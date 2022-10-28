GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - One person was killed after they were hit by a car while riding a bike in Goldsboro. According to the Goldsboro Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of East Beech Street in reference to a motor vehicle accident. The cyclist was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Their name has not been released.

