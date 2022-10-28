Read full article on original website
French govt to consult over motorbike road tests after court order
PARIS (Reuters) -France government said on Monday it would hold consultations on introducing roadworthiness tests for motorbikes, after the country’s highest administrative court ordered it to phase in such inspections in line with European Union regulations. A 2014 EU directive required member states to impose periodic technical inspections for...
India to press rich countries to keep climate fund pledge
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India will use next week’s U.N. climate conference to urge rich countries to keep their promise to give $100 billion a year in funding to help developing nations deal with climate change and switch to cleaner energy, two government sources said. New Delhi will...
