Thinking about picking up an iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max this Black Friday? Just a quick PSA - it's a great idea to think about picking one up before the big day rolls around. If this advice sounds familiar, it's because I wrote a similar piece last year about why I wasn't waiting until Black Friday to buy an iPhone 13. I think that advice still stands - particularly if you're on the hunt for an iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max, which are shaping up to be the most popular models in the range this year.

1 DAY AGO