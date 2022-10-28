ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boomer Esiason talks Joe Burrow, Cincinnati's La Boom nightclub memories on Manningcast

Former Bengals great Boomer Esiason was among the guests on ESPN2's Manningcast with Peyton and Eli Manning during Cincinnati's Monday Night Football loss in Cleveland, and his appearance offered somewhat of a trip down memory lane for longtime Greater Cincinnati residents. Esiason sharing his own Battle of Ohio experiences with the Browns was...
