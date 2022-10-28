New Animated Childrens’ Series ‘Zabezoo’ on Voicing the Challenges of Multiracial Childhood Experiences – From Worldwide With Love & Tolerance

The La’s (Polydor/Go!/London) The Singles get the La’s: Vince Frederick of garage-power-pop band the Singles told us about his love for a Brit-pop classic. Vince Frederick: It was 1993. I had a major British Invasion obsession. I just watched So I Married An Axe Murderer and heard the song “There She Goes” five million times in the movie. So undoubtedly, I immediately headed to the record shop that had imports to purchase The La’s 1990, one and only, self-titled album on compact disc. I remember when I found it in the racks, the album cover, with it’s glaring eyeball, hit me as a bit lackluster. But, on the strength of that one song, I spent the dough, and put the disc on as soon as I got home.

