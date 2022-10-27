SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Halloween is full of costumes, candy, and cute kids but the spooky day can also be one of the deadliest on the roads. National statistics reveal that cars kill more pedestrians on Halloween than on any other day of the year. It’s almost important to note that Arizona is the fifth deadliest state in the nation for pedestrians, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. And Phoenix city officials reported that 2021 was the deadliest year for those types of deaths in the past 20 years. While it’s easy to get caught up in the spirit of the holiday, you’ll want to take some precautions to keep you and your family safe.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO