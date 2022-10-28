As markets fluctuate, Princeton endowment supports almost every aspect of the University

Read full article on original website
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Meet the Mendham Township Committee CandidatesMorristown MinuteMendham, NJ
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher' Took Place In Westfield, NJBridget MulroyWestfield, NJ
Princeton University
LENS will make summer service internships possible for all Princeton undergraduates
Every Princeton undergraduate will have the opportunity to participate in a paid service internship over the summer through a new University initiative called Learning and Education through Service (LENS). Princeton will provide funding that will allow all undergraduates to spend a summer focused on service and social impact work that...
Princeton University
Princeton University-HBCU partnerships launch first research projects
Ten research collaborations between Princeton University faculty and their peers at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) have been selected to receive support through the Princeton Alliance for Collaborative Research and Innovation (PACRI). These are the first projects to be launched through the groundbreaking alliance announced in May 2022. Each...
Jefferson Health – New Jersey awarded $375K grant to expand language access
Jefferson Health – New Jersey has been awarded a $375,000 grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health to increase language access services to patients throughout Camden, Gloucester and Burlington counties. According to HHS, 26 million people across the U.S. have limited English...
Princeton University
Rally ’Round the Cannon: Intimations
To keep my creativity alive and fresh, I have to pretend that no one is watching the show, that there are no audiences, there are no ratings; I’m just telling a story. Having examined the upset to alums during the pandemic almost-past, it seems only fair to heed our figurehead Santayana and note for the sake of future improvement the tribulations of the students during COVID as well. The high school students of 2020-22 (an unscientific self-selection of whom we alums interview for Princeton) were buffeted daily, “completing” their own virtual studies on a wing and a prayer while often caring for younger siblings at home. Only in rare cases were non-curricular activities even partially salvaged for over a year.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 19-25, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Sept. 19-25. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Entries show property address followed by selling price...
phillyvoice.com
Proposed Glassboro-Camden light rail line enters preliminary design phase
Plans to bring a new light rail route along an 18-mile stretch of South Jersey, from Glassboro to Camden, took another step forward last week with the selection of two firms that will handle project management and preliminary design work. The Glassboro-Camden light rail project was first envisioned in 2005...
Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset
Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
This NJ business can solve our plastic bag problem (Opinion)
Got a call on the show this morning from Nancy who owns with her husband Ramy, ANS Plastics in New Brunswick. It was among my favorite calls. I was happy Nancy stayed on hold through the long commercial and news break to speak with me. The company has been hurt...
phillyvoice.com
These are the two questions on the ballot for Philly voters in the midterm election
Amid highly publicized general elections taking place for federal, state and local offices, Philadelphia voters will have just two ballot questions to answer at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Both questions involve updating the Home Rule Charter, Philadelphia's governing document that defines the powers and responsibilities of the city's...
Vice President of Bucks County Car Dealership Chain Nominated For TIME Dealer Of The Year Award
A high-ranking member of the dealership chain is on her way to a major accomplishment. A Bucks County businesswoman is on her way to being named one of the top car dealers of the year by a major publication. Jeff Werner wrote about the local businesswoman for the Doylestown Patch.
phillygrub.blog
MBB Management Offers Food Truck Rentals in Philadelphia
MBB Management, a Philadelphia area-based full-service hospitality company specializing in experiential and event marketing, came up with the brilliant idea of a customizable promo truck for businesses that need a food truck for one-off events. The truck can be rented for public and private events, including corporate events, or even at private homes.
Which Grocery Chains Are the Most, Least Expensive in the Area?
A price comparison of groceries by Consumers’ Checkbook has found that Whole Foods is the most expensive grocery chain in the Philadelphia area, with Acme a close second, writes Christian Hetrick for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The study compared 19 grocery stores using a basket of 154 common items to...
timespub.com
Spotlight: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
The “Very Best Christmas Bazaar Ever,” hosted by St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church’s Social Concerns Committee, is coming on December 10th, from 10:00am to 3:00pm, in the Parish Center behind the church at 752 Big Oak Road, Morrisville. This annual charitable event will host over 50 crafters showcasing crocheted, knit, and handsewn items, wood crafts, jewelry, home décor, candles, food gifts and more! Pampered Chef and Thirty-one will be there as well as non-profits selling Christmas greens and wreaths, ornaments, and crafts from El-Salvador. As always, admission is free!
NJ could end up on different time from NY and PA — here’s how
"Hey I'm leaving Elizabeth at 10:45 so I'll be at the meeting in Manhattan at about 10:30." No, you didn't find a glitch in the matrix. You didn't find a space/time wormhole. You simply heard one of the things that will inevitably be said if a piece of New Jersey legislation becomes law.
Primary sports medicine physician on Jordan Davis' injury
Dr. Ramprasad joined Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Monday to discuss the high ankle sprain to Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis.
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
timespub.com
Spotlight: Altomonte’s
It is often said the connection between food and wine is infinite and timeless; and, no one holds that relationship with more reverence than the Italians. The path Altomonte’s has travelled over the years, from their humble beginnings as a corner butcher shop in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, all the way to their current status being one of the country’s foremost authentic and diversified Italian Specialty Markets, has always been one of growth. However, the family owners at Altomonte’s take a unique approach to their company’s growth. With each and every step they take outwardly, they reach deeper and deeper down into their rootstock. They have an unwavering conviction in this mindset. Everything must be firmly balanced.
N.J. winery has something for everyone in addition to some unique offerings
Bellview Winery is located in the Landisville section of Buena in Atlantic County, New Jersey. A family produce farm since 1914, the vineyard was first planted in 2000 and opened to the public in 2001.
Another NJ beach plans on raising the cost of admission
I get that supply chain issues may be increasing the cost of chicken, but this is getting a little out of hand!. If you plan on spending some time at the beach next summer, you're going to have to dig a little deeper into your pocket. Last week, I told...
mercerme.com
Trenton Dems urge fellow voters to vote “no” on school board referendum
The Trenton Democratic Committee unanimously adopted a resolution on October 19 to oppose a public question that the outgoing city council has placed on the November ballot that would make the Trenton school board an elected body. “Trenton had a disastrous experiment with an elected school board in the 1970s...
