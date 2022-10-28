Read full article on original website
zycrypto.com
MintMe.com Coin Secures $25 Million Investment From GEM Digital Limited
MintMe.com Coin has received a $25,000,000 investment from GEM Digital Limited. Over the past two years, MINTME’s price has increased by over 50,000%, and this news sure will hasten the cryptocurrency’s ascent to the top. With over 70,000 users and counting, MintMe has proven to be a viable...
TechCrunch
Twitter will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8
“The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on November 08, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a),” the filing reads. It...
astaga.com
Will A Bankruptcy Of Bitcoin Miner CORZ Impact The Price?
The biggest publicly traded Bitcoin miner within the U.S. by hash price and mining fleet, Core Scientific (CORZ), issued a chapter warning in a submitting with the SEC on Oct. 26. Shortly thereafter, the inventory took a nosedive. The inventory plummeted from $1.02 to $0.22. Whereas the CORZ inventory was...
NASDAQ
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
CNBC
Canopy Growth looks to speed up entry into U.S. cannabis market with new holding company
Canopy Growth announced it's consolidating its U.S. assets into new holding company called Canopy USA. The new holding company will house Acreage Holdings, Wana Brands and Jetty. Constellation Brands said it will convert its common stock holding in Canopy into new exchangeable shares. The company said the creation of Canopy...
CoinDesk
$90M Dogecoin Futures Liquidation Reveals How 'Illiquid' Crypto Markets Are: Floating Point Group CEO
Dogecoin futures racked up nearly $90 million in liquidations. John Peurifoy, Floating Point Group co-founder & CEO, points out two trends that explain this rally.
Amid A Turbulent Industry, This Cannabis Company Shines Like A Diamond In the Rough
The pandemic was a monumental moment for the cannabis industry as marijuana became a household essential. In many states, dispensaries were declared essential businesses and were allowed to remain open, resulting in a 46% increase in legal cannabis sales over 2019 to $17.5 billion in 2020. Entrepreneurs flocked to the scene, and investors readily backed the industry. with large investments, often time via so-called SPACs.
Levi’s Joins Other Walmart Vendors in Renewable Wind-Energy Investment
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is throwing money to the wind. The jeans goliath has joined Walmart Inc., other key Walmart suppliers and Schneider Electric in the Gigaton Power Purchasing Agreement, a buy-in-advance renewable energy purchase that will aid the long-term viability of Ørsted’s new Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kan.
Charter Loses 204,000 Pay TV Subs in Third Quarter, Adds 75,000 Broadband Users
Cable giant Charter Communications, in which John Malone’s Liberty Broadband owns a big stake, reported its third-quarter results Friday, including slowed broadband subscriber growth and a bigger pay TV user loss than in the year-ago period. The company, led by chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge, lost 204,000 pay TV subscribers in its latest quarter, compared with a loss of 121,000 in the year-ago period. It ended September with a total of 15.29 million pay TV customers.More from The Hollywood ReporterApple Services Revenue Drops Slightly to $19.2B As Total Subscriptions Top 900MNBCUniversal Third-Quarter Earnings Rise, Peacock Loss Hits $614M, Comcast Takes $8.6B Sky ChargesYouTube Sees Ad...
ffnews.com
New Cyber MGA Converge Partners With CyberCube to Bolster Proprietary Underwriting Ecosystem
Converge is partnering with CyberCube to provide customers with deeper data and risk solutions, delivering improved business outcomes at lower premiums. Integrating CyberCube’s platforms into Converge’s ecosystem will enhance the quality and depth of the analysis provided to clients across a spectrum of industries and sectors to confidently mitigate risk and strengthen cyber protection.
CNBC
Meta shareholder writes critical open letter saying company needs to slash headcount and stop spending so much money on 'metaverse'
Altimeter Capital Chair and CEO Brad Gerstner, in an open letter to the company, said Meta has too many employees and is moving too slowly to retain the confidence of investors. The Meta investor recommends a plan to get the company's "mojo back." It includes reducing headcount expenses by 20%...
Short Volatility Alert: Flame Acquisition Corp.
On Friday, shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. FLME experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +0.05% to $9.96. The overall sentiment for FLME has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility...
Agrify Regains Compliance With Nasdaq's Listing Requirements
Agrify Corporation AGFY has received written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC informing the company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price listing requirement. The company has satisfied the terms for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market by complying with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Accordingly, Nasdaq has advised that the matter is now closed.
cioreview.com
CloudWerx Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program for Infrastructure Services
The Google Cloud Partner Advantage program has recognized CloudWerx, a business cloud consulting firm offering a comprehensive suite of services, as an Infrastructure Services Specialization partner. FREMONT, CA: “We are excited to be aligned with the open source, open community culture at Google Cloud. Our Digital Native customers that want...
kalkinemedia.com
Nitro’s (ASX:NTO) shares zoom up over 17% on Alludo’s offer
Nitro Software has entered a process deed with Alludo, a North American software firm. Alludo has offered to buy all of Nitro for AU$2.00 per share. A few days ago, Nitro was given a takeover offer of AU$1.80 per share by another tech firm Potentia. Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) today...
cioreview.com
Top Audiovisual Developments that will Influence 2023
The use of audiovisual technology in education (curricular and extracurricular) and media production and broadcast is a trend that is here to stay. Wireless technologies and managed services will make retrofitting relatively affordable and easier. FREMONT, CA: The audiovisual (AV) sector is continuously evolving and growing despite (or perhaps because...
cioreview.com
Advantages of Cloud Integration
Data sharing across organizations is critical regardless of industry. Cloud integration solutions must be simple, intuitive, flexible, and scalable. FREMONT, CA: Cloud integration combines data from several sources to modernize a company. Businesses in the current era are adopting new systems. This alters their data and the way they utilize it. Data sources in today's enterprises include applications, on-premises systems, and cloud services, notably—Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Salesforce, Oracle, and Snowflake.
cioreview.com
SolarWinds Provides Observability for Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Visibility
Cloud-native, fully-integrated SaaS solution ensures optimal performance and user experience in complex IT settings. FREMONT, CA: “At SolarWinds, we are laying the foundation for autonomous operations through both monitoring and observability solutions built to empower customers to move forward on their cloud and digital transformation journeys,” says Rohini Kasturi, chief product officer at SolarWinds. SolarWinds, a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, has come up with its SolarWinds Observability, a fully-integrated, cloud-native SaaS offering that provides unified and comprehensive visibility for today's modern, distributed, hybrid, and multi-cloud IT environments.
salestechstar.com
Supply Chain Pioneer CBX Software has Changed Its Name to Trade Beyond
The new name reflects the company’s mission of empowering retailers with the supply chain of tomorrow. CBX Software, the leading provider of multi-enterprise platforms for extended supply chain orchestration, announced today that it has changed its trade name to TradeBeyond. CBX Software pioneered the multi-enterprise platform that streamlines retail...
ambcrypto.com
World’s largest Bitcoin miner may be heading towards bankruptcy
Core Scientific, the world’s largest Bitcoin mining company has revealed some significant details about its financial health that has investors and stakeholders worried. In its latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Texas-based company warned that it may run out of cash before the end of this year, prompting it to resort to bankruptcy protection.
