The Buffalo Bills had a successful homestand as they defeated the visiting Green Bay Packers, 27-17, in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This sixth win kept the Bills at solo first place in the entire AFC. They are a game ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans. Here we will look at Josh Allen and three other Bills most responsible for their Week 8 win vs. the Packers.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO