Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
fox5dc.com
'Feed Our Relatives' event held at McPherson Square
Downtown DC BID and Distant Relatives teamed up to host a breast cancer awareness event for the city's homeless community on Saturday morning at McPherson Square. Volunteers handed out information about spotting breast cancer and treatment resources offered around the city.
washingtonexec.com
WATCH: Kaiser Permanente’s Dr. Ameya Kulkarni & Cynthia Cifuentes on Upcoming Heart Walk
WashingtonExec’s Rachel Kirkland speaks with the co-chairs of the 2022 Greater Washington Region Heart Walk, taking place Nov. 5 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Cynthia Cifuentes, vice president of brand, communications and community engagement at Kaiser Permanente speaks about what to expect at the walk while Kaiser Permanente’s Chief of Cardiology Dr. Ameya Kulkarni discusses the importance of getting out and walking.
Bay Net
$3.1 Million Check Presented For New Charles County Urban Park And Amphitheater
WALDORF, Md. – One of the primary plights that some residents of Charles County hold is that to participate in most community activities, it is typically necessary to travel out of the immediate area. Elected to his position in 2018 and seeking re-election, Senator Arthur Ellis[D] of District 28...
ncsha.org
DCHFA Funds Market-Rate to Affordable Housing Rehabilitation at Ridgecrest Village
Washington, D.C. — The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has financed the rehabilitation of Ridgecrest Village Phase I in Ward 8’s Shipley Terrace neighborhood. The Agency issued $21.9 million in tax exempt bonds and underwrote $16.83 million in D.C. and federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity. Phase I of the project will consist of remodeling 13 existing buildings on the property originally constructed in 1951.
Hilltop
Black Women Shattering Glass Ceilings To Receive Special Exhibition In March 2023
The National Women’s History Museum and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library partnered to display the Glass Ceiling Breaker, a sculpture made entirely out of shattered glass that highlights the nation’s first African-American female vice president and Howard University alumna, Kamala Harris, and the glass ceilings she has shattered. This comes as the museum partners with D.C. Public Libraries and prepares to host its first exhibition, an African-American women’s exhibition, in March 2023.
fox5dc.com
Wheaton Mall hosts 'Boosterama' clinics to help people get COVID-19 booster shots
WHEATON, Md. - Montgomery County officials are holding a series of "Boosterama" clinics to help get COVID-19 booster shots into more arms. The event dedicated to getting more people boosted against COVID-19 was held at Wheaton Mall on Saturday. In addition to this weekend's event, booster clinics will be held at the mall every day from 3 to 6 p.m. and every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
9 Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner (Plus To-Go Options!)
Don’t want to spend your entire Thanksgiving in the kitchen? These DC-area restaurants will serve up turkey dinner for your whole family. Real talk: Turkey Day isn’t actually about the turkey, so why spend all day in the kitchen? Make Thanksgiving dinner an easy lift by skipping meal prep all together and letting a local restaurant do the work. We’ve rounded up a number of dine-in and to-go options so you can spend more time with your family (and less time hunched over a stove).
Howard County native 'The Bald Ballerina' finds joy in the face of devastating cancer diagnosis
As we say goodbye to October, Breast Cancer Awareness month, it's important to remember breast cancer is the most common form of cancer for women younger than 39. It's rare. And only 5% of cases are women in their 20's. Howard County's Maggie Kudirka was only 23 when she was diagnosed with stage 4, metastatic breast cancer. At the time she was just beginning her career as a professional dancer with New York's 'Joffrey Ballet Concert Group'. The prestigious company offered her a full scholarship. Less than a year into her new, exciting career she felt a lump while showering. And...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Alfred Street Baptist Church tops $42 million in giving to HBCUs
The Alfred Street Baptist Church (ASBC) in Alexandria, Virginia, has announced a $1 million gift in support of Jackson State University. With its latest gift, ASBC has awarded more than $42 million over the past 20 years to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country, which it states makes it the largest faith-based financial supporter of HBCUs. ASBC has given a combination of direct donations, contributions, scholarships, and/or waived fees awarded to students from its annual HBCU College Festival. At its latest festival, $4 million in scholarships and waived fees were awarded to thousands of students.
'We've been fined' | Neighbors demand help from DC agencies with possible underground spring
WASHINGTON — Some neighbors who live along the 4000 Block of Ely Place in Southeast, Washington, D.C. are hoping to get some help with what they believe is an underground spring. For at least four years, neighbors have said the water from the spring has been rising, and with...
WTOP
Gonzaga student, 17, pens self-published book thanking family for guidance
A high school senior at Gonzaga College High School in D.C. explores the question of why some kids achieve while others are held back in his new book. Duane “Ben” Sylvestre, a 17-year-old senior at Gonzaga College High School writes in his self-published book, “My Momma Made Me Do It,” that loving parents have guided him through life so far and helped him achieve. He said he’s learned so much thanks to his mom’s relentless ambitions for him.
mocoshow.com
Collision Sunday Afternoon at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds
According to Battalion Chief for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services James Carpenter, four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on Sunday afternoon. The fairgrounds hosts various events at the site on weekends, including private parties, flea markets and food trucks.
GW Hatchet
Labor advocates, restaurant management split on D.C. ballot initiative to nix tipped wages
After getting laid off during the pandemic along with many other tipped employees in the service industry, Ryan O’Leary decided to launch an initiative to give tipped workers livable wages. O’Leary, the chairman of tipped worker advocacy group Committee to Build a Better Restaurant Industry, started working as a...
Wbaltv.com
'He's a hero of mine': Jason Newton proud to help usher in his father to City College Hall of Fame
A Baltimore school bestowed a huge honor on a trailblazer based on a remarkable life of accomplishment and determination. It's well-known that 11 News anchor Jason Newton is proud of his high school alma mater, Baltimore City College, so the excitement and pride were palpable Friday, when he ushered in his father, alumnus James N. Newton, to the City College Hall of Fame.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland man's invention, borne out of frustration, to help blind people everywhere
A serious change in a Baltimore man's life, coupled with a disturbing situation, led to the creation of a new product. Former investment manager Kevin Cross said he had to find a new path when he lost his sight seven years ago because of diabetes. While on a walk learning...
dbknews.com
Prince George’s County passes bill to grant higher wages to more public works employees
The Prince George’s County Council unanimously passed an ordinance Monday that expands the scope of the county’s prevailing wages. Prevailing wages are the minimum hourly pay rate for employees and contractors working on specific public works projects. Prevailing wage requirements mandate pay often well above minimum wage, which decreases employee turnover for contracting companies.
mymcmedia.org
Housing Committee Reviews Rent Increase Protection Bill
The Montgomery County Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee reviewed a bill on Monday, Oct. 24 that could limit rent increases of more than 4.4% for six months. If enacted, Expedited Bill 22-22, would stall rent increases of over 4.4% for up to nine months. A clause in the...
wypr.org
University of Maryland to cover tuition and fees for low-income in-state students
A new need-based financial aid program will fully cover tuition and fees for in-state full time students eligible for Pell Grants at the University of Maryland, College Park. The program, called the Terrapin Commitment, starts in January. Providing up to $20 million each year, it is the largest single-year investment in need-based scholarships in the university’s history.
tripsavvy.com
The Wharf's Newest Hotel Brings European Opulence to DC
Over the past few years, Washington, D.C.'s Wharf district has undergone a dramatic transformation with several high-end hotels, restaurants, and a music venue opening up, making the waterfront area a must-visit for tourists and locals alike. Once primarily notable for the still-operating Maine Avenue Fish Market, the Wharf has fast become a highlight of the city's entertainment and nightlife scene. And now, the area's newest luxury hotel looks to add even more options for visitors to indulge in.
Commercial Observer
First Bridge District Building in DC Lands $143M in Construction Financing
Redbrick LMD has secured a $142.5 million loan to finance The Douglass, the first building to be constructed in Washington, D.C.’s Bridge District project. The 750-unit multifamily development, located at 633 Howard Avenue SE, will serve as the flagship building for the 2.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development in the District’s Ward 8.
