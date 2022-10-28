Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Putin says a gas hub can be set up in Turkey quite easily
(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said a natural gas hub could be set up in Turkey quite easily and predicted that many in Europe would want to sign contracts for supplies. Putin made his remarks in a news conference. Earlier this month Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan...
104.1 WIKY
Ukraine says it will press on with Black Sea grain deal
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that his country would continue exporting grain from its Black Sea ports under a U.N. programme despite Russia’s pullout because the shipments offered stability to world food markets. He made his comments following talks with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala....
104.1 WIKY
Kremlin: Considering ‘further steps’ over allegation Britain attacked Nord Stream gas pipelines
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Tuesday it was considering what “further steps” to take in connection with its allegation that Britain was responsible for an attack on the Nord Stream undersea gas pipelines. Russia’s defence ministry said on Saturday that British navy personnel had blown up the Nord...
San Diego Union-Tribune
Russia strips exiled climate striker, family of citizenship
A Moscow court has stripped an exiled climate and antiwar activist of his Russian citizenship Monday
104.1 WIKY
Russia extends evacuation zone in Ukraine’s Kherson region
(Reuters) – Russian-installed officials in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region said on Monday evening they were extending an evacuation zone further from the Dnipro river, saying Ukraine could be preparing to attack the Kakhovka dam and flood the region. In a post on Telegram, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-backed head...
104.1 WIKY
Erdogan says constitutional change will protect families against ‘perverse trends’
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that a constitutional amendment that his party will present to Turkey’s parliament will protect families from what he called “perverse trends,” appearing to take aim at global same-sex marriage laws. Erdogan’s AK Party (AKP) is preparing to...
104.1 WIKY
Pakistan’s Sharif lands in Beijing to discuss economy, debt
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Beijing on Tuesday to meet Chinese leaders and discuss plans for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a $65 billion investment in the South Asian nation. The major investment in development and energy projects in Pakistan is part...
104.1 WIKY
Lula expected to turn to trusted aides for Cabinet posts
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who narrowly won Sunday’s election, has been cagey about potential Cabinet choices while on the campaign trail, but some names of trusted allies are expected to be in the new government on Jan. 1. They include Workers...
104.1 WIKY
Swedish economy heading for ‘tough winter’, new finance minister says
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -The Swedish economy is heading into a recession next year, driven by rampant inflation and the war in Ukraine, the country’s new finance minister said on Monday. The economy is now expected to contract by 0.4% in 2023, and there is significant risk that the outcome could...
104.1 WIKY
Approval of Japan PM Kishida’s gov’t hits new low, no help from economic plan
TOKYO (Reuters) – Public approval ratings for the government of Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida touched a new low in one opinion poll and clung near lows in another, hit by his party’s ties to a controversial church and doubts about a massive spending plan. Support slid...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil leftist Lula wins third presidential term to redeem tarnished legacy
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won a third presidential term on Sunday in a remarkable comeback for the country’s first working class president, whose storied political career nearly ended in prison. A former metalworker born to illiterate farm hands, Lula has been...
104.1 WIKY
Iran university students strike, piling pressure on rulers
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian university students pressed ahead with sit-down strikes on Tuesday in support of some of the biggest protests since the 1979 revolution, ignoring harsh warnings by elite security forces and a bloody crackdown. The Islamic Republic has faced sustained anti-government demonstrations since Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil’s Lula would like to attend COP27 summit, says foreign policy adviser
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is keen on going to the COP27 United Nations climate summit in November, his senior foreign policy adviser Celso Amorim said on Monday, a day after he won the country’s presidential election. “He is interested (in going)...
104.1 WIKY
Iran indicts some 1,000 people in Tehran over unrest, Tasnim reports
DUBAI (Reuters) – About 1,000 people have been indicted in Tehran over rioting and the trials will be held in public this week, the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted the head of the judiciary in the Iranian capital as saying on Monday. Iran has been gripped by protests since...
Iranian Ballistic Missiles Would Cause Disaster for Ukraine, Air Force Says
"We have anti-air defense, but not anti-missile defense," a spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force said on Tuesday.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Bosnia postpones November friendly with Russia after public criticism
SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Bosnia’s Football Association (NFSBIH) on Monday decided to postpone a friendly match with Russia scheduled for Nov. 19, bowing to widespread criticism from players and officials after the decision was announced two months ago. The game was scheduled to take place in St Petersburg one...
104.1 WIKY
Series of blasts heard in Kyiv – Reuters witnesses
KYIV (Reuters) – A series of blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Monday morning, according to Reuters witnesses in the city, while regional authorities in northern, eastern and central Ukraine also reported missile strikes. Russia has stepped up missile attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks after...
Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on
Israelis are voting in the fifth national elections since 2019, hoping to break the political deadlock that's paralyzed the country
104.1 WIKY
Bolsonaro’s radio silence after Lula victory has Brazil worried
BRASILIA (Reuters) – More than 16 hours after losing the election to his fierce leftist adversary, Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has yet to say one word publicly, let alone concede defeat. Brazil is on edge, with pro-Bolsonaro truckers setting up roadblocks in 12 Brazilian states. The president...
104.1 WIKY
Egyptian security arrests dozens ahead of COP27 climate summit- rights group
CAIRO (Reuters) – Egyptian security forces have arrested nearly 70 people in connection with calls for protests to coincide with the COP27 climate summit, a rights group said. They also briefly detained an Indian activist after he set off on a protest march from Cairo. The arrests come after...
Comments / 0