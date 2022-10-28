Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers vs. Bills Inactives: Who’s In? Who’s Out?
The Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers are less than 90 minutes away from kicking off Week 8's Sunday Night Football matchup. Let's see who will be in street clothes on the sidelines tonight ... Here's a look at the Bills inactives ... OT Spencer Brown. WR Isaiah Hodgins. DT...
NFL Odds: Packers vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022
Under the lights at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, a tale of two different stories will clash on the gridiron as the Green Bay Packers make the road trip to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Packers-Bills prediction and pick will be revealed.
NFL Sunday Night Football live tracker: Aaron Rodgers, Packers face tough test at Bills
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are off to a tough start by their standards, and it doesn't get any easier on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. Follow the action of this marquee NFL clash live with Yahoo Sports.
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News
Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
Yardbarker
Stefon Diggs 'Finishes' Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers
The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers: TV, time, kickoff, line
The Dallas Cowboys visit the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Nov. 13.
Bills vs. Packers Live Stream: Start Time, Channel, Where To Watch The Packers-Bills Game Live
After a long day of watching football it’s time to kick back, relax, and… watch some more football! Live from Highmark Stadium, the Buffalo Bills host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. The 5-1 Bills enter Week 8 with the top record in the AFC. Coming...
Packers vs. Bills Sunday Night Football: Buffalo wins 27-17
The Buffalo Bills host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Follow Bills Central throughout the game for coverage.
Photos: Best NFL-Themed 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots
Happy NFL Sunday, everyone. Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season has arrived and there are some pretty great games on tap for Sunday, including Cowboys vs. Bears, Giants at Seahawks and Packers vs. Bills, among other games. In honor of Week 8 of the NFL regular season, let's...
Steelers Will Be Without Key Player vs. Eagles This Weekend
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be missing one of their top contributors on special teams this Sunday. Veteran kicker Chris Boswell has been downgraded to out due to a groin injury. Boswell, 31, didn't participate in Friday's practice. The Steelers initially listed him as questionable for Week 8. Pittsburgh doesn't have...
Green Bay Packers schedule: Struggling Packers seek to recover vs Lions in Week 9
Green Bay Packers schedule: Week 9 Week 9 – @ Detroit Lions Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov.
Packers vs. Bills Injury Report: OT Spencer Brown OUT; Who Replaces Him?
The Buffalo Bills will be without starting tackle Spencer Brown against the Green Bay Packers. Brown has started all six games so far this season.
Josh Allen, 3 Bills most responsible for Week 8 win vs. Packers
The Buffalo Bills had a successful homestand as they defeated the visiting Green Bay Packers, 27-17, in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This sixth win kept the Bills at solo first place in the entire AFC. They are a game ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans. Here we will look at Josh Allen and three other Bills most responsible for their Week 8 win vs. the Packers.
Packers exploring trade market for wide receiver help
The Green Bay Packers are exploring the trade market for help at wide receiver. According to Bill Huber of SI.com, there’s an “expectation” that the Packers will be buyers and eventually make a deal for a wide receiver before Tuesday’s deadline. The Packers need a spark...
NFL World Reacts To Packers, Bills Game Ejection
A Green Bay Packers player has been ejected from Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Packers first round draft pick Quay Walker was tossed from Sunday night's game against the Bills. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach on the sideline. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach during an incident...
NFL Analysis Network
Steelers Suggested As Fit For Intriguing Defensive Free Agent
The Pittsburgh Steelers season is hanging on by a thread as we head into Week 8. They have struggled on both sides of the ball in what looks like could be the first losing season of Mike Tomlin’s head coaching career. Pittsburgh’s season was derailed in Week 1 when...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Fans crushed the NFL and ESPN for having Broncos-Jaguars only on ESPN+
Sunday’s Week 8 NFL action has gotten off to an early with the Broncos and Jaguars battling it out in London. I should have put quotes around “battling” because this game between two 2-5 teams has all the makings for being an absolute stinker, which is something the Broncos have grown used to playing in this year.
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Ezekiel Elliott After Sunday's Win
The Dallas Cowboys offense looked like its old self for the first time this season in their 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears thanks in large part to a huge day from running back Tony Pollard. But will Pollard's rise precede a fall for Ezekiel Elliott?. Pollard got the starting...
Comments / 3