13-mile stretch of track, where 18 crossings will be impacted between Rockledge and Sharpes. The train will reach...
Seminole County sees low turnout of early voters, supervisor of elections says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – If you ask Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson, early voter turnout has been, well, dismal. “I’m definitely seeing a low turnout. Voters are happy but there is usually more activity at the early voting sites, and it is not there,” Anderson said.
Human trafficking still a ‘huge problem’ in Central Florida, expert says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators now say a 16-year-old girl who was found shot to death Monday in Pine Hills is linked to a human trafficking investigation. Deputies say De’Shayla Ferguson had been missing for the past two months before she was found murdered. According to the Florida...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Mom Dressed Her Daughter As A BBL Patient For Halloween
Oh my god, this is outrageous! Well, maybe not. People are upset over this mom dressing her daughter as a bbl patient. There is not much information on this family and where they were going, but this has the internet in shambles. Do you find this funny or offensive? Other people were upset with parents dressing their kids as Jeffery Dahmer! I can totally understand why people were upset over that, because it was a real situation. Are you a person who gets upset over Halloween costumes? Drop ya comments on Facebook.
Flu and Strep Throat cases on the rise in Northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Health experts in Northwest Florida say flu season started early this year, with cases rising and patients’ symptoms becoming more severe. Because of these trends, experts at Community Health Northwest Florida recommend getting your flu shot as early as possible. “It can take up to two to three weeks to […]
Sanford neighbors deal with wild animals following Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Sanford residents have been puzzled after seeing various wild animals roaming their neighborhoods in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Neighbors have told News 6 that they’ve caught wild boards, turkeys, cows and deer. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in...
6 people shot in early-morning shooting at Orange County nightclub
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting that left six people shot. The shooting happened at 2 a.m. Saturday at the Toxic Lounge at 8204 Crystal Clear Lane. Deputies said a vehicle was driving northbound on South Orange Blossom Trail and...
Child, 8, hit by SUV while riding bike in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old was hit by an SUV on Friday afternoon while riding a bicycle in the Port St. John neighborhood, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the child was struck shortly before 2:30 p.m. by a Toyota Highlander at Ackerman Avenue and Barbara Road.
Local group pushing for strong AAPI voter turnout in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With early voting entering its final week in Central Florida, voter turnout is top of mind for several local organizations. Asian American Pacific Islanders Coming Together hosted its first-ever phone bank-a-thon on Saturday. What You Need To Know. With early voting entering its final week...
Missed the only governor's debate in Florida? No problem, here's another one ...
It seems like there should be another debate in the race for Florida governor. One that goes something like this …. Announcer: Welcome back, ladies and gentleman, to the cradle of Florida democracy, Fort Pierce. We’re coming to you live from the Waffle House parking lot across the street from the Love’s truck stop on Okeechobee Road to bring you the second and final debate between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Congressman Charlie Crist.
