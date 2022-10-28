ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WRAL

Car crashes into power pole in Johnston County

CLAYTON, N.C. — A crash late Wednesday night brought down a power pole in Johnston County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a driver went off Cornwallis Road near N.C. Highway 42 around 11 p.m. The car broke through a power pole and ended up in a...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Bicyclist killed in Goldsboro accident

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - One person was killed after they were hit by a car while riding a bike in Goldsboro. According to the Goldsboro Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of East Beech Street in reference to a motor vehicle accident. The cyclist was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Their name has not been released.
GOLDSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 21, 22 & 23

Patricia Wiley, 67, of Atlantic passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Daniel Smith, Beaufort. Daniel Robert Smith, 68,...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC

