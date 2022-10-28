Read full article on original website
Lenovo ThinkPad X13s review
This laptop begs to ask the question of why you might want Windows 11 if you can’t run all Windows applications. There are some reasons, but there are just as many for running Linux or using a Chromebook. Amazing battery life is available for those willing to embrace this hybrid concept.
Why the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra won our Phone of the Year award
This has been a superb year for smartphones, and yet one of the first flagships that really made a statement in 2022 managed to stay at the top of the pile through it all. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra proved itself worthy of the Phone of the Year award at the TechRadar Choice Awards 2022 sponsored by Sky Broadband, by being able to fend off practically every major competitor that's followed.
Want to become a ZTNA professional? Here are 10 tips to get you started
Zero trust network access, or zero trust network architecture (ZTNA (opens in new tab)) is an approach to designing networks to be secure by following a “never trust, always verify” model. As more and more companies move to remote working and use cloud-based applications, being able to design...
AlgoSec Security Management Solution review
AlgoSec Security Management Solution is a fast, easy-to-deploy, customizable solution primarily targeted at large enterprises. Some automation features can speed up the process of managing the network and creating in-depth reports. For less experienced administrators, the number of customization options and the interplay between various suit components can be overwhelming at first.
9 ways to build a free website without a site builder
We are here to let you in on a little secret…. Creating a website (opens in new tab) for your business doesn’t need to cost you a penny. A website is a collection of web pages and related content that is identified by a common domain name and published on at least one web server. A website may be accessible via a public Internet Protocol (IP) network, such as the Internet, or a private local area network (LAN), by referencing a uniform resource locator (URL) that identifies the site.
Creative's new wireless desktop speakers add RGB lighting too, because why not
PC sound specialist Creative has taken the wraps off its new Creative Pebble Pro computer speakers – a souped-up version of its popular orb-like stereo Pebble desktop system. Coming mere months after the brand released the budget, yet impressive, Pebble Plus, the Pebble Pro boast all-new full-range drivers, the...
Worried about Nvidia RTX 4090 melting cables? Leaked RDNA 3 flagship pics could prove a tonic
A prototype AMD graphics card has been spotted – purportedly a Navi 31 model, presumably the RX 7900 (we’ll come back to that point) – and it shows that the GPU will run with a pair of 8-pin power connectors. The image was aired on Twitter by...
Bluesound’s new wireless speaker is like a supercharged Sonos One
Bluesound is a brand that aims to go head to head with Sonos, and generally does so with great success. Much like that company, Bluesound’s product lineup consists of a range of wireless speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers, along with amplifiers that can be used to bring wireless streaming to any old speakers.
What is ZTNA 2.0 and how does it differ from ZTNA 1.0?
Zero trust network access (opens in new tab) (ZTNA) is an approach to network design that follows a “never trust, always verify” model. This means that no user or device will ever be trusted by default, even if they are connected directly to your local company network. ZTNA...
These Microsoft servers are helping fuel massive DDoS attacks
More than 12,000 poorly configured Microsoft servers have been discovered being abused to conduct impressively potent distributed denial of service (DDoS (opens in new tab)) attacks. Cybersecurity researchers from Black Lotus Labs uncovered a total of 12,142 servers sporting Microsoft domain controllers hosting the company’s Active Directory services that were...
Microsoft warns Raspberry Robin malware is getting a lot sourer
The Raspberry Robin malware is being used to deliver all kinds of destructive code, including ransomware, to compromised endpoints (opens in new tab), Microsoft has warned. malware, first discovered late in 2021, and whose endgame was unknown at the time, transformed into an infection service available to anyone with cash to pay.
To beat a 16-inch iPad, Samsung should revive its weirdest tablet
Rumors of a massive new iPad 16-inch model have me very excited, as a fan of a category I call Obnoxiously Large Mobile Devices. While others scoff, I greet the news with glee. I’m a huge sucker for massive screens, and I rejoice when I find my new toy is too big for every bag I own.
This crafty malware lurks in your systems before striking
Cybersecurity researchers from Symantec have discovered a brand new dropper that lurks for months before deploying backdoors, malware (opens in new tab), and other malicious tools. In a blog post (opens in new tab), the company outlined the dropper, known as Geppei, which is apparently being used by Cranefly, a...
ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2023 review
An excellent photo editor, ACDSee's Photo Studio Ultimate 2023 already had many tools to keep most image manipulators happy. The new additions make this an even better product. These new features work well, the interface, although crowded, is well organized, and the whole application feels very stable.
Fitbit Inspire 3 review
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is an easy-to-use and efficient device that will help any newcomers to the fitness tracking scene get stuck right in. It comes packed with lots of features like sleep, heart rate, and Sp02 monitoring, as well as general tracking features for over 20 sports. The small screen might not be the easiest to read for everyone, but it’s an intuitive and affordable device option for those new to fitness tracking.
A staggering 1.5 million Aussies don't know their own mobile number
More than 1.5 million Aussies don’t know their own phone number, according to the results of a new survey from mobile and broadband comparison site WhistleOut (opens in new tab), while 14% of Aussies were unable to remember the contact numbers of a single emergency contact. Surveying over 1,000...
ScalaCube vs Shockbyte: Which Minecraft server host is better?
Although ScalaCube has only been around since 2019, it’s built a good name for itself. The company is headquartered in Vesivarava (Estonia) and is passionate about gaming, centering its services on designing game servers with a soft spot for Minecraft. Free-forever plan presents a great way to enter the...
You should buy an iPhone 14 Pro before Black Friday - here's why
Thinking about picking up an iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max this Black Friday? Just a quick PSA - it's a great idea to think about picking one up before the big day rolls around. If this advice sounds familiar, it's because I wrote a similar piece last year about why I wasn't waiting until Black Friday to buy an iPhone 13. I think that advice still stands - particularly if you're on the hunt for an iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max, which are shaping up to be the most popular models in the range this year.
Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU flexes its muscles at 13K gaming
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 is a beast at 4K gaming, and even able to cope with 8K resolutions, but how about 13K? Well, it can manage there too – just about – as a YouTuber has proved. The key to this 13K feat, as you might guess, is...
Ezviz C6 2K+ Security Camera review
A good pan and tilt security camera, the Ezviz C6 2K+ offers a comprehensive view of your home, appealing design, and a number of ways to customize settings; but a slow app puts a damper on the experience. Pros. +. 2K video resolution. +. Local storage. +. Attractive design. +
