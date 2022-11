SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- As the 2022 collegiate soccer regular season reaches its final week, the USF Dons women's soccer team (6-5-6, 1-3-3) are back home for their final two matches of the fall as they will host the Portland Pilots (11-2-4, 5-2) on Wednesday Nov. 2 at 7:00 p.m. and Bay Area rival the Saint Mary's Gaels (5-5-6, 1-3-3) on Saturday Nov. 5 at 7:00 p.m. from Negoesco Stadium.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO