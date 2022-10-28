Read full article on original website
Related
Lubbock Man Carves Another Patch of Incredible Pumpkins
Our dear friend and fellow Lubbockite Topher Covarrubio has done it again- he's carved an absolutely incredible and impressive patch of Pumpkins for 2022. Topher has carved several pop culture pumpkins each year for the last few years. I'm always blown away by how intricate they are. Many complex pumpkin designs don't "read" very well- these are all immediately recognizable.
Chimy’s Lubbock Is Going All Out For Their 20 Year Anniversary
In Lubbock easily one of the most famous bars is Chimy's. Did you know they are celebrating a big year this year?. For those of you who don't know, Chim'ys was born in Lubbock, Texas in February 2002. Now they have other locations in college towns but this one is the original. In 2006 it then went to Fort Worth on West 7th then in 2012 to San Marcos, after that their next stop was College Station in 2014. During the pandemic, they change some stuff and now even offer to go margaritas.
Lubbock Kids Caught Ding Dong Ditching, Egged House 30 Minutes Later
Ding-dong-ditching seems like an innocent enough activity to young kids, until it’s not. A Lubbock homeowner recently posted to Nextdoor.com to share their experience with a group of kids ding-dong-ditching their home. After catching the kids doing this and scolding them for doing so, the kids returned to the house around 30 minutes later and egged it.
fox34.com
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will be performing at The Buddy Holly Hall on January 27, 2023, at 7 p.m. The original Jersey boy himself, Frankie Valli is a true American legend. His incredible career with the Four Seasons, as well as his solo success, has spawned countless hit singles.
Treat Yourself Today In Lubbock- Halloween Deals & Freebies!
Who says that children get to have all the Halloween food fun? There's tons of great freebies and deals for the tastiest of treats available in Lubbock today. Here's a few that I was able to round up. I did my best to verify these were all good, but some of these items may be "participating locations only". If you want to be absolutely sure of a deal, you may want to call ahead first. Of course, there's also tomorrow- when all that Halloween candy goes on sale. Really, that should be its own holiday.
‘So much hard work goes into this,’ Lubbock-Cooper junior wins big at State Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas – A junior from Lubbock-Cooper High School won big at the Texas State Fair with her pig, Buck. Kate Cooper said she has been around livestock her entire life and has showed pigs for as long as she can remember. She explained that one of her biggest goals has been to get a […]
everythinglubbock.com
Bubba’s 33 restaurant is hosting fun events for the community
LUBBOCK, Texas—Bubba’s 33 Restaurant has a series of events for the community. You can enjoy the Texas Tech Games on Saturdays, and enjoy a free meal this upcoming Veteran’s Day.
Lubbock, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Irons Middle School football team will have a game with Atkins Middle School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
fox34.com
Warm temperatures through the week, cold front for Friday and Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some great weather for trick-or-treaters tonight as winds remain light and temps will stay between 60-65 until around 9 pm. The first of the month, yes it’s November, will stay cool in the 40s but just like today, the afternoon temperatures for the region should reach the upper 60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the east and southeast communities.
What Time Are Lubbock Homes Handing Out Candy This Halloween?
If you are planning to hand out candy or are taking your kids around to trick-or-treat, it is important to know what is the best time to do so. Many parents prefer to take their kids out before the sun sets, but some prefer to trick-or-treat at night when it is extra spooky and the jack-o-lanterns truly glow. The only problem is that you might be too early or too late depending on when people prefer to hand out their candy.
Giovannie & The Hired Guns to Perform at Lubbock’s Cooks Garage
I love Giovannie and the Hired Guns. When I first heard "Ramon Ayala" I was thrilled- here was a fresh, original band that was accessible, interesting and fun. Giovannie and the Hired Guns sound like the best of Texas rock to me- real, no pretense and with just of touch of the Southern. In fact, Giovannie and the Hired Guns have found huge cross-over success with Rock and Country, making them a perfect choice to play Lubbock's Cook Garage (11002 US-87) on Saturday, January 14th. And that's great for us, because Giovannie and the Hired Guns are known for their live stage show:
For National American Beer Day, Try A Lubbock Brewpub
It's National American Beer Day today (October 27th)- a day clearly worth celebrating. American beers have a long history; the oldest brewery in America that is still producing beer is Yuengling, which was founded in Pottsville, Pennsylvania in 1829! For a country that's only 245 years old, that's a pretty dang old brewery, and its awesome that you can grab a Yuengling at many bars and stores right here in Lubbock.
everythinglubbock.com
Otto’s Granary is a unique shopping experience for everyone
LUBBOCK, Texas— Otto’s Granary has always been a staple of the Lubbock, TX community. However, we love to extend our charm to the rest of the country, shipping our branded products all over the nation. The sweet aroma of chocolate and coffee fills every corner of our shop, but you can experience the same delicious joy in your own home. Christmas lovers, Halloween decorators and geeks of all genres find our store and online selection as a collector’s paradise. Otto’s is located at 4119 Marsha Sharp Freeway or you can visit their website at ottosgranary.com.
One Of Lubbock’s Free Christmas Attractions Closes
Last year I told y'all about the amazing Santa's Castle and what they do for the community. This week we got some really sad news about them. This was something a lot of people looked forward to every year. It was started by a family here in Lubbock that wanted to put on a free event for the entire community every weekend in December.
Are You Surprised by the Most Viewed ‘Lubbock’ Video on YouTube?
When you think of Lubbock, Texas, what are the first few things to come to mind? Possibly prairie dogs, maybe Buddy Holly, or how about Texas Tech?. Due to those being things that are commonly associated with the Hub City, you’d think they would make up a good chunk on the most viewed videos about Lubbock when searching up the city on YouTube. Well, that is not the case, because the most viewed video about Lubbock on YouTube is an advertisement for the McGavok Family Infinity dealership.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 55 People Were Arrested During the Week (October 24-30)
Today is the most enchanting day of the year, Halloween. Everyone is dressed up in costumes or if you are boring like me then you will just go as is into the world with insane bedhead and call it a day. Aside from being Halloween it is also Mugshot Monday which means that many of the people featured in our lineup will not be celebrating the holiday. Maybe they will be out in time to put up their ofrendas for Dia de los Muertos.
Lubbock Science Spectrum To Host Children’s Business Fair
A great opportunity for Lubbock-area kids is coming up at the Science Spectrum in Lubbock. For kids who have wanted to launch their own business, the Lubbock Children's Business Fair will give local kids an opportunity to set up a business and sell to the community. The Lubbock Children's Business...
A New Made From Scratch Gelato & Sweets Place is Coming to Lubbock
Does anyone have a sugar craving that needs to be fixed? This new spot coming to Lubbock might do just that. Amy is opening up a new dessert shop at Canyon West very soon. It will be called D'lish Sweets & Gelato and it has a great back story from where the name came from. Amy's mom would always bake for their loved ones and she would always say “it’s D’lish”. So since Amy says her "goal is to make tasty treats reminiscent of her childhood, it seems appropriate that this quaint word be the inspiration."
Lubbock Folks Reveal Their Favorite Eateries For Chicken Fried Steak
Here in Lubbock, we take food seriously. And there are certain dishes we have incredibly high standards for. I've seen people nearly come to blows over chicken wings, brisket and jalapeno poppers. I love that kind of passion when it comes to food, as I certainly feel that strongly about it too.
Fall Festivals Can Die And Go To Hell
I may love Halloween too much. Do you celebrate a "Fall Festival" instead of Halloween? That is like people who use substitute cuss words, we know what your real intent is, even though you've churched it up a bit. Let's start with the fact that if you are reading this...
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1